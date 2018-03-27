Trump administration to add citizenship question to 2020 census

The Trump administration announced late Monday that it will ask a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, moving to restore a critical but controversial piece of data from the decennial count.
Immigrant-rights groups had vehemently opposed the move, arguing it would rub some people the wrong way and scare them from participating, and would thus skew the count that is critical to doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in government aid and to fundamental democratic functions such as divvying up congressional seats.
Several minority-rights activists called it data “sabotage.”
Related Story: California AG to sue Trump administration over census citizenship question
But the Justice Department has asked for the question to be restored, saying they needed it to better enforce critical laws such as the Voting Rights Act.
Other government surveys ask about citizenship, but the Justice Department said those don’t get at the same level of granularity that the decennial census does.
Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross made the final decision to add the question.
He said it was part of the full census up through 1950, and even as late as 2000 was part of the Census “long form” that was sent to one in six families. In 2020, though, it will be part of the form that goes out to all families.
“I find that the need for accurate citizenship data and the limited burden that the reinstatement of the citizenship question would impose outweighs fears about a potentially lower response rate,” he wrote in a memo laying out his decision.
He dismissed concerns from some immigrant-rights groups who say the government would face a backlash from people who distrust it. He said that fear may come to pass, but it’s not tied to the citizenship question itself.
In fact, he said, nobody could specifically tie the citizenship question to lower responses.
He also said some opponents didn’t realize the question used to be standard on the Census.
Civil liberties and immigrant-rights activists last week had pleaded with the Trump administration not to pursue this path.
“The administration is trying to sabotage the 2020 Census with the addition of a citizenship question that it knows will chill participation among groups that it seeks to marginalize,” said Terry Ao Minnis, director of census and voting programs for Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
The Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for stricter immigration limits, said people’s unwillingness to cooperate with the Census predates President Trump and so there’s no way to draw a correlation between bad reception to the citizenship question and any future drop in answers.
Citizenship is already asked on the Census’s American Community Survey, the Current Population Survey and the Survey of Income and Program Participation.
“Looking at the Census Bureau’s monthly Current Population Surveys shows no drop in the number of people identified as foreign-born between January 2014 and January of 2018,” said Steven Camarota, research director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “The months in which Trump announced his presidency, won the nomination or was elected president do not coincide with a falloff in the number immigrants who took part in the survey.”
Mr. Trump had proposed limiting spending on the Census Bureau, which normally would be ramping up now in preparation for 2020.
Congress, though, rejected Mr. Trump’s budget plans and delivered a major infusion of cash to the agency in the new “omnibus” spending bill, which census backers said puts the agency on a more solid footing.
Resistance to answering census questions has grown in recent years as some Americans have deemed the survey too intrusive, and have said the Constitution’s only requirement is for a count, not an answer to myriad further personal detail inquiries that appear on the decennial census. Refusal rates for the American Community Survey rose from 1 percent to 2 over the decade from 2006 to 2016.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
From the article above: ““The administration is trying to sabotage the 2020 Census with the addition of a citizenship question that it knows will chill participation among groups that it seeks to marginalize,” said Terry Ao Minnis, director of census and voting programs for Asian Americans Advancing Justice.” The usual Traitors to our Country!
“Are you here illegally”? How many people will answer yes? Actually it may be a good idea. Illegals will not be available for the census and won’t be counted. That will cut down the funding and representation for those areas.
Just watch that media propaganda lie about 10-12 million illegals in the country be exposed to the 40-50 million that are really here, and in many cases just causing trouble, taxing our LEGAL social services into bankruptcy and clogging our busy streets with mindless meaningless social protesters demanding the same rights as LEGAL citizens, and more cars and air pollution that America should have to endure.
Another major plus to the question on citizenship and national origin–it will allow Americans a significant data-point on which nationalities are assimilating and becoming US citizens, and which visas are being given to people from countries that are Balkanizing the nation and have no real interest in learning the language and becoming citizens; economic refugees, not collectively interested in a “path-to-citizenship.”
Oath of Office. I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully …
It would appear that California and Liberal Democrats have violated their oath of office. They DO NOT support and defend the Constitution and they DEFEND AND SUPPORT the enemies of the U.S.A.. At what point do we hold these traitors accountable for their actions?
Indeed, it IS sabotage to the leftist plan to subvert American elections by allowing and encouraging voting by foreign nationals plus having more of Congress represented by these non-American illegal aliens.
Leftists promote not just another “difference of opinion” but a serious challenge to the fundamental basis of representative government.
Illegal aliens have zero rights in America.
Illegal aliens should have zero voting ability in America.
Illegal aliens should have zero congressional representation.
Many of the “rights” enumerated in the US Constitution are identified as inalienable [human]rights, endowed by the Creator. It would be a bit hypocritical to conservative cannons to suggest that either justice and equal protection under the law should be weighted or metered differently based upon citizenship.
I’m in full agreement with you on voting. It will indeed be interesting to find out some notorious Democrat strongholds have a greater number of registered voters in than voting-age US citizens. That could prove pretty embarrassing to any number of politicians; and, affirm things we’ve suspected regarding voter-fraud and “stolen-elections.”
I don’t think he should have announced it.
It’s not the business of congress, but they will be trying to pass laws that make their bedwetting seem normal.
I hate — REALLY hate to ask this of all the following posters here, but in reality what practical difference will knowing who are illegals or not make at this point in time? In any state? If most people go wobbly at the very thought of justified MASS deportation — especially illegal families where the big numbers are — then the census is just a moot academic exercise. Forget the Census! Just post billboards along the Rio Grande exclaiming “Ya’all, com’on north! The welfare’s fine!”
“Immigrant-rights groups…opposed it (the citizenship question), arguing it [will] …scare them from participating…skew[ing] the count that is critical to doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in government aid….”
Wait a second…I thought LAST WEEKS argument in favor of open boarders was that illegals are a major economic boon to the national economy; certainly not that the taxpayer needed to subsidize them by “hundreds of billions of dollars.” Coupling citizenship with household economic data & occupation would also clear up any question as to if these are in fact individuals doing jobs Americans won’t…and if they helping the GDP as claimed, or if our domestic economic “safety-net” should be considered “domestic foreign-aid.”
I really would like to know—not just are they foreign-born; but, are they a US citizens; or, citizens of another nation? It would be nice to know just how many “guests” are currently in the house. Besides, illegals are supposedly such a small segment of US population; only 10M – 12M of the nation’s 330M they said. Do these concerns suggest an admission that the left has been lying all along?