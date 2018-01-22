Trump ad: Democrats ‘complicit’ in murders by illegal aliens

The Trump campaign released a tough ad Saturday saying that Democrats who oppose the president’s border security policies will be “complicit for every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”
“Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” says the ad by Donald J. Trump for President.
Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, called the ad “really unbelievable,” arguing that polls show most Americans support allowing those who came to the country as children, known as the “Dreamers,” to remain.
“It is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a president of the United States who says such nonsense and such outrageous statements,” Mr. Sanders said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
The ad is expected to turn up the heat on Democrats during the partial government shutdown, which kicked in at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Senate Democrats tied the continuing budget resolution to a permanent fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
The ad features Luis Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant who has admitted to killing two Sacramento-area deputies in 2014.
During his trial last week in Sacramento Superior Court, Bracamontes heckled witnesses and hurled racial epithets, declaring in court that “the only thing that I f***ing regret is that I f***ing just killed two,” as shown video posted by the Sacramento Bee.
“I wish I f***ing killed more of those motherf***ers,” said Mr. Bracamontes during Tuesday’s proceedings.
His defense attorneys have attempted without success to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
“It’s pure evil,” the ad says over a shot of Bracamontes smiling in court.
The ad also shows photos of several top Democrats: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.
Trump is right that the DemoRATS are complicit in murders by illegal aliens. I would also add that the RINOS in Congress, like Graham, McCain and Flake are complicit in murders by the illegal aliens.
This is a PERFECT ad if ever their was one. This guy is the poster child regarding better vetting of immigrants, DACA, illegal immigration and border protection – Total immigration reform that puts America First!!! You would have thought the death of Kate Steinle would have been enough for any rational person, but then the Dems are not rational in any way, shape or form.
Nice ad – way togo!
THEN if they are bloody complicit, start ARRESTING and charging each and everyone of them for being accessories to each one of those murders (INC all those we already have had in the past 10 years!)
Yep. Bout time that people or groups are identified in complicit issues. When the hypocrite is identified then the change can begin.
Bernie is DAMNED IDIOT. He’s mixing apples and horse manure. DACA doesn’t have SQUAT to do with keeping future ILLEGALS out. I’m all for DACA people staying, but not giving them ANY citizenship. And how about CA registering illegals to vote? Might not be a bad idea because if they vote in a national election all of California’s voting could be declared illegitimate and throw out their electoral votes. And any judge who rules otherwise should be exiled to Mexico.
How about trying any judge that rules against the citizens of this country in favor of the illegal aliens be tried for treason? NO illegal, no matter what other name the libs attach to them, should ever be given the right of citizenship. If the GOP should screw up and agree to allow the so called dreamers to stay in this country, then their numbers need to be counted against the total numbers cap for immigrants allowed in during the next couple of years. That won’t make most people happy, but it’s probably the best we can hope for in todays liberal world.
Gus Richards, and how about the PARENTS who brought them here in the FIRST place? Do THEY also get to stay? How about the aunts, uncles, cousins, etc? You notice ALL OF THEM–Republicans AND Dems–are strangely quiet about THIS part of the iceburg, of which the “dreamers” are ONLY the tip! I’m betting that the “800,000 dreamers” number they keep tossing out will turn into MILLIONS of illegals given amnesty if they cave on this “dreamer” thing. And don’t forget we have ALREADY been paying for EDUCATING these “dreamers” in our public schools for DECADES! They have cost the tax-paying CITIZENS of this country BILLIONS, already–and that is not even COUNTING what we paid to support MANY OF THEM on welfare for decades. Put an END to this BS!
Sorry Tim, bu i am FULLY Against keeping ANY illegal here, even if they never get given citizenship.. CAUSE THEY ARE still then, a drain on our economy via all the entitlements they get, all the interpreters needed by govt to hire to talk to them, all the forms that have to be reprinted in dozens of additional languages, and most importantly, VIA ALL the money they send out of this country!
Highly concur. Would just add that ANY authorization for these “dreamers” to remain NOT enable them to “chain migrate” ANYBODY with or to them! Must also git-in-line behind those already having applied for citizenship, and WAIT their turn.
The fake news, fake polls, and Sen. Bernard Sanders keep pushing the false narrative that the general public supports all these illegal immigrants. Like the corrupt Clintons, they keep repeating the same lie in hopes that US citizens will eventually believe them.
I have not met one US citizen who thinks illegal immigrants should be treated better than our US citizens, US military, or CHIPS. Everyone I have spoken to unanimously agrees that all illegal immigrants should be deported and the wall built to keep them out.
