Now reading: Trap! Prev Next Cartoons Trap! A. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am April 9, 20182 comments —- Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)Trap!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings Share on: 14 Shares 13 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion As long as ‘horse face’ Mueller and his team of democrat goons can suck big bucks out of the government for the ‘investigation’, they will keep on stumbling along with every excuse and innuendo to make themselves relevant, and stall for time right up to being fired for false findings. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply mueller & Co., are an embarrassment to both the profession of investigating and to America..!! While a Special Counsel should be investigating obama, the clintons, the dnc, the doj & fbi, and any number of others, money is being poured into a far-ranging witch hunt against someone who has done nothing wrong. All because the demonicRats are unhinged. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 2698 views6:30 am March 7, 2018 Cartoons Back to the Future6:30 am March 7, 201811 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am March 7, 2018 Continue reading 24 Shares 22 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 2689 views6:30 am March 2, 2018 Cartoons Raising the Radical Quotient6:30 am March 2, 20186 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am March 2, 2018 Continue reading 13 Shares 11 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4454 views6:30 am February 2, 2018 Cartoons Rich, White, Male Democrat Spokesman6:30 am February 2, 201811 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am February 2, 2018 Continue reading 23 Shares 23 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Join the discussion
As long as ‘horse face’ Mueller and his team of democrat goons can suck big bucks out of the government for the ‘investigation’, they will keep on stumbling along with every excuse and innuendo to make themselves relevant, and stall for time right up to being fired for false findings.
mueller & Co., are an embarrassment to both the profession of investigating and to America..!! While a Special Counsel should be investigating obama, the clintons, the dnc, the doj & fbi, and any number of others, money is being poured into a far-ranging witch hunt against someone who has done nothing wrong. All because the demonicRats are unhinged.