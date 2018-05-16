Too many people of color arrested so NYC must overhaul pot policy

Mayor de Blasio, facing increasing pressure over the racial gap in marijuana arrests, pledged an overhaul to reduce arrests Tuesday — as the Manhattan district attorney announced he would stop prosecuting many pot cases.
Hizzoner and the NYPD have taken a torrent of criticism over pot arrests targeting blacks and Latinos — most recently from Rev. Al Sharpton and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who held a City Hall press conference to blast the department Tuesday.
In a speech to progressive groups in Washington, D.C., de Blasio said the NYPD would “overhaul and reform” its marijuana policies in the next 30 days, but did not provide details.
The NYPD currently arrests people they find smoking marijuana in public — and 86% of them are black and Latino.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said that starting on Aug. 1, he will decline to prosecute marijuana possession and smoking cases. The change is expected to cut pot prosecutions in Manhattan from 5,000 a year to 200, a 96% drop.
The DA’s office said it would consider recommendations from the city for “limited” exceptions to the policy.
Vance found that punishments imposed after pot possession cases go to court are almost non-existent — yet the arrests themselves hurt people’s chances of getting a job or staying in the country if they are immigrants.
“The dual mission of the Manhattan DA’s office is a safer New York and a more equal justice system,” he said. “The ongoing arrest and criminal prosecution of predominantly black and brown New Yorkers for smoking marijuana serves neither of these goals.”
Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez already declines to prosecute many marijuana cases, and said Tuesday he will expand his policy in the coming weeks.
Bronx DA Darcel Clark did not go as far, but urged cops to give summonses instead of arrests.
Johnson, Sharpton and other Council members also called on cops to give summonses instead of arresting people caught smoking pot in public. They support making pot legal, but say the city should act before that happens.
“Right now, the way we handle marijuana in New York City is irrational, insane and unfair,” Johnson said.
Under a policy de Blasio put in place in his first year in office, the NYPD currently gives summonses when someone is found with marijuana in their possession, but not smoking it. That brought down the number of arrests significantly, but the racial gap persisted.
The department argued that was because they make arrests in neighborhoods where residents call to complain — but as the Daily News first reported, the NYPD’s data on 911 and 311 calls cast doubt on those claims. The neighborhoods with high numbers of calