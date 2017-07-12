Treason? Really?

Hysteria is never a substitute for argument, even when the prey is Donald Trump. This is a caution lost on the hysterics who, try as they might, cannot dispatch the president to the island of lost presidents. So they keep raising the ante of speech and fantasy.
The latest accusation against the Trump administration is treason, a serious crime indeed, and one that some of the unhinged Democrats, locked in the agonies of Trump Derangement Syndrome, are throwing around as if they know what they’re talking about.
Tim Kaine, the distinguished senator from Virginia and Hillary Clinton’s late and lamented running mate, says the latest attempt by The New York Times to persuade us that it has finally found the smoking gun (and it was in the holster of Donald Trump Jr.) puts the case against the president “beyond obstruction of justice. This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason.” Richard Painter, a lawyer who was President George W. Bush’s ethics nanny, says the junior Mr. Trump’s behavior “borders on treasonous.” Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts says “if this isn’t treasonous, I’m not sure what is.”
Such worthies as these, whose learning in the law rivals that of Blackstone, John Marshall and maybe even Algonquin J. Calhoun, need not repair as far as a law library to brush up on the law, but merely consult Article 3, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution (available in any almanac) for the definition of treason in criminal prosecution: “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them [i.e., the states], or adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
The younger Mr. Trump may be guilty of bad judgment, reckless eagerness to aid his papa, possibly even federal campaign finance law, but he has, so far as anyone knows, not attempted to raise an army against the United States. John Brown was hanged at Harpers Ferry on the eve of the Civil War for trying to organize a slave rebellion, and Aaron Burr was prosecuted, unsuccessfully, in 1807 for conspiring to levy war against the United States and create an independent nation.
Invocation of the word “treason” is nonsense, as any jackleg lawyer or U.S. senator should know. Whatever the younger Mr. Trump did, it could not be treason because the United States was not, and is not, at war with Russia. The Democratic Party at war with the president doesn’t count.
Related Story: GWU Law Prof. Jonathan Turley on Trump Jr. Meeting A Russian – “For The Love Of God… This Is Not Treason”
In earlier times, when the politics of the nation were conducted by more serious men and women, given less to hysteria than to the protection of the rule of law, events marched to a solemn cadence. When Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were prosecuted for giving atomic secrets to the old Soviet Union, they were never charged with treason. The United States was in fact at war with the Soviet Union, but it was a cold war not an actual war, and they were convicted of espionage, and duly executed.
The legal definition of “treason” is exact, for good reason, and it excludes giving “aid and comfort” even to a bitter geopolitical rival with which the United States is not at war, i.e., Russia. What Donald Trump Jr., who has no training or experience in relations with other nations, did was unfortunate and even foolish, but it wasn’t within a country mile of treason.
I pray that they have lost Hope because of the Change in leadership — like I almost did when their communist bogus president was in charge for eight horrible years.
Libs have truly lost it. They go way beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Just because your candidate lost (despite what many suspect was mountains of voter fraud to put it in the bag for Shrillary), is no grounds for this kind of hysteria. He won, she lost, get over it!
What Trump Jr. did was rise to the bait that someone has opposition research on Hillary that might benefit the campaign. Perhaps he didn’t really catch or comprehend at the time the line about the Russian government being “involved” (which they were not apparently). The whole thing turned into a big goose-egg of false pretenses. The lawyer showing up did not represent the government, she had no idea about oppo-research promised, and wanted to talk about some immigration act with him.
When both parties realized they’d been put together under shady reasons, they called the meeting to close and parted ways.
But, let’s not let us be distracted by this to forget, it was actually Hillary who benefitted during the campaign by colluding with the Ukrainian government (who has since apologized) against Trump. Also, it was Hillary who benefitted with a huge cash infusion to her crime foundation coffers from Russia when she sold them 20% of our Uranium reserves, which we’ll never get back.
Naw, Trump Jr. must be strung up for something that may or may not have happened.
