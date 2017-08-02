Transgender pleads guilty to sex crime that may have set off hatchet attack

A transgender woman, who claimed last year to have been the victim of an unprovoked hatchet attack in a Charlotte park, pleaded guilty Monday to a sex offense against a 15-year-old boy who later attacked her.
Ralayzia Taylor, also known as Derrick Horton, pleaded guilty Monday to a crime against nature and was sentenced to four to 14 months in prison. That sentence was suspended if Taylor successfully completes three years of supervised probation.
According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, requirements will include undergoing a sexual-offender assessment and completing the recommendations; avoiding locations where juveniles will be present, including parks, playgrounds and schoolyards; not being alone with a child under 16; and not having sex with anyone under 18.
Taylor’s attorney, Melissa Owen of Charlotte, said the sentence “confirms that Ms. Horton is not a sex offender and should not be subject to any jail sentence.”
“To the contrary, she is a kind, gentle and responsible person who has been traumatized physically and emotionally,” Owen said Monday.
Taylor’s case drew national attention when she reported being chased, stomped, beaten and assaulted with a hatchet last November in Clanton Park. Three teens, including a 15-year-old juvenile, were charged with attempted murder.
One of the defendants, Destiny Dagraca, later told the Observer that her 15-year-old brother attacked Taylor with the hatchet.
The story took a dramatic turn three days later when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged Taylor with two felonies related to an alleged sexual assault of the juvenile, which occurred in the park before the attack.
One of the charges, statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, carried a maximum sentence of more than 30 years in prison. Both felonies were dropped in return for Taylor’s guilty plea.
Dagraca pleaded guilty in March to being an accessory to an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was sentenced to 14-26 months in prison. A judge gave her credit for the 93 days she had been jailed and suspended the rest of the incarceration pending her completion of a 30-month probation.
Her boyfriend, Dajion Tanner, is scheduled to be in court Thursday. Sources have told the Observer that he has been offered a similar plea deal as Dagraca.
According to jail records, Tanner has been arrested at least five times and was serving two years’ probation from a July 16 conviction for common law robbery at the time of his arrest in the attack on Taylor.
Details of the juvenile’s case are sealed under state law.
All of Obama’s people. Commit several crimes and because of liberalism, do no time!
First of all this is a he not a she. Next He is a Sex offender since he attacked a 15 year old boy in a sexual manner. What should happen is he be thrown into gen pop after telling what he did and that anything but death is allowed. This Judge and prosecutor need thrown in along side these slimey pervert and given the same treatment. This is why these mentally ill people have problems the sickos make all of them look bad.
In a nutshell the tyranny sexually assaults the 15 year old boy. The boy came back with two friends and administered street justice. The one teenager already has a record. The girl now has one. The boy that was sexually assaulted I assume since the article didn’t state, he wasn’t charged with anything.
However, this is normal for blacks to administer street justice. I personally don’t think the two should be charged with anything.
Point being this just proves integration was an utter failure. Blacks would have been better off being shipped back by force to Africa. It’s not going to get any better either because the whole third world is being shipped to America and Europe ONLY. This is genocide to Caucasian people. It’s the plan. Speak up about it and be shouted down as a “racist.” There is no debating the left or even the right in trying to preserve America and Europe for Caucasian’s as their homelands. They feel Caucasian’s have no right to exist.
This is a perfect example of the media insanity that accompanies gender discussions. They will bend over backwards to kiss their own rear ends in order to avoid offending a criminal sex offender.
Anyone who subscribes to the Charlotte Observer is an idiot.