'Toxic masculinity'? Dude, now America's universities are turning men into women

Universities across the fruited plain are trying to convince men to grow lady parts. And that’s a problem, America.
Campus Reform recently reported on efforts to provide “safe spaces” to fight back against what the academic world calls, “toxic masculinity.”
Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives.
Instead of a country full of manly men, our universities want a nation full of Pajama Boys.
Oregon State University is hosting a “health masculinities conference.” Students will “engage in collective imagining to construct new futures for masculinities, unrestricted by power, privilege, and oppression.”
Brown University has a program titled, “Masculinity 101” – for “students who identify as men,” Campus Reform reports.
READ THE FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM!
Isn’t that special, says the church lady.
The entire liberal universe is detached from reality by our callous disregard for their mental health by giving them our money
We must show compassion for them by not feeding them
Hearing them cry is thanks enough!