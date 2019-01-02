Toy gun buyback for pansies

Hempstead, New York, officials, citing concerns for the safety of children, not only warned parents off buying toy guns as gifts this Christmas — but also took the over-the-top step of hosting a toy gun buyback event.
Welcome to the new USA, home of the pansies. Summer camps, for crying out loud, used to provide BB guns to kids to fire at mounted balloons.
Now we’re confiscating squirt guns and foam-firing plastic rifles?
“We don’t want the kids playing with guns,” said Hempstead Village Trustee LaMont Jackson to WABC-TV. “Guns are dangerous.”
Yes. But toy guns are not. They’re, um, toys.
“Saying no to guns is important,” Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan chimed in, the Blaze reported. “Even toy guns.”
Well, if safety is a factor, then saying no to knives would seem important, too.
The FBI found 40 murders due to knives or cutting instruments occurred in Arizona in 2016; in California, that statistic stood at 280. Other states saw varying rates of murder-by-knife that year, ranging from 20 in Kentucky to 48 in Georgia to 52 in Maryland.
Death by bicycling is a biggie, too.
“In 2015,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, “over 1,000 bicyclists died and there were almost 467,000 bicycle-related injuries.”
While adults between the ages of 50 to 59 suffer the highest death rate due to bicycling, children between the ages of 5 and 14, as well as young teens between the ages of 15 and 19, “have the highest rates of nonfatal bicycle-related injuries,” the CDC reported.
Shouldn’t something be done here?
Surely, a bike buyback program is warranted.
Here’s something to consider as well, in a headline from Forbes from January 2017, as well: “Death By Selfie: Serious Incidents, Including Injury And Death, Are On The Rise.” The story spoke of how several youths taking selfies on a lake in India drowned when their boat tilted. America has lakes; America has youths. Catch the drift?
Fact is: Life is a dangerous past-time. Regulating away every danger is impossible. Moreover, using real guns to murder, maim and kill is already outlawed. So is using a firearm in the commission of another crime, like dealing drugs. Going after the toy guns now isn’t going to help with any of those firearm-tied crime statistics.
Police and hand-wringing politicians say the toy guns can be mistaken for real guns, and officers on the job may mistakenly shoot to kill. But that sounds more like a police problem than a toy gun problem.
That sounds more like an excuse to bring about an agenda. And so it is, using the left’s favored “for the children” approach.
The real issue here is the left hates guns — the left hates the Second Amendment. In their hunger to obliterate the individual freedom Founding Fathers recognized in the Constitution as a God-given right to self-defense, the left has gone after the most propaganda-vulnerable: the children.
They’re trying to sell the idea that toy guns are nearly as dangerous as real guns in hopes of guilting parents into relinquishing their rights to decide, and with the ultimate aim at teaching children who don’t know better to fear the Second Amendment.
But a toy is a toy is a toy. That goes for toy guns, too, no matter how many pansies try to paint otherwise.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
We will all lose more of our RIGHTS and CONSTITUTION PRIVILEGES under the Health and Safety laws that our being passed for your protection.
And if they REALLY wanted to protect the kids, HOWS ABOUT keeping sicko’s locked up, not on the streets, and banning cell phones, which to ME seem to be MORE dangerous for kids than toy bloody guns are.
I see it as a well-orchestrated effort to incubate a hoplophobic generation of Americans. Public education system is a big part of that effort. As a result, 2nd Amendment will become easy to repeal as soon as the new generation will reach the voting age.
Some 60 years ago, kids were bringing their .22 rifles to schools in order to participate in shooting competitions after classes. Now, a kid draws a pistol and risks expulsion when caught.
These are the new schools where young anti-gun activists are coming from.
So, there is a meticulously planned and scrupulously implemented method in this “madness”. People, beware. Your Constitutional liberties are on a chopping block.
BTW, hoplohobia is a morbid fear of firearms.
But then the poor liberal sickos couldn’t vote!
That depends on how much they will pay. If the price is right I’ll go to Walmart and buy out the store.
