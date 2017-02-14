Translating what Democrats say

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is changing the English language.
Merriam-Webster announced this week it’s adding several new PC words to the dictionary, among them “safe space” and “microaggression.”
I don’t care what the new edition of the dictionary says, the real definition of safe space is “anywhere people can’t disagree with me.” And microaggression means “anything that hurts my little snowflake feelings.”
These are just two examples of how the language is being warped by the demented Democrats and their stooges in the fake-news media.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is now saying that Neil Gorsuch is out of the “mainstream.” (He apparently was in 2006, when Schumer voted to put him on the federal appeals court.) Schumer’s definition of mainstream is, of course, “liberal.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut up the fake Indian Tuesday night with Senate Rule 19 — an “arcane” rule, we were then told endlessly. Arcane means obscure — you might say arcane is a semi-arcane word.
But the alt-left media instantly put a negative spin on arcane. The new synonym became “sneaky.” Of course, if Schumer had shut down a GOP solon with Senate Rule 19, it wouldn’t have been arcane, it would have been a “brilliant parliamentary move” by a “master of the Senate rules.”
Earlier this week, when Betsy DeVos was approved as secretary of education, the moonbats went nuts. They tweeted that they’d have to home-school their kids (yeah, right) so they could learn “science.”
Science, in this case, meaning global warming. Which isn’t science, it’s religion. But they call it “settled science,” like “settled law,” which means something that the Supreme Court approved yesterday on a 5-4 vote upsetting 5,000 years of human tradition.
Here’s another post-Jan. 20 variation on an old word — “resistance.” In a historical sense, the Resistance usually refers to the French partisans who battled the puppet Vichy regime and the Nazi occupiers during World War II — at their own mortal peril. Now, as hash-tagged, the resistance means, “a temper tantrum, usually on a college campus, by spoiled rich kids with squirrelly goatees.”
In the world of TDS, every word or phrase has become the opposite of what it has always meant. Thus, when they say tolerant they mean intolerant. Inclusive is exclusive. Leveling the playing field means unleveling it — by removing all white males.
Taking a “courageous” position. Courageous is liberal.
They’re very big on “compromise” and “reaching across the aisle” to reach a “bipartisan” solution. All of which require Republicans to cave.
If a Republican gives up, he’s grown, or evolved. If a Democrat votes with the Republican majority (like Sen. Joe Manchin on Jeff Sessions), he’s “flip-flopped.”
Of course, Americans have our own code phrases as well. Three come to mind instantly.
Make America Great Again. Merry Christmas. Go Patriots.
Translating what Democrats say,
If WE THE PEOPLE have to hear one more mindless, derogatory, Liberal Shakespearian soliloquy attacking good men and good candidates, by Shyster Schumer, the Merchant of Venom, We should demand a pound of his flesh.
Retarded , confused , brainwashed Schumer , puke Pelosi , Pocahontas , Hollyweirdos and many others , so called Americans , ” They ” want to see the Downfall of the United States ; ” They ” want the Destruction of our Land ; ” They ” Approve the Invasion of America by the Invasive Species …. these types of leftist have to realize that WE the Patriot Americans , Will Not allow this takeover .
The liberals are very sick people in deed they are in a hell- va bind they can’t go back because they burn their bridges they can’t go forward because it’s not where they want to go so they just go crazy !!!
Miram Webster’s is solidifying its status as the bible of liberal words imo…
Everything the Commucrats say can pretty much be translated this way:
“I hate this country and everything it stands for, and will NEVER rest until I bring it down and replace it with the glorious New World Order globalist government my masters told me we need.”
There is a God. And, there two kinds of angels having two different natures. One nature are God’s angels. The other nature is like their leader Satan’s.
You want to know what many demons are like? Look at all people who blindly follow systems of distorting and lying as the means for gaining their victory. And, there you have it.
By the way.. not all “demons” are violent and vile as portrayed in the movies. For, that too is a lie and distortion as well. And, neither are many Demoncrats. Demons can appear to be nice, even act like your best friend… Then, sell you down the river once your side loses power. Just like the Demoncrats wanted to have, but failed. God uses Demoncrats as an example to show the fallen angels why they can never be allowed back in His kingdom again.
FYI Schumer is a special species of demRAT with poor memory.
Schumer in ’07 ‘We Should Not Confirm Any Bush Nominee to the Supreme Court’
Source URL: http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/eric-scheiner/schumer-07-we-should-not-confirm-any-bush-nominee-supreme-court
(CNSNews.com) – Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is describing current GOP calls to let the next president make a Supreme Court nomination “obstructionism”, but in 2007 Schumer said, “I will do everything in my power to prevent one more ideological ally from joining (Justices John) Roberts and (Samuel) Alito,” and recommended the Senate, “should not confirm any Bush nominee to the Supreme Court except in extraordinary circumstances.”
Dems always have short memories when it comes to their own faults being pointed out. CAUSE they don’t see themselves as having any!