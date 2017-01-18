Home Fresh Ink 'Toxic masculinity'? Dude, now America's universities are turning men into women

'Toxic masculinity'? Dude, now America's universities are turning men into women

January 18, 2017 at 11:55 am 2 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
Share!

Another thing you can thank Obama for. Don't let your daughter bring home one of these.

Universities across the fruited plain are trying to convince men to grow lady parts. And that’s a problem, America.

Campus Reform recently reported on efforts to provide “safe spaces” to fight back against what the academic world calls, “toxic masculinity.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives.

Instead of a country full of manly men, our universities want a nation full of Pajama Boys.

Oregon State University is hosting a “health masculinities conference.” Students will “engage in collective imagining to construct new futures for masculinities, unrestricted by power, privilege, and oppression.”

Brown University has a program titled, “Masculinity 101” – for “students who identify as men,” Campus Reform reports.

READ THE FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


2 Comments

  1. notw January 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Isn’t that special, says the church lady.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
  2. Jota_ January 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    The entire liberal universe is detached from reality by our callous disregard for their mental health by giving them our money

    We must show compassion for them by not feeding them

    Hearing them cry is thanks enough!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)


Write a Reply or Comment