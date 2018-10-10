Truck with pro-Trump stickers set on fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — After a couple of drinks at the Garage Bar and Grille, Johnny MacKay did the smart thing. He got in an Uber and headed home, leaving his truck behind in the bar’s parking lot.
The location of the park job was also intentional: he left his truck under a light, hoping it would deter anyone from breaking into it.
The next morning, when he woke up and returned for his car, he found it in ashes.
“All of a sudden I saw the tires were melted, the windows were shattered, and I was just in shock,” MacKay said.
An anti-Trump message was spray painted on the side of the charred truck
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at KOIN News.
And if the Democrats regain control of the House this fall, civility will return to our country? Yeah, Hillary, dream on. This is the rant of every bully, every abuser, every dictator. As long as you do what I tell you to do, you will be safe. Disagree with me, cross me, and I will hurt you.
The left are like five-year-olds who scream and throw tempter tantrums because they don’t get their way. And having them in charge will bring civility back to our country. Yeah. Uh huh. Sure it will.
Note. NOT ONCE during obama’s reign, did we ever hear of trucks being burned, Dem voting offices being vandalized, DEM voters getting assaulted or harassed.
BUT WE sure as ship have seen lots of it, since 2016..
So why the HELL DO WE not see any liberal tv pukes, or hollywood elite, calling it out?
OH YEA, they are probably CHEERING every time they read these articles.
These whacks are about to get their wish, anarchy, and it won’t go well for them. After this little episode, in some parts of ‘these’ United States, I envision somebody plastering pro-Trump decals on a vehicle, parking it, setting up an ‘overwatch’ and “taking out” whomever wants to play bad with it! It’s just a matter of time, until someone stacks up, like cord wood, a few of these ‘street assault thugs.’ Letting these whacks run wild in the streets will induce, not prevent, anarchy!
IMO, that might be what it takes, someone putting a bullet into the nogin of these liberal anarchist scumbags, to get the message across “STOP THIS MADNESS!”
Typical violent KKK Demon-Rat scums!!!
Hope the insurance doesn’t disallow coverage based on the fact his stickers were like “leaving the keys in the ignition” and instigated the reaction of the vandals/arsonists. In Canada, Free Expression, actions, and consequences are not government protected RIGHTS.
While I agree with you, this was in Vancouver – Washington! Not Canada.
So, last i checked, ARSON was not protected free speech in the US..
It should be noted that Vancouver Washington is just across the Columbia river from Portland, Oregon. A known nest of leftie wacko types.
Lived in Vancouver, WA for some time and it’s just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon. The whole west coast is a pile of left-wing anti-“everything that’s good for humans” communities. Statements like this don’t seem to help matters none. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_9YD4M4Juk
There was an Antifa riot in Portland over the weekend but the media ignored it. Some people are getting fed up. Putting a Trump sticker on your car could risk your life in many cities in the US.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/08/antifa-protesters-portland-traffic-riot/
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/10/antifa-group-in-portland-chased-down-and-threatened-an-elderly-man-watch/
It’s getting to where i fear that the FIRST American shooting one of these Antifa scumbags, defending him or herself, will get lynched by the media.
An ad for the GOP. Needs to be played in all 50 states. 6 Nov is coming…keep it up wretched DemonRATS. I hope the victim’s insurance will cover his total loss.