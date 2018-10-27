Transgenderism is a political figment, not biological truth

Transgenderism, under this current White House, may be on its last legs due to President Donald Trump’s reported decision to shutter the previous administration’s policy of regarding boys as girls and girls as boys and pretending as if God-assigned sexes are as changeable as clothing and shoes.

It’s about time we get back to the truth on this issue.

According to a New York Times report, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice are looking at ways to legally define, for Title IX civil rights law purposes, gender as male or female — nothing else.

Good. Great, actually.

Allowing little boys to don dresses and grow hair as a means of expressing their inner girl — and then opening females’ locker rooms and bathrooms to these confused souls — is tantamount to child abuse. One of this world’s most basic of truths begins at birth when it’s announced, “Congratulations, you have a boy,” or “Congratulations, you have a girl.”

Leaving that announcement open-ended, or allowing the initial announcement to change as the winds blow, may soothe LGBTQ’s special agenda demands. But it doesn’t help that child, that family or society at-large at all.

It doesn’t help anyone at all except the anything goes crowd, the population of people who want to live without restraint, standards or absolutes — and who want the rest in society to tolerate their lack of reason by joining in the lie.

You Might Like







That’s how we get schools that are bullied into opening girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms to boys; that’s how we get retail stores like Target forcing customers to use gender-neutral dressing rooms that stick little girls right next to stalls with grown men.

Barack Obama relished this chaos, going so far as to use his Department of Education to pressure schools to develop transgender policies.

Trump, it seems, is putting a stop to it.

Let’s hope he succeeds in this endeavor.

What’s reportedly on the horizon are new federal rules that ensure everything from birth certificates to driver’s licenses to bathrooms in public schools abide “male” versus “female” identifiers — rather than “male” versus “female” versus “other.”

What’s on the horizon, really, is a return to sanity.

“It is high time that governmental agencies at the national and local levels return to valid science which reveals that there are two biologic sexes, and only two: male and female,” said Quentin Van Meter, the president of the American College of Pediatricians, Breitbart reported.

Agreed. Way past high time, actually.

When little girls are told by their physical education teachers they must change into their gym shorts next to little boys — and if they complain, they’re being discriminatory and intolerant — then something’s wrong with our country. Something’s out of whack with our government.

Something’s skewed with our moral compass.

It’s God who determines the sex of His children. It’s biology and genuine science, not political figments, that bring the truth.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (5 votes cast)