There definitely is a dearth of TRUE information on the crimes and deaths caused by these “good, “undocumented,” immigrants.” Too many enablers are allowed to compare crimes committed by illegals with those by citizens of the country as being LESS; however, those are patently false and inaccurate!
Bracamontes is the face of the Democrat voter. The loser, the social leech, the professional victim, the I want something for nothing and I don’t care how I get it. The productive citizens of this nation have been ripped off, Ponzi Schemed and just out right strong arm mugged by the Democrat Party to get funds through a punitive tax system with IRS thugs as the strong arm collectors to get control of this nation. They use class and race war to separate us and keep us fighting among ourselves, while taking our tax dollars to give to society’s leeches to buy votes. That is what happened during the 60’s with LBJ setting the emplate through welfare and food stamp programs. Today it is amnesty and DACA for illegals with all the give away amenities. They don’t care how much pain and injury they inflict on the citizens it is all about the Party and controlling the people. Sound familiar?
A vote for any democrat is a vote for ISIS to murder our children
If pro-lifers are “complicit” in unwanted pregnancies (and any abortions that follow), as Dems certainly believe, then yes–Dems who “stand in [Trump’s] way” by preventing a wall absolutely are “complicit” in every murder, rape, robbery, DUI, and other felony committed by illegals because they took no steps to prevent them.
This is NOT about “Dreamers” or”children.” It’s about criminals who come here among the oh-so-sweet innocents who also arrive by the millions. If an evil or hurtful act occurs that was reasonably anticipated, absent proactive action, then any party not taking that action is at least “complicit.”
And its also about FOLLOWING THE bloody rule of law….
In fact, Democrats are ALREADY COMPLICIT in every murder that has ALREADY been committed by ILLEGALS. (And NO, they are NOT IMMIGRANTS! IMMIGRANTS come in LEGALLY. They are ILLEGAL INVADERS.) Do you think the DEMOCRATS that run San Francisco with their “sanctuary city” BS that resulted in Kate Steinle’s KILLER being turned loose so that he could MURDER KATE STEINLE are not COMPLICIT in that murder? OF COURSE THEY ARE. And it’s time we started labelling them for the amoral MURDER ENABLERS that they are.
And WHY are they doing this? Well, according to that DNC memo that got leaked, “their ability to win elections would be SEVERELY compromised if the Dreamers are deported.”
Yes, that’s right–they are PERFECTLY willing to see American citizens MURDERED by illegals as long as they can get the illegals’ votes. And yes, illegals ARE already voting in our elections–with the FULL knowledge and approval of the LYING, CORRUPT COMMUCRATS!
Had enough yet? Time to let the LOUSY LYING COMMUCRATS know that we are no LONGER going to put up with this BS from them.
And we can start PROVING THAT by issuing arrest warrants for each commucrat sanctuary city mayor, state governor and politician IN EACH ONE OF THESE states!
“His defense attorneys have attempted without success to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.”
Good. There’s nothing to indicate he’s insane, delusional, or anything like that.
Some people are just plain evil. Perfectly sane but evil. This is why we have the death penalty.
deer burni.
Please stop telling us what we believe.
You don’t even know what you believe and every damned ‘poll number’ from democrats is WHOLLY MADE UP WITHOUT FACTUAL BACKING.
It’s about time that someone had the gonads to actually spell out the truth to the crybabies who claim that all illegals are just “undocumented”. They are invaders – in the country without authority, no more than the criminal in your home without invitation.
Sanctuary Cities and States should be prosecuted for creating a danger to all Americans. They have no right to allow Criminal Invaders (aka Illegal Aliens) to remain in our country and they must be stopped. This is a very serious issue… one President Trump understands very well. And I am happy he is doing something about it. All Illegals and their children must GO! There is not other solution!
An they all should be arrested and tried as accomplices and harboring Illegals Criminals.
I am really sick and tired of this garbage. No wonder Trump won – and he’ll win again because the dems are absolutely blindsighted by getting more people here to vote. They really don’t care about anything else. Build the damn wall! Heartless lot – all of them.
Trump is exactly right. The democrats are enemies of America, intend on destroying this country. You cannot call yourself a real American and vote for any democrat for any office.
>> During his trial last week in Sacramento Superior Court, Bracamontes heckled witnesses and hurled racial epithets, declaring in court that “the only thing that I f***ing regret is that I f***ing just killed two,” <<
"The only regret I have is that we didn't kill more people," Bill Ayers, convicted terrorist and advisor to former president Obama.
Coincidence?
The illegal alien invaders and Hussein Obama, along with the Dems, march to the same Communist drummer. Not only not a coincidence, it is a cause and effect relationship.