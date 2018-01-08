Trump admin ends protected status for 200K Salvadoran refugees

(UPI) — The Trump administration on Monday announced it’s ending temporary protected status for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans who fled the earthquake-ravaged country years ago.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the end of the program, but said the department will delay its termination for 18 months.
“The decision to terminate TPS for El Salvador was made after a review of the disaster-related conditions upon which the country’s original designation was based and an assessment of whether those originating conditions continue to exist as required by statute,” the department said in a statement.
The Trump administration faced a Monday deadline to decide whether to renew the program, which was created to let refugees migrate to the United States after earthquakes devastated El Salvador in 2001.
“Based on careful consideration of available information, including recommendations received as part of an inter-agency consultation process, the Secretary determined that the original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes no longer exist,” the department said in its announcement.
The DHS said the United States sent more than 39,000 individuals back to El Salvador in the last two years, which demonstrates “the temporary inability of El Salvador to adequately return their nationals after the earthquake has been addressed.”
The 18-month delay was allowed to allow Congress time to “craft a potential legislative solution” to address the lack of an enduring immigration status for those protected by TPS.
The administration has already ended similar relief programs for immigrants from Haiti and Nicaragua. However, Salvadorans are the largest group with temporary protected status, and the effects would be felt nationwide in cities like Los Angeles and Washington.
“We have thousands of residents from El Salvador who have lived here legally for years – residents who contribute to our economy, attend our schools and universities, and help us build safer, stronger neighborhoods,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote in a letter to Trump before the decision was announced.
“Ending TPS for El Salvador will have devastating impacts by tearing families apart.”
Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California also took to Twitter to ask Trump to renew the program.
“They own businesses & homes and pay taxes. W/o them, US would lose billions from GDP, Social Sec & Medicare, and employers would pay millions in turnover costs. We are all relying on you to #SaveTPS,” Panetta tweeted.
Former President Barack Obama renewed the program in September 2016, which can only be renewed in 18-month increments.
Although the Salvadoran immigrants were supposed to remain in the United States temporarily, many have since been fully vetted, fingerprinted and incorporated into American society by paying taxes and creating businesses.
“I consider this my country,” migrant Oscar Cortez said.
“Behind us there are children and wives and nephews and nieces and mothers and fathers who depend on us. It doesn’t affect one person. It affects a ton of people.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
This is a law versus morality issue that we the people of the United States, just never get right. When it does get straightened out, boy do we look bad.
“We have thousands of residents from El Salvador who have lived here legally for years – residents who contribute to our economy, attend our schools and universities, and help us build safer, stronger neighborhoods,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote in a letter to Trump before the decision was announced. Sure they attend our schools on our dollar and how many of them are on welfare, again on our dollar. If we were to have a catastrophic earthquake, how many countries would give us refuge? NONE! Even a majority of our so-called allies would find a reason/excuse not to assist us. Look at what just happened last year with the horrific floods and hurricane, I can count on “no fingers” the aide we received.
Another group of immigrants that drain our resources in schools and on welfare!
Time for the Gravy Train to leave the station. So much is said, by the liberal left, how great an influence these “poor people” have been to our Country. I suppose the Village Idiot could make a purposeful gain if he had free housing, free food, free medical, free education, etc. Pull in the reins of entitlements. Social Security benefits, having it’s name changed to an “Entitlement” program should fool no one. If pressed to cut “entitlements” all the Gov’t has to do is say “OK, we’ll start with Social Security.” And the forward movement will come to a grinding halt.
Those individual or families that have made a positive contribution to our country could be possible new citizens but those rules would have to be determined by congress and passed into law.
Question:
Is it physically safe for Salvadoran refugees to go home?
Answers:
“[They] help us build safer, stronger neighborhoods.”
“Ending TPS for El Salvador will have devastating impacts by tearing families apart.”
“They own businesses & homes and pay taxes. W/o them, US would lose billions from GDP.”
“I consider this my country,” migrant Oscar Cortez said.”
“Although the Salvadoran immigrants were supposed to remain in the United States temporarily, many have since been fully vetted, fingerprinted and incorporated into American society by paying taxes and creating businesses.”
Given the answers provided, I think we can safely assume the answer in political speak is: “Yes, it is sufficiently safe for them to go home.”
So if they consider this their country why didn’t they get off their ***** and apply for citizenship instead just waiting for everything to be handed to them?