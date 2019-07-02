Home » News

Transgender filmmakers claim they were pepper sprayed in Queens by hate-filled bigots

Two transgender women making a documentary about violence against transgender women were attacked in Queens by two hate-filled bigots who blasted them with pepper spray, they said Monday.

Norma Ureiro and Bianey Garcia were recording video while walking west on Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday when a man and woman started following them and showering them with anti-transgender slurs.


GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that the pronouns in this story are chosen by the writer. We bring you the story for the purpose of informing you.

When they reached two other members of their film crew at 93rd St., the woman, Paola Custodio, sprayed them with a liquid, which police said was unknown but they said was pepper spray.

“This time it was only pepper spray but next time it could be a knife or a gun,” said Ureiro, 43.

Garcia, 29, said the woman sprayed her in the back and shoulder. Ureiro told cops the spray hit her chest, causing a burning sensation, pain and redness, according to court papers. She refused medical attention, police said.

Custodio, 24, of Elmhurst, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment, authorities said.

According to the two filmmakers, Custodio’s male companion returned after the arrest and pepper sprayed Garcia in the face, calling her a “f—g f–t,” she said. She said she called police again.

“The police violated our rights. They completely ignored us. They needed to take seriously the threats they made,” said Ureiro.

Custodio was arraigned Saturday in Queens Criminal Court and released without bail, records show. An order of protection was issued barring her from contact with Ureiro.

Custodio has been arrested seven previous times, according to a police source, including in connection with a Feb. 24 burglary in Queens.

Her attorney, Gregory Coleman, declined to comment on Monday.

The Queens-based filmmakers are activists with Make the Road, an immigrant advocacy group.

Mateo Guerrero, an organizer with Make the Road, said at a press conference on Monday at the scene of the alleged attack that he wants businesses in the city to post signs indicating they are safe havens for people being harassed. He said he is working with the city to fund bystander training.

Tiffany Cabán, who appears to hold a slim lead in last week’s Democratic primary election for Queens district attorney, told the press conference, “Just yesterday I joined thousands and thousands to celebrate our city’s diverse and beautiful LGBTQIA+ community at the Pride parade. But this attack is a reminder of how much work we still have to do.”

Kramo
Kramo
1:35 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Oh well…..

44magnum
44magnum
1:52 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Walking along the blvd at 2:25AM in NY and attacked from out of the blue?? This has a Smollet smell to it. All that’s missing is some reference to MAGA country. All I can say is MAGA!!!

    fredk
    fredk
    1:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    44magnum…you beat me to it. This looks like another Smollet gig. What straight person would even care about these fools.

    BurglarBiter
    BurglarBiter
    4:39 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    I don’t believe this happened unless the two trannies set it up. Thew reference to Smollet is right on!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:58 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    I agree. This stinks to high heaven of yet another hoax.. AND LIKE with Smolette, i fear they will get away with it.

lkreinmiller
lkreinmiller
1:55 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:55 pm

So two trans get harassed and possibly pepper sprayed and everyone is so upset, so shocked. The police are called in but apparently did “nothing” except their jobs. And the MSM is all upset about the violent anti-LGBTwhatever community.
Meanwhile, three men get hospitalized by so-called anti fascist rioters in Portland after being beaten with crowbars, the police do nothing thanks to the retarded Portland mayor, and no MSM reports it as anything other than a demonstration.
Anyone besides me see a disconnect here?

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    2:58 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Yep–the SAME “disconnect” that has been in effect since a nasty little America-hating SOCIOPATH named Obama SLITHERED into our White House.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:00 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Of course there’s a disconnect. THOSE ANTIFA thugs beating on conservatives, na, nothing to see here..

jjb54
jjb54
2:10 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Why don’t I believe this one?

Oh, ya – you can thank Jessie S. … and other alternate life style lies that were made way too many times!

Oh, well … ” cry wolf “, too many times and you get the attention you’ve earned!

Shall I also mention that FALSE sexual assault from women as well?

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    3:01 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Yeah, like AOC claiming she was “sexually threatened” by border patrol officers, and was “not safe” among them. I don’t guess her SCREAMING in their faces and making threats against them had ANYTHING to do with how she was received/treated. And I SERIOUSLY doubt she was “sexually threatened,” any more than women were being “forced” to drink from toilets. She just HAD to embroidery that lie a little more!

disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
2:41 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:41 pm

Maybe they should make their movies at home, ala Red Hen.

AzRep
AzRep
2:48 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:48 pm

I thought OAC ran all of the racists out of Queens?

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
2:52 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:52 pm

Oh, look–another FAKE HATE CRIME perpetrated by Leftist LOONS, who unable to find a REAL hate crime to promote their little movie, decided to manufacture their OWN. I’ll bet MONEY this is yet ANOTHER ONE of those. 99.9% of so-called “hate crimes” ARE of this variety, these days! And yet you hear the media raving about “all” the “thousands” of hate crimes supposedly perpetrated by “right wing extremists.” I call BS on that–when was the last one that turned out to be a GENUINE “right-wing” hate crime and not one manufactured by some LYING LEFTIST to further his/her agenda?

overlord
overlord
3:00 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Man fitting the description of Jussie seen nearby running away?

ltuser
ltuser
5:01 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

I do note there is NO Facts in this story. No report of whom the attackers were ,just “They were hate filled bigots”..

mjthomas
mjthomas
6:44 pm July 2, 2019 at 6:44 pm

“Norma Ureiro and Bianey Garcia were recording video while walking west on Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday when a man and woman started following them and showering them with anti-transgender slurs.”
They were “recording video”. . .yet no video of the a attack?? Hmmmm.

jenersea
jenersea
9:41 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:41 pm

I guess neither one of these freaks was man enough to defend their selves.

