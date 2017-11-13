Toomey wants defeated Luther Strange as write-in against Roy Moore

Sen. Pat Toomey said Sunday he thinks embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should “just step aside.”
“A write-in is something we should certainly explore,” the Pennsylvania Republican told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press. “I think Luther Strange would be a strong candidate for a write-in.”
Toomey made the remarks after The Washington Post last week reported Moore’s alleged relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore, now 70, has denied any wrongdoing.
“When someone waits 40 years before they make an accusation, you know, that raises a question itself. So, it’s probably not knowable. But there seems to be enough there that it’s very disturbing,” Toomey said.
Toomey’s fellow Republican senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain expressed similar sentiments after the story broke and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for Senate Republicans, signaled its disassociation with Moore in a filing with the U.S. Federal Election Committee Friday.
“The people in Alabama know Roy Moore better than we do here in D.C., and I think we have to be very cautious, as Senator Toomey said, of allegations that are 40 years old that arise a month before election day,” White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short told Todd in a separate interview Sunday. “If more evidence comes out that can prove that he did this, then sure, by all means he should be disqualified. But that’s a huge if, and I think we have to allow that more facts come out.”
Moore, a twice-removed Justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, defeated Strange in the Republican primary in September.
Strange took office after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated former Sen. Jeff Sessions to become Attorney General. Trump actively campaigned for Strange ahead of the primary election. Moore faces Democratic candidate Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.
Last time I checked, Toomey, write-in is by the voter’s choice, not assignable by “party establishment”! And since when are you eligible to vote in Alabama?
in todays america your guilty until proven guilty!
i heard one of the women was offered money to hatchet job judge moore.
That’s the thing Deplored.. THESE Schmucks do not WANT WE THE PEOPLE to decide anything anymore.. THEY WANT to dictate to us who we can and can’t vote for..
How do you tell if a politician is a corrupted agent of the establishment, and an enemy of THE PEOPLE? They act the same no matter which party, and follow the same game plan to pull out the unprovable sexual corruption weapon of accusation to corrupt an election in false unprovable accusations and innuendo, when all else fails, to take down the candidate who had the courage to tell you the truth which is always the enemy of the SELF-interests of the establishment. They eagerly would slay SELF-government for the benefit of their own SELVES, party or particular social collectives. So tell me America, how are THEY any different from Putin and the Russians who have used this playbook for the past 100 years to obtain power and retain it at all costs, the truth of course being the first casualty. Real Christians are suppose to be smarter, for they know it is only the truth which sets them free, and a true God who created truth as the source of those freedoms, the first being free will which these confused politicians so readily abuse themselves, only to point their finger first at others, with three pointing back at them. Enter the Strange people of the Republican party who only offer LESS not Moore, and Strange, not Normal, because Strange is normal for THEM, not WE THE PEOPLE who seek God’s Truths.
My first reaction was “who the hxell is Toomey” and who is he to tell the people of Alabama what to do!! The Establishment Republicans would rather have a Democrat from Alabama than a Republican and if/when he is elected they will wonder why he isn’t a friend. The problem with the political parties, both Republican and Democrat, is they won’t accept the will of the people. And they aren’t too smart. On the bright side, these idiots almost assure Moore’s election.
If Judge Moore gets elected that would be fantastic however, with the give me every thing free crowd of snowflake voters I don’t have much hope.
True, but you are talking Alabama voters. Except for Texas, you probably won’t find a more independent bunch.
chuckyb, you have to quit ticking the troll off!!!!!!!!
I am HOPING there are not enough snowflakes iN AL to make a difference, but i do fear all this negative attention Moore is getting by the media attack wing of the DNC, will make many Moore supporters choose otherwise..
Anti SELF-Government Self-Interested Toomy would split the Conservative vote and lose a seat in the Senate rather than his own personal seat at the establishment government trough table of special SELF-Interest, personal financial gain, and party collective power. He would cut off our political noses to spite our faces, and remove our ability to smell establishment power seeking political rats, who always sooner or later get caught up in their own traps when the truth comes out, which it always does. Enter Hillary and Obama,,,,,let’s hope our team fairs better when the light overcomes the Washington darkness when the swamp gets drained and WE THE PEOPLE get to finally see which of the establishment swamp people of both parties have been swimming naked before ALL THE PEOPLE, not just former fake 14 year olds, now morphed into liberal socials spent-out financial failed poverty stricken adults, looking for some quick corrupt cash, or their 15 minutes of fame.
