Truck with pro-Trump stickers set on fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — After a couple of drinks at the Garage Bar and Grille, Johnny MacKay did the smart thing. He got in an Uber and headed home, leaving his truck behind in the bar’s parking lot.

The location of the park job was also intentional: he left his truck under a light, hoping it would deter anyone from breaking into it.

The next morning, when he woke up and returned for his car, he found it in ashes.

“All of a sudden I saw the tires were melted, the windows were shattered, and I was just in shock,” MacKay said.

An anti-Trump message was spray painted on the side of the charred truck

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at KOIN News.

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 4.8/10 (4 votes cast)