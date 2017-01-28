Trump admin debates designating Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

WASHINGTON – A debate is under way in the Trump administration about whether the United States should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and subject it to US sanctions, according to US officials and people close to President Donald Trump’s transition team.
A faction led by Michael Flynn, Trump’s National Security Advisor, wants to add the Brotherhood to the State Department and US Treasury lists of foreign terrorist organizations, the sources said.
“I know it has been discussed. I’m in favor of it,” said a Trump transition advisor, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The advisor said Flynn’s team discussed adding the group to the US list of terrorist groups but said it was ultimately unclear when or even if the administration ultimately would go ahead with such a move.
Other Trump advisors, as well as many veteran national security, diplomatic, law enforcement and intelligence officials argue the Brotherhood has evolved peacefully in some countries, according to officials and people close to Trump’s entourage.
They worry that a US move to designate the entire Brotherhood a terrorist group would complicate relations with Turkey, a key American ally in the fight against Islamic State, and where the Islamist-rooted AKP Party that dominates the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in power. Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda Party has also participated in democratic elections.
The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, the country’s oldest Islamist movement, was designated as a terrorist organization in that country in 2013.
islam is a terrorist organization, all of it.
…and it has been a terrorist organization for more than 1,000 years.
The only difference between a moderate Muslim and a jihadist is the Moderate Muslims will wait for the 13th Caliphate but would kill you if their Imam said to, the jihadist will just kill you. Read the Quran. Mohamed specifically tells Muslims that they should wait until there are enough of them to take over a country, but stealing, lying, cheating, raping, and murdering the infidel is not a sin in the eyes of their god. CAIR was in the White House 300 or 400 times during the reign of the Lyin’ King.
Quote: They worry that a US move to designate the entire Brotherhood a terrorist group would complicate relations with Turkey, a key American ally in the fight against Islamic State, and where the Islamist-rooted AKP Party that dominates the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in power. Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda Party has also participated in democratic elections. end of quote. Well, to hell with Turkey……… They need the American money being spent on the 2 USAF Bases in Turkey… They need the money paid to the local civilian employees on these bases. The only thing that separates Turkey from Russia is the Black Sea. They can turn radical at anytime- are the US Military safe in Turkey? Friends can be bought for only a short period….
How is this even a “Debate”?
Muslim Brotherhood – CAIR are indeed Muslim Terrorist Organizations.
Obama, a Muslim Sympathizer gave them a “Free Ride” and he KNOWS exactly what they are and how guilty of murder – rape and such they are.
This should not be a ‘debate’. Move them to the list and then get them out of the USA and all MUSLIMS who do not like this, as they are sympathizers of and with them!
TERRORIST GROUP. PERIOD.
Add CAIR to the list.
CAIR actually has links to Hamas, which HAS been declared a terrorist organization, and it was named as an unindicted conspirator in the FBI’s case against the Muslim terrorist-linked charities.
Well considering their support and financing of Hamas and Hezbollah, and their BLATANT ties to numerous terrorist groups, then yes, they should be designated a TERRORIST group. And a real good start, right after doing that is to root and REMOVE all the Muslim Brotherhood PLANTS Obama has installed in the highest levels of our government!
The Muslim Brotherhood has a very long history–none of it good, and began successfully infiltrating the United States many years ago with a calculated, focused goal in mind–jihad/total take over. Hussein Bozo facilitated their cause in every way he could. There is an excellant documentary aired on One America News Network called Jihad In America, sometimes shown on Saturday night or try their website.
Even Egypt, another of our current allies against ISIS, considers the Muslim Brotherhood to be a terrorist organization. They banned it for a long time, and when it temporarily took over after the so-called “Arab Spring,” it was quickly ousted and banned again. Turkey, on the other hand, is rapidly re-Islamizing, and will soon be one of our enemies rather than allies. Furthermore, the Brotherhood documents captured by the FBI in our own country speak of their intent to undermine our government from within and then take over. So where is the problem?
What’s to debate? The Islamic Brotherhood said a terrorist organization. Even the UK has declared them such and the U.K. Is phobic when it comes to criticizing Muslims.
Besides Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and some Eastern European countries have declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Another reason to consider it is that Keith Ellison (D) Minnesota, the only Muslim member of Congress and who sworn on the Koran during his swearing-in ceremonies, is a member. He is seriously being considered to be the head of the Democratic party. Can you imagine if Ellison becomes the Democrat party head and then the Muslim Brotherhood is declared a terrorist organization? It would help to fracture their party because their leader would be part of a terrorist organization. PS…the Egyptians have an arrest warrant for Obama’s half brother, who was indicted as being the Finanance Director of the Muslim Brotherhood.