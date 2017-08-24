Top climate scientist rebuts Al Gore film as ‘bad science’ while ticket sales plummet

It was a tough weekend for Al Gore. Not only did “An Inconvenient Sequel” continue its nosedive at the box office, but the climate change documentary also drew a scathing rebuttal from a leading climate scientist.
Climatologist Roy W. Spencer, principal research scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, released Saturday an 81-page e-book on Amazon titled “An Inconvenient Deception: How Al Gore Distorts Climate Science and Energy Policy.”
“After viewing Gore’s most recent movie, ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,’ and after reading the book version of the movie, I was more than a little astounded,” Mr. Spencer said on his blog, Global Warming. “The new movie and book are chock-full of bad science, bad policy, and factual errors.”
Mr. Spencer said the sequel, like its 2006 predecessor “An Inconvenient Truth,” implies repeatedly that naturally occurring weather episodes are the result of human-caused global warming — for example, a shot in which the former vice president stands ankle-deep in a flooded Miami street.
“That flooding is mostly a combination of (1) natural sea level rise (I show there has been no acceleration of sea level rise beyond what was already happening since the 1800s), and (2) satellite-measured sinking of the reclaimed swamps that have been built upon for over 100 years in Miami Beach,” said Mr. Spencer.
Mr. Spencer isn’t new to the warming debate — he’s a well-known climate skeptic — but there’s no disputing his credentials: He’s an award-winning former NASA senior scientist for climate studies who continues to work with NASA on the U.S. Science Team.
The author of three previously published books on climate change, Mr. Spencer said he wrote the point-by-point rebuttal in two weeks after the Aug. 4 wide release of “An Inconvenient Sequel,” which took another plunge last weekend at the box office.
The movie earned $331,007, a 59 percent drop from the previous weekend’s gross of $816,150, for a total to date of $3 million. Meanwhile, the per-screen gross plummeted from $1,468 to $644, according to Box Office Mojo.
The former vice president has not commented publicly on Mr. Spencer’s rebuttal, but another prominent scientist, climate “consensus” leader Michael E. Mann, praised the film in a July 26 review for Nature.
“Nobody (and given my experiences with climate deniers, I speak with some authority here) has been more vilified for their efforts to communicate the climate threat than Al Gore,” said Mr. Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State.
Mr. Mann, co-author of the “hockey stick” theory of global temperatures, said the Tennessee Democrat “has a genius for joining the dots in the global mapping of climate impacts.”
“It is astonishing that we’re still mired in a political debate about whether climate change even exists when, with each passing year of insufficient action, the challenge of averting a catastrophe becomes ever greater,” he said. “Knowing that Al Gore is still optimistic is a shot in the arm at a time of uncertainty.”
What’s not in dispute is that “An Inconvenient Sequel” so far has failed to replicate the success of the original, which earned $24 million at the box office and won the 2006 Academy Award for best documentary feature.
While Mr. Gore has tirelessly promoted the film, and critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the sequel a positive 77 percent approval rating, only 48 percent of audiences say they liked it.
“Would I still recommend ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’? Sure, although I doubt there is much one could glean from this movie that couldn’t be obtained by rewatching ‘An Inconvenient Truth,'” Salon critic Matt Rozsa said in an Aug. 15 review.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Ticket sales plummet??? What ticket sales??
I’d love tto know what idiots went ot this film OTHER than rabid libtards…
BTW, Mr. Mann’s “hockey stick” theory won’t withstand a true analysis of the data with error bars applied to the samples. The error bars associated with the pre 1900 data are larger than the “warming” professed, meaning that the data could actually depict cooling; but literally cannot reliably depict anything at all.
I thought the original data was “lost” by Professor Mann and has not been able to be duplicated by subsequent researchers?
The Michael Mann hockey stick is one of the main things that prove Anthropogenic Global Warming is a hoax. It’s so left-field that the Lefties argue that it somehow doesn’t really exist. “It was an example.” “It wasn’t meant as fact.” That sort of thing. They know it’s toxic.
LINK
Much like the Left’s recent attempt to destroy Confederate statues, the Global Warming Alarmists are all about trying to change history. It was much warmer 1000 years ago, when Greenland was green (thus the name), and the Vikings started farming colonies there.
This all started with some cherry-picked tree ring samples. Everything they have points back to this. From there, East Anglia University (Hide the decline!) picked it up and partnered with the IPCC. Everything else is just a smokescreen trying to put some distance between this origin, and give AGW some unearned credibility.
Obama weaponized NOAA and NASA to “prove” AGW. All you did was bring them down. We now have the emails from East Anglia describing their thug tactics to silence everyone who doesn’t drink their kool-aid.
It’s all a huge scam, and people like Al Gore have become exceedingly rich by perpetuating it.
Hey Al, why do you fly all over the world in a private jet and why are you picked up in gas guzzling limousines, if you are so worried about global warming? Al, why do you own three mansions if you are so worried about green house gases? I heard your swimming pool at one of your mansions uses so much energy, the energy used to heat your pool can heat over 20 homes for a year. So much for worrying about green house gases, right big Al. Also Al, why did you buy a home next to movie stars in Malibu on the Pacific Ocean, when you indicated 10 years ago, that the Pacific Ocean was going to rise by 10 to 20 feet? Oh, I forgot Al, you never believed that the Pacific Ocean was going to rise 10 to 20 feet. Global Warming was just a great way for you to make tons of money, wasn’t it Al?
Cause like all good libtards, he is a “Do as i say not as i do” person.
‘What’s not in dispute is that “An Inconvenient Sequel” so far has failed to replicate the success of the original’
That’s because people didn’t know what AIT was until they saw it. Now we know it’s a fact-free scaremonger fest with the stupidest claims ever to be passed off as “science”. And since some of the claims were *so* wild, based on magical lasers and unicorn farts, you’d have to be pretty much brain dead to believe any of it.
I didn’t see it but I’ve read some of the wild claims, which nobody refutes are in the film. According to the original AIT the world should have melted by now. So how could anyone today take it seriously?
As for Rotten Tomatoes, their accuracy has died noticeably in the last year. There are a lot of garbage movies getting high scores on RT. Clearly, they have sold out to the highest bidder.