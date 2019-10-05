Home » Fresh Ink

Too much Schiff for Democrat supporting Washington Post

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 6:35 am October 5, 2019
1

The Washington Post awarded “Four Pinocchios” to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday, claiming he hadn’t told the truth about his knowledge of the whistleblower.

Schiff has played a leading role in investigating the Trump-Ukraine scandal but hasn’t been truthful in the process, according to Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler.

Kessler laid out a compelling, fact-based argument that Schiff wasn’t honest when asked if he had advanced knowledge about the whistleblower’s concerns regarding the now-infamous phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a series of interviews.

Fox News

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:37 am October 5, 2019 at 8:37 am

“Four Pinocchios”, “outright Lies”, “Deceptions”, “Cons” and “Traitorous actions” is the normal character and behavior of Liberal Democrats.

Vote these Democrat vermin out of office

