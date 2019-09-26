Trump 2020 campaign raises $5 million in 24 hours after impeachment inquiry

On Tuesday, President Trump predicted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry would be “positive for me.” On Wednesday, his re-election campaign confirmed that on at least that front.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale boasted Wednesday of a 50-state avalanche of donations in response to the plea made in response to Mrs. Pelosi, in which small donors were asked to join the “Impeachment Defense Team.”

“In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising!” he wrote on Twitter just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising!✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs✅Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!

— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

Mr. Parscale gave the amount as “$5 Million combined in 24 hrs, Donors in all 50 states.”

He characterized the numbers as a “huge groundswell of support” and predicted it would help bring about a “Trump landslide in 2020!”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









