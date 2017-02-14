Translating what Democrats say

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is changing the English language.

Merriam-Webster announced this week it’s adding several new PC words to the dictionary, among them “safe space” and “microaggression.”

I don’t care what the new edition of the dictionary says, the real definition of safe space is “anywhere people can’t disagree with me.” And microaggression means “anything that hurts my little snowflake feelings.”

These are just two examples of how the language is being warped by the demented Democrats and their stooges in the fake-news media.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is now saying that Neil Gorsuch is out of the “mainstream.” (He apparently was in 2006, when Schumer voted to put him on the federal appeals court.) Schumer’s definition of mainstream is, of course, “liberal.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut up the fake Indian Tuesday night with Senate Rule 19 — an “arcane” rule, we were then told endlessly. Arcane means obscure — you might say arcane is a semi-arcane word.

But the alt-left media instantly put a negative spin on arcane. The new synonym became “sneaky.” Of course, if Schumer had shut down a GOP solon with Senate Rule 19, it wouldn’t have been arcane, it would have been a “brilliant parliamentary move” by a “master of the Senate rules.”

Earlier this week, when Betsy DeVos was approved as secretary of education, the moonbats went nuts. They tweeted that they’d have to home-school their kids (yeah, right) so they could learn “science.”

Science, in this case, meaning global warming. Which isn’t science, it’s religion. But they call it “settled science,” like “settled law,” which means something that the Supreme Court approved yesterday on a 5-4 vote upsetting 5,000 years of human tradition.

Here’s another post-Jan. 20 variation on an old word — “resistance.” In a historical sense, the Resistance usually refers to the French partisans who battled the puppet Vichy regime and the Nazi occupiers during World War II — at their own mortal peril. Now, as hash-tagged, the resistance means, “a temper tantrum, usually on a college campus, by spoiled rich kids with squirrelly goatees.”

In the world of TDS, every word or phrase has become the opposite of what it has always meant. Thus, when they say tolerant they mean intolerant. Inclusive is exclusive. Leveling the playing field means unleveling it — by removing all white males.

Taking a “courageous” position. Courageous is liberal.

They’re very big on “compromise” and “reaching across the aisle” to reach a “bipartisan” solution. All of which require Republicans to cave.

If a Republican gives up, he’s grown, or evolved. If a Democrat votes with the Republican majority (like Sen. Joe Manchin on Jeff Sessions), he’s “flip-flopped.”

Of course, Americans have our own code phrases as well. Three come to mind instantly.

Make America Great Again. Merry Christmas. Go Patriots.

Listen to Howie from 3-7 p.m. on WRKO AM 680.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (6 votes cast)

, 9.8 out of 10 based on 6 ratings