Transgender cyclist, calls out ‘bigots’ after winning female world championship

Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon is calling out “transphobic bigots” on Twitter after she reportedly became the first trans woman to ever win gold at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: In case you didn’t know, this story is about a guy. A man. He was allowed to participate in a women’s cycling event, and he won. HE did.
Ms. McKinnon, who is also an assistant professor in the department of philosophy at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, placed first in the women’s sprint 35-44 age bracket on Sunday. She celebrated the news on Twitter, sparking a wave of criticism for purportedly having an unfair advantage over the other female athletes.
Unfair advantage and not to be celebrated. Look at the difference in size and muscle mass. Of course you were going to win.
— Libs G (@libsg41) October 14, 2018
It’s time for ALL sports to define gender categories as biological birth gender.
— Hmmmph (@scepticalists) October 15, 2018
Is it possible to fully support trans ppl, acknowledge their gender does not match their biological sex, and maintain they should only physically compete against ppl of the same biological sex (b/c males have inherent physical advantage over females)? Or is it all or nothing now?
— Dave Kozin (@SolarRascal) October 14, 2018
Ms. McKinnon fired back at the so-called “transphobic bigots,” who according to her know nothing about science and “pesky facts.”
Lots of transphobic bigots are responding to my world championship win saying that ‘Next up, the paralympics.’ Hey women, you realize that ALL of these people (many of them women) are comparing you to disabled people…right? Women = ‘disabled men’ they think. Wow. Offensive. pic.twitter.com/K5cbZgaOMc
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
The offensive part is not ‘being compared to disabled people’ because disabled people are contemptible. No, that’s super ableist. But effectively saying that women are ‘disabled men’ is both deeply misogynistic *and* ableist. Double-whammy. Bigots are horrible people.
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
THREAD: Facts on the physiology of transgender athletics. I’m not sorry if they’re inconvenient for your transphobia. https://t.co/GvzLbEe8vB
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
Well, no, I’m still forced to have an unhealthily low endogenous testosterone value…it’s virtually undetectable it’s so low…way below the average for women. https://t.co/yoSsTF6BI5
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
Those pesky facts… https://t.co/lBVNmw8rP3
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
I came 4th in the TT. https://t.co/EF4tcZHimr So…what’s that about cis women not having a hope at beating me? Also, I didn’t qualify 1st in the sprint. Transphobic bigots are not smart, y’all. https://t.co/twEMFpMgeP
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
She also claimed that the women who placed 2nd and 4th in her competition accepted the rules of the sport and accepted her as an equal competitor.
Funny how all these people are speaking for my competitors. 2nd place is a FRIEND and is extremely supportive of me. So you transphobic bigots are objectifying real humans who aren’t bigoted like you. https://t.co/X3lOBivvNU
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
I’m friends w/ 2nd and 4th place, but thanks for playing.
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
Ms. McKinnon has argued that suppressing testosterone in trans women is a human rights violation.
“We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society,” she told USA Today in January, “and not be recognized that way in sports. … Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”
The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) changed its policy on including transgender athletes last year following a lawsuit by Canadian transgender cyclist Kristen Worley.
Before the final Sunday, Ms. McKinnon set a world record in the quarterfinals, riding 200 meters in 11.92 seconds. Her record didn’t stand for long, however, as it was beaten 10 minutes later, Canadian Cycling Magazine reported.
AND, what did all the women who compete at elite levels in various sports expect??? Of course, the logical thinking people, who haven’t become disconnected from reality, warned that there would no longer be any actual women winning championships when the “trans” men were allowed into their competitions.
how sick the world gets every day.
Hey ” Rachel” McKinnon you self absorbed freak show, there are things you don’t get to choose, like you are in some fast food restaurant. Those things are reserved to God, doesn’t matter if you like it or not. He felt that TWO sexes were sufficient and no choices or “do overs” were provided for in His plan. I understand that you and the rest of the can’t cope with the gear I was given crowd think that you can outguess God, or know better than He. Good luck with that position when he decides he is done with you on this rock. In the mean time, the rest of us don’t care what you pack in your pants or who you have whatever sexual relationship you have with.
But we have had enough of your constant need to put your “lifestyle” in our face at every turn, like you are some child trying to irritate the adults in the room. Knock it off!
You’ve got that right, well stated!
OK, do I have this right? A guy who thinks he’s a girl entered a girl bicycle race and won. Hmm, whose surprised? So why do the girls complete against the guy, did they expect to win? I guess if that is what they are OK with who am I to say anything.
Why am I not surprised that this freak is a college professor and why are those those two silly grinning females participating in this freak show?
And if one of those woman who LOST< sued, would she have a chance of winning?
If “everyone” believes it’s true (that this genetically male human is a woman after surgical and chemical mutilation and manipulation), does that make it true?
We’re expected to accept without question “she’s” somehow a woman and eligible to compete with other genetically female human beings in cycling and any other sport?
Apparently, like Winston Smith, who was forced to believe 2+2=5, those of us who point out the absurdity of the “transgender” nonsensical lie (among many other obviously untruths the Left foist upon us daily) are now “thought criminals”…
Point out the insanity and ridicule the fools who promote such nonsense at every possible opportunity…If we tolerate this kind of thing much longer, there will be no going back to any reality…Fight to hold onto your sanity in an insane world…