Especially when you take into account the BILLIONS Of dollars Obama GAVE OUR ENEMIES (Iran, ISIS, AQ etc) which flat OUT COUNTS as being treasonous…
Funny how the damned Commucrats never seemed to notice that Obama was either committing TREASON or VIOLATING our Constitution on virtually a DAILY BASIS during his ENTIRE 8 YEARS in office, but they are examining every MINUTE detail of the lives of Pres. Trump and anybody even REMOTELY connected to him trying to find an EXCUSE for impeachment, all the while shrieking accusations like “Obstruction of justice!” and “Treason!” Even though they have ZERO EVIDENCE of EITHER of those things. Sorry, idiots, you CANNOT impeach Pres. Trump because of something his SON did, whether it was “improper” or not.
Even if legally they can’t, you can bet your last dollar they will bend, stretch and re-write the law to allow them to try.
These crazed Socialist Democrats will make their tin foil hat wearing mind numbed robots, like the baseball park shooter, do even more psychotic actions. This kind of rhetoric needs to be placed in the container marked, Seditious Lies, and after we have gotten a new Sedition Law on the books these North Korean sound alikes will have a lot of time without MSM types running after them to get their hate story. These lies are an illegal attempt to subvert our government.
Let the MSM spend 24 hours a day going on and on about how Donald Jr. is in collusion with the Russians. What a disgrace, how very few journalists do any in depth investigations anymore. The MSM is all liberal and all lazy
Ladies and gentlemen,
What is, by far, the most important and stunning observation to make about all of this psychotic circus, is not the one that identifies and characterizes the perpetrators, e.g., the Lefty-Loonies, but, instead, the one that takes full notice of the fact that Republicans ARE ABSENT, taking no initiative whatever to counter the madness and hysteria, nor to defend, nor promote, the Republican agenda, its successes, and most notable, OUR PRESIDENT! The majority RINOs are so focused upon protecting themselves from this populist, anti-establishment President, whom they clearly fear and detest for what he might do, is trying to do, to cleanse the D.C. swamp, including these very same careerist, elitist, and systemically corrupt, politicians and bureaucrats. They are obviously willing to sacrifice the well-being of American citizens, the nation, and our place in the world, to preserve their privileged status quo. If it necessitates dishonesty, unethical conduct, abandonment of ideological principles, breaking the law, betraying us by breaking their pledges, then, so be it.
(continued next post)
Welcome to the self-interested little world of the career politician, doced. Care about the country? Care about the rest of us who elected them? Why, hell–they are so busy feathering their own nests and sucking up to the special interest lobbyists who are dangling fat campaign contribution in front of their greedy little faces that they don’t even remember the rest of us are OUT HERE, unless it’s an election year, and they need our votes to punch their tickets for another ride on the government GRAVY TRAIN.
(continued from prior post)
These frauds can not govern. They don’t know how. They don’t have the spines, nor the stomachs to do the job we hired them to do. They’re despicable and deserve our disdain and detestation. What they DO NOT deserve, is our support, in any form, nor, most significantly, our votes. Please, if you want to see the great changes we were all hoping for, voted for, and desperately need, get on the phone, send e-mails, texts, tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, every contact vehicle available, to let these phonies and cowards know in certain, strong terms, that we will not tolerate their betrayal, their shameful cowardice, and their obstructionism. DO IT…for all of us.
I honestly feel the reason they are not out there, trying to counter it, is cause LIKE THE DEMS they want Trump gone, so he can’t drain their swamp…
Try as they might, I don’t believe these idiots can convict Donald Trump of ANYTHING based on what his son did. Last time I checked, our laws did NOT provide for convicting the father for the sins of the son (unless of course they get one of Obama’s pet appointed judges, then pretty much ANYTHING goes, depending on how the judge “feels” about it, which is the basis those FOOLS use for making legal rulings)! If the Commucrats and their hair-on-fire lib-tard followers want to see TREASON, they should examine the history of their IDOLS, Barrack INSANE Obama and SHRILLARY Clinton! Maybe THEN they will understand what the word means–because they obviously don’t understand the meaning of it now!