More and more, i really wish that an asteroid would fly out of space and FLATTEN THE Congress building, WITH ALL THese currs inside it! That way Moore would be the first of a NEW BATCH OF real, honest to god conservatives…
Who they have on the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for Senate Republicans should tell you every thing you need to know about the current Republican party. The American people are “SCREWED” again. President Trump will probably be a one term president because the political mob will blame him for not getting anything done and the “Snowflake give me everything free” generation of voters will fall right in line with their lies. A new civil war is coming, the problem is there are not enough young people on the right side and way too many old folks to make it a success.
To paraphrase a popular beer commercial, I’m not rich so I don’t make a lot of political contributions but when I do, it’s direct to my candidate of choice. And certainly not the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
I agree Chucky.. THEY WILL do all they can to hamstring and stp any of Trump’s agenda getting done, then do al they can to lay the blame at HIS Feet, cause of their complicit media mongrels.. AND TOO many idiots in the voting public will buy what they are shoveling..
Pat Toomey says Roy Moore to step aside because of unprovable accusations of moral impropriety that Dem operatives always throw-up against conservatives in the month or 2 before an election so there isn’t enough time to prove innocence before the election.
Pat why didn’t you ever called for B Obama to step aside after being accused of snorting coke with another man during an oral sex encounter.
Pat why didn’t you demand Obama step aside for lying for over 10 years about being born in Kenya or until he disproved the accusations that claimed to be foreign student on college applications?
Pat why didn’t you ever demand that Hillary to step aside after accusations that she jeopardized national security by trafficking top secret documents over an illegal private unsecure e-mail server?
Pat why didn’t you ever demand that Hillary to step aside after learning that Hillary had a long history of protecting accused rapists & a serial abusers of women.
When it comes the morality litmus test, Pat will you promise to step aside if some men who work for democrats, come forward in the 4 weeks before your next re-election & accuse you of inappropriately touching them when you were a boy scout 40 years ago?
If Toomey was a Boy Scout 40 years ago, that was when BSA was a reputable organization, one where integrity was one of the corner stones…… It should be remembered that Toomey started his leftward slide a few years ago..
Senator Pat Toomey , John McCain and all the rest are nothing but globalist polticians that are out to destroy America. Just look at their pathetic representation of the people the complete time Obama was in office. Totally embarrassing. I say keep Judge Moore and get rid of all these globalist and Rhinos alike. Remove them to make America great again.
He is not a Pennsylvania Republican, he is a Pennsylvania Idiot. Yuge difference.
More like he’s a dyed in the wool pennsylvanian swamp demon rat!
Toomey has just suggested the WORST possible option! Either Moore drops out, or he is the candidate! — A “write-in” just splits the GOP vote and hands the seat to the Democrats!! — Really? — Is he that clueless?!?!?
He doesn’t care if a demonrat wins just so long as it’s another swamp critter.
Apparently he IS THAT CLUELESS..
Senator Toomey, go to the RINO Farm safe space, where all of you RINO Snowflakes belong and stay there. Maybe we can build a wall that is sound proof, around the RINO Farm safe space, so we will no longer have to listen to you phony liberal communist RINOS!
As long as it is also air tight, i am all for sealing them up!
Who cares what RINO’s think?
How do we really know that it happened when these girls were underage? My Memory isn’t good any more and I am about the same age as they are. I don’t remember who I dated at that age and tend to exaggerate it in my own mind. He probably just smiled at them and they were so smittened with being smiled at by a 30 yr old that the rest is only in their minds.
To write in Strang is a totally stupid idea, because it will dilute the Republican vote and guarantee a Democrat win. DO NOT DO IT Alabama. Vote for Judge Roy Moore. Ignore the fake allegations.
Not just that, but it also tells all those voters who ruled OUT STRANGE by voting in Moore, that “HEY YOUR VOTE DOESN’T matter!”
This scheming to UNDO the results of an election they don’t like, by RINOS and their Dem counterparts in the fetid Congressional SWAMP needs to STOP.
I realize that Toomey, McConnell, and their FELLOW establishment RINOS in the Senate wanted Luther Strange–one of their “establishment” OWN for the Republican Senator to replace Jeff Sessions. But apparently that is NOT what the voters of Alabama wanted! If the people of Alabama had wanted Luther Strange as their Senator, they would have NOMINATED him in the PRIMARY. Since they did NOT, then Toomey and his fellow RINOS have NO BUSINESS trying to second-guess them by trying this END RUN around the results of the Alabama Congressional primary!
Hell no, have Sessions take his seat back and put Trey Gowdy in as AG.