Transgenderism is a political figment, not biological truth

Transgenderism, under this current White House, may be on its last legs due to President Donald Trump’s reported decision to shutter the previous administration’s policy of regarding boys as girls and girls as boys and pretending as if God-assigned sexes are as changeable as clothing and shoes.
It’s about time we get back to the truth on this issue.
According to a New York Times report, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice are looking at ways to legally define, for Title IX civil rights law purposes, gender as male or female — nothing else.
Good. Great, actually.
Allowing little boys to don dresses and grow hair as a means of expressing their inner girl — and then opening females’ locker rooms and bathrooms to these confused souls — is tantamount to child abuse. One of this world’s most basic of truths begins at birth when it’s announced, “Congratulations, you have a boy,” or “Congratulations, you have a girl.”
Leaving that announcement open-ended, or allowing the initial announcement to change as the winds blow, may soothe LGBTQ’s special agenda demands. But it doesn’t help that child, that family or society at-large at all.
It doesn’t help anyone at all except the anything goes crowd, the population of people who want to live without restraint, standards or absolutes — and who want the rest in society to tolerate their lack of reason by joining in the lie.
That’s how we get schools that are bullied into opening girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms to boys; that’s how we get retail stores like Target forcing customers to use gender-neutral dressing rooms that stick little girls right next to stalls with grown men.
Barack Obama relished this chaos, going so far as to use his Department of Education to pressure schools to develop transgender policies.
Trump, it seems, is putting a stop to it.
Let’s hope he succeeds in this endeavor.
What’s reportedly on the horizon are new federal rules that ensure everything from birth certificates to driver’s licenses to bathrooms in public schools abide “male” versus “female” identifiers — rather than “male” versus “female” versus “other.”
What’s on the horizon, really, is a return to sanity.
“It is high time that governmental agencies at the national and local levels return to valid science which reveals that there are two biologic sexes, and only two: male and female,” said Quentin Van Meter, the president of the American College of Pediatricians, Breitbart reported.
Agreed. Way past high time, actually.
When little girls are told by their physical education teachers they must change into their gym shorts next to little boys — and if they complain, they’re being discriminatory and intolerant — then something’s wrong with our country. Something’s out of whack with our government.
Something’s skewed with our moral compass.
It’s God who determines the sex of His children. It’s biology and genuine science, not political figments, that bring the truth.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Well said………….
This is a true statement “It’s God who determines the sex of His children. It’s biology and genuine science, not political figments, that bring the truth.”. Not what some liberal do-gooder thinks it or wishes it could be. WE need to be helping our children grow up normally, not growing up in the current liberal BS world.
What is scary is these crazies may take the House, not the transgender but the transrational screwballs known as Democrats
I’m in my 80s and I have to admit, I’ve never met a liberal that had a lick of sense.
Trump would not have allowed teen Ivanka to attend a school where teen boys were allowed in the girls’ bathroom.
Obama would have been perfectly happy, if we are to believe his rhetoric.
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP.. There are ONLY two genders PERIOD – male or female
and you can’t change yourself from a male to female just because you THINK you are.. they need to STOP allowing boys (who THINK they are girls) from competing in girls sports.. it is unfair to the REAL girls … Thank God for president Trump trying to bring the sanity back into our country… I don’t even recognize the country anymore… people attacking others because they don’t politically think the same things…lies and hate being spread through the country by hateful democrats, more and more illegal aliens getting more and more rights and benefits that belong to citizens, left wanting to destroy our law enforcement, criminal illegal aliens being protected by local governments AGAINST the citizens… ETC… HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY… GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR TRYING TO SET US ON THE RIGHT PATH AGAIN