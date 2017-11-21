Truck driver behind ‘F— Trump’ bumper sticker adds one for sheriff

The Texas driver of a truck sporting a large anti-Trump window decal has made room for one more.

As KHOU reports, the truck’s owner Karen Fonseca added a second decal to her truck which reads, “(EXPLETIVE) TROY NEHLS AND (EXPLETIVE) YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

Nehls serves as the sheriff for Fort Bend County and earlier this month posted a photo of Fonseca’s truck to Facebook in an effort to locate her to “discuss” the original “(EXPLETIVE) TRUMP AND (EXPLETIVE) YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” decal with her. Of the decal, Nehls also said, “Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

Previous Story: ‘F— Trump’ pickup owner arrested on fraud warrant

Spirited commentors debated the legality of Nehls’ assertion on Facebook, and eventually Nehls took the photo down.

Last week the Houston Chronicle reported that Fonseca had been jailed on an outstanding warrant from 2014. Fonseca told KHOU that she believes her arrest is related to the decal.

You Might Like







“People abuse the badge, and in my opinion, money talks. When you’re in politics, people know how to work the system,” Fonseca said. “It’s hard to believe that a simple sticker could cause so much arousal. I have no regrets.”

Commenting on her new bumper sticker, Nehls said he isn’t surprised and called the message “somewhat disgusting.”

___

(c)2017 Austin American-Statesman, Texas

Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]