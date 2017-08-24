Tremendous Concern: Bill de Blasio mulls removal of Christopher Columbus statue

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering a proposal for the removal of a statue commemorating explorer Christopher Columbus.
The man who made the Niñ a, the Pinta, and the Santa María required learning for generations of children is under fire in the Big Apple. Lawmakers want a monument to Columbus and his journey in 1492 removed from the Upper West Side in response to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over controversial historical figures.
Ben Sarle, a mayoral spokesman, confirmed with the New York Observer on Tuesday that Mr. de Blasio will give “immediate attention” to the proposal as part of his a 90-day review of all statues and monuments.
“The Columbus statue is obviously one that will get very immediate attention because there’s been tremendous concern raised about it,” Mr. Sarle told the newspaper via email. “When the guidelines/criteria for review are set by the commission, we will make sure they are available to the public.”
A recent rally in Harlem also featured City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito discussing the monument.
“We have to look at it thoroughly,” the Democrat said Monday, the Observer reported. “He is a controversial figure and I know that some may take offense to that but for many of us that come from the Caribbean islands, we see him as a controversial figure.”
The proposal came after the defacement of a 200-year-old Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore early Monday morning. A member of a group called “Popular Resistance” uploaded a video to YouTube boasting of the crime.
“Baltimore’s poverty is concentrated in African-American households, and these statues are just an extra slap in the face,” one of the men responsible says in the video, The Washington Times reported Monday. “They were built in the 20th century in response to a movement for African Americans’ human dignity. What kind of a culture goes to such lengths to build such hate-filled monuments? What kind of a culture clings to those monuments in 2017? The culture of white supremacy preceded the United States. It’s at the foundation of U.S. culture, business, bureaucracies and psychology.”
Text on the vandalized monument read: “Sacred to the Memory of Chris. Columbus Oct. XII MDCC VIIIC.”
What does one expect from a bunch of communists, who hate America! Also, like I stated yesterday, if I asked these idiots on the left when the Civil War took place, they would not know.
“Lawmakers want a monument to Columbus and his journey in 1492 removed from the Upper West Side in response to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over controversial historical figures.” HUH?
Now just who is it that gets to decide if something is a “controversial historical figure”?
The corrupt professional politicians will do ANYTHING that they think will keep them in power. We the beloved “Deplorables” need to stick together and remember the actions of these venomous polititions and vote them OUT of office!
Thanks Chief Scruffy…………..
When all this started we kept saying Confederate stuff wasn’t the end of it, anyting from the foundation of this nation would be next.. Guess we were right.
The statue of Columbus should definitely be replaced with a statue of the true discoverer of the American continents, who happened to be a black transgender lesbian named Robertadeshawna E. Leee.
What do you expect from a Commie, He hates this country an everything it stands for. Treason is still a hanging offence, He should be deported an citizenship pulled.
Since he joined in the riots against the G220 summit last month he certainly should have been arrested the moment he touched back down on US soil..
The blacks and liberals are going to keep it up until this country breaks out in another Civil War. The country simply cannot survive with all the hate and discontent proffered by the blacks and the left. It will not be White supremacists. It will come from a liberal or the Antifa thugs. A lot of us will not be around to see it. We are simply too old….but it will happen unless Conservatives stand up and demand that Antifa thugs, millennials, and liberals in general stop the attack on them….and that is a sad commentary for a once great country.
Statues were placed mostly with private monies and technically they have no right nor authority to remove them. Especially not simply because of some whining liberals. As always these peoples problems are within themselves and the removal of a statue is not going to help their plight and they know it too ! These are attacks on American history and the erasing of it will not make one single person of color become proud of their history.
And if they were placed with private money, then BY LAW they should get permission from the families OF THOSE WHO paid to get the statue erected, before doing anything to ti.
One more argument for unilaterally declaring the Rotten Apple as an independent (of both NYS and the US) abomination with which US has no ties….
Well, I’m inclined to give the ordinary people of N Y N Y a pass, as I think most of them are basically good folks. Why judge them because the mayor is a dingus? I doubt all of them voted for him, and I’ll bet now a lot of them who did wish they hadn’t.
BINGO!! But these are not just the Blacks, they are the deranged Liberal Democrats and their Snowflakes.
Remember DeBlasio, What goes around, comes around. and it will bite you in the ***.
Removing the statue of the sponsor of the Knights of Columbus will probably keep all the Knights in DeBlasio’s constituency from voting for him and instead voting for Bo Dietl.
hey comrade debuthead why dont you replace it with a stalin statue so every body can see your true colors.
Knowing him i am sure he would love to do that.
How about removing DeBalsio and every other idiot politician who cave to Mob Rule? This is Marxist deconstruction in action.
If we don’t have a national history & culture, we get that satanic one world government/new world order run by the biggest losers in history.
(Hey, Guido, the Godfather has a little job for you…..)
God bless Christopher Columbus, Ferdinand & Isabella, George Washington, Crispus Attucks, Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and all our national heroes who Made America Great and may their opponents rot in prison (just like they were trying to Sheriff Joe and the Bundys)- the sooner the better.
You forgot LeRoy Finicum, may God rest him and protect his family.
Notice its seeming to be only LIBERAL politicians caving into these mobs..
Melissa Mark-Viverito said: “We have to look at it thoroughly,” the Democrat said Monday, the Observer reported. “He is a controversial figure and I know that some may take offense to that but for many of us that come from the Caribbean islands, we see him as a controversial figure.”
You don’t like it? Then go the hell back to the Caribbeans for crying out loud. And take that idiot de blasio with you.
I agree. What next, removin the US flag from federal buildings cause it offends illegal aliens??
Shhh. Don’t give them ideas, as they have none of their own.
I think the politicians are flocking to this issue because it is easier than doing their job of governing. Governing is tough. Pimping for cameras and taking interviews is much easier.
de basio’s avowed communist ideology will drive him to want to tear down anything relating to freedom-loving America like a statue of Columbus. But, then, what’s next de blasio, removal of the Statue of Liberty too..?!
“We have to look at it thoroughly,” the Democrat said Monday, the Observer reported. “He is a controversial figure and I know that some may take offense to that but for many of us that come from the Caribbean islands, we see him as a controversial figure.”
Yeah, yeah, yeah and I heard that a delegation of Martians see humans as controversial figures due to our polluting their planet with our robotic vehicles which offend their aesthetic sensibilities and can be construed as racism and species-ism and want all statues of humans taken down.
Dear God, will the jackassery NEVER end?!
If only De Blasio cared as much about doing his job as he does about virtue signaling, NY would be a better place.
We have NOW reached the point of complete LUNACY ! NO, NO, NO we should NOT remove the statue of Christopher Columbus. The issue should NOT even be considered by de Blasio, who is in my opinion one of the WORST MAYORS EVER !
>> We have NOW reached the point of complete LUNACY ! <<
Would that this be true. But … 'taint. There's more to come, trust me.
The question is where does it stop. Its evident multiculturalism doesn’t work because it is devoid of assimilation and it’s killing America. I.E. Great Britain is a prime example of failed multiculturalism.
Geez, If they take down the Christopher Columbus Statue, which sits on a pedestal that is at least 25 ft. tall, located in the middle of a very busy plaza and traffic circle called “Columbus Circle”, will they also rename the plaza? What about the massive cost and logistics of getting the statue off the pedestal? …and what about the 25 ft. tall pedestal itself? This entire project is asinine and not thought out, at all. Plus, it’s smack in the middle of Manhattan, so it will cost millions of dollars, cause mass confusion over the new name of the plaza, cause the reprinting of all N.Y.C. maps and screw up the incredibly voluminous mid-town Manhattan traffic. These city “leaders” are total A**HOLES. Leave the damn thing alone.
Some good points… as the cancer spreads, we will lose cities named Columbus in eight states (according to Wikipedia)… not to mention derivative names such as Columbia (as in District of). I propose that we honor our new thought leaders in the new politically correct names! How about New York’s “de Blasio Circle?” Or visit the nations capital, “District of Obama?” Please share your suggestions here!