Then give them to kids & give classes on gun safety & proper ettique:-)
I got my very own first gun in 1958,my 6th birthday. I was already trained & taught.
There wasn’t any place in our home that didn’t have guns in the corner or holstered hanging from coat racks.
We were TAUGHT, so had No FEAR but full on RESPECT for what they were for and when.
Teach your children .Take them to classes at a range. Then take them to the woods. Private property with permission.
People tend to fear what they don’t know. All my kids & grands are armed.
You people in Hempstead Village, New York really need to get a life and get in the real world. You have been listening to idiots like Cuoma and the other liberals too long. Grow up!!!!!
I had a sister-in-law who didn’t want her son playing with toy guns. Bad influence and all that.
Here’s the reality.
At the age of 18 all sons are REQUIRED to register for the Selective Service (Draft). If there’s a war, and he’s drafted, he goes off to war. Does anyone remember the movie “Hair”? The peace-loving hippy ended up going to Vietnam. He lasted a day or two and they brought his body back home. He wasn’t equipped to deal with war. Reality stepped on his idealism.
And he was a nice guy. All his friends loved him. He still died.
Boys need to play with toy guns if for no other reason than they may find themselves in a war zone someday. They can learn all about gun safety, friendly fire, and all the important concepts you need to know.
Or how bout “The Christmas Story”? Remember little Ralphie wanted that BB gun? He learned real fast the importance of not shooting your eye out. Had that been a real gun in a war zone, he’d be lucky just to lose the eye.
Knowing how to fire a gun is important for boys.
The play involved with guns (and pop tarts) teaches young men that there are bad things in the world and you can do somewhat about it.
Now let’s talk about girls. All the Krav Maga in the world isn’t going to save a woman from four biker rapists in a back alley. Women in cities need guns.
The Libs know this, which is why they’re so quick to want to take the guns away. They know a woman without a gun becomes a potential victim, which means a voter base. Truth bomb.
You don’t need to be a man to shoot a gun. We have women marksmen as well. If you train girls young on playing with guns, they might not have a ditz moment later when they need to understand the concept at the firing range. Dems want women to be clueless concerning guns.
Guns are a wonderful equalizer. Five men vs. five women is a bloodbath. Five men with guns vs. five women with guns becomes a fair fight. Single woman in the big city especially? You’d be foolish not to own a gun.
Nothing levels the playing field like the 2nd Amendment. It’s there for a reason. It protects us.
I am a lady, 67 next month.
I have been a gun owner since I was six yrs old.
I carry…. Always.
Even at home. I live in a small town, but criminals go where they think it’s easy pickin’s.
There have been a few times I was really glad I carry. Saved my life thru the years.
Should be taught in schools as well.
I am Miss Emma & will never again be a victim.
I agree. I told my daughter many of the arguments you make concerning guns being an “equalizer”. When she went off to college last September, I insisted she have a gun. She likes to shoot and agrees that guns are equalizers for women. She was happy to have a gun.
Girls too.
I am 67 next month. Still carry, still shoot. Everyone should be Trained from childhood.
I was, as we’re all my kids & grand kids.
Absolutely. A gunless society is either a dictatorship or Anarchy. Anyone who didn’t have a gun would be the slave of anyone who did. Which, of course, is why the founders included the 2nd, AND made it the most over-reaching right we have.
Note the difference in implementation clauses in the 1st and 2nd amendments. The 1st “Congress shall make no law abridging…” versus “Shall not be abridged” The first only applies to the federal government, while the 2nd restricts every government agency down to town councils.
It’s interesting that the courts seem to find portions of the 1st amendment are more universal (at least if they agree with you) than the 2nd, even though the 2nd doesn’t leave any room for the courts to abridge it anymore than it does congress.
The opinion of the founding fathers was, “Any arms that our government could use against it’s own citizens should be in the hands of those citizens in order to prevent dictatorships”, whether by 1 person or by 545 people (both houses of congress, the President, and the supreme court). Yet here we are, dictated to by those 545 people, all of whom are supporters of “common sense” gun control, even if they don’t agree on what is “common sense”.