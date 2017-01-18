'Toxic masculinity'? Dude, now America's universities are turning men into women

Universities across the fruited plain are trying to convince men to grow lady parts. And that’s a problem, America.

Campus Reform recently reported on efforts to provide “safe spaces” to fight back against what the academic world calls, “toxic masculinity.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives.

Instead of a country full of manly men, our universities want a nation full of Pajama Boys.

Oregon State University is hosting a “health masculinities conference.” Students will “engage in collective imagining to construct new futures for masculinities, unrestricted by power, privilege, and oppression.”

Brown University has a program titled, “Masculinity 101” – for “students who identify as men,” Campus Reform reports.

READ THE FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]