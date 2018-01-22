Trump ad: Democrats ‘complicit’ in murders by illegal aliens

The Trump campaign released a tough ad Saturday saying that Democrats who oppose the president’s border security policies will be “complicit for every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

“Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” says the ad by Donald J. Trump for President.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, called the ad “really unbelievable,” arguing that polls show most Americans support allowing those who came to the country as children, known as the “Dreamers,” to remain.

“It is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a president of the United States who says such nonsense and such outrageous statements,” Mr. Sanders said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The ad is expected to turn up the heat on Democrats during the partial government shutdown, which kicked in at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Senate Democrats tied the continuing budget resolution to a permanent fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The ad features Luis Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant who has admitted to killing two Sacramento-area deputies in 2014.

During his trial last week in Sacramento Superior Court, Bracamontes heckled witnesses and hurled racial epithets, declaring in court that “the only thing that I f***ing regret is that I f***ing just killed two,” as shown video posted by the Sacramento Bee.

“I wish I f***ing killed more of those motherf***ers,” said Mr. Bracamontes during Tuesday’s proceedings.

His defense attorneys have attempted without success to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

“It’s pure evil,” the ad says over a shot of Bracamontes smiling in court.

The ad also shows photos of several top Democrats: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

