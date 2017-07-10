Trump ‘absolutely’ wants Mexico to pay for border wall

During a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the G-20 summit in Germany, US President Donald Trump said he ‘absolutely’ wants Mexico to pay for the border wall.

The United States is making very good progress on trade issues with Mexico, Trump said on Friday after a meeting with the Mexican president, but he also repeated a pledge to make the southern neighbor pay for a border wall.

“We’re negotiating NAFTA and some other things with Mexico and we’ll see how it all turns out, but I think that we’ve made very good progress,” Trump said on Friday after the meeting at the Hamburg summit of 20 large economies, the first between him and Pena Nieta as presidents.

Pena Nieto, whom Trump called his “friend,” added that the meeting would “help us continue a very strong dialogue” on NAFTA.

Disputes over migration, Trump’s proposed border wall, which Mexico says it will not pay for, and his claim that free-trade with Mexico costs jobs in the US, have strained relations between the two countries since Trump’s election.

