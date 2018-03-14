Transgendered Manning ‘struggling to adjust to life’ after prison

Convicted U.S. intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning said she is “struggling to adjust to life” after spending seven years in federal prison.
Ms. Manning, a transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted in 2013 for leaking classified information while deployed in Iraq, said she’s having trouble adjusting to civilian life since she was released from prison last year.
“I’m dealing with a lot of loneliness and struggling to adjust to life,” she said in a discussion Tuesday with Vogue’s creative digital director, Sally Singer, at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Deadline reported.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Yes, this story is from the reliably conservative Washington Times, and yet, even this “journalist” bows to the politics of gender craziness. Manning is a MAN. He will always be a man. The journalist and Manning can pretend to be something different, but it doesn’t change the facts.
“I couldn’t get an apartment,” Ms. Manning said. “For a while I crashed in lower Manhattan. I couldn’t move anywhere. I didn’t have a photo ID. I didn’t have access to my bank account. I had to wait for my lawyers to give me an allowance from my own bank accounts.”
Ms. Manning has since returned to her native Maryland, where she has declared her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, but said she is still struggling to adjust to life outside Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
“I’m not used to it,” she said. “I get lonely, especially at night. Some of the darkest and loneliest moments that I’ve had are at 1 o’clock in the morning. I’m in this big apartment and I’m all by myself.”
Ms. Manning said she’s also found America to be a “darker and scarier” place since President Trump was elected.
“This has been decades in the making and it’s not an aberration,” she said. “The political rhetoric and style of governance we’ve been seeing is not an aberration. It’s the conclusion of systems that we’ve built.”
Ms. Manning, formerly Bradley Manning, was released from prison in May after former U.S. President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence.
Apparently Manning’s gender-change also had the collateral of removing that which made a workable soldier and replacing it with what makes a waste-candidate snowflake. Adjustment to post-prison life was never meant to be easy!
If a convicted felon can’t vote, why can one run for office? He (she) can’t even vote for him (her) self.
That is something i’ve never understood.. Three times in the past 4 years, i’ve seen news reports about a FELON running for local or state offices..
BUT IF THEY ARE FELONS< how can they, when legally they are no longer allowed to vote???!!
Take a few more “shots in the shorts” and you’ll be fine.
Considering the statistics on suicide for similar organisms maybe we won’t have to be hearing about this one much longer although, it would be a perfect CPUSA aka Democrat Party candidate for elected office, even a poster child.
Manning should still be in prison. Then, there would be no adjustment problems just doing the time he/she deserves.
Pity trump can’t re-send him back to prison..
Awhhhh poor baby, guess changing your sex didn’t solve your problems.. Lol. You made your bed and sex now live with it, quite crying for sympathy for a problem you caused yourself. You want answers look in the mirror, what’s starring back is the answer.
I agree, I have NO sympathy for his ‘struggles’
Really! Maybe if it could find it’s wee-wee, that would help!
I find this article rather humorous. First off, who cares if this traitor is having a difficult life? Secondly, why should anyone feel sorry for the fruitcake? Perhaps ‘it’ can move in with Obamy.
Well, IT still has MALE DNA whether or not IT likes it.
But, on a friendlier note to Society…
IF there is anything I can do to push Brad over the edge, I will be happy to help…..
IT has no value to Society, and is a real Detriment to the United States!
Death and hell, judgement, everlasting fire thats all you have in your future.
Proves you can’t make Chicken Salad out of Chicken Poo.
And it proves al the dimwits wrong, who said “just let him convert his gender, he will be better afterwards”
Poor widdle pervert. You should still be in prison
Good, glad to hear life is not good for him outside of prison…it shouldn’t be. He (or perhaps she) should still be in Fort Leavenworth for decades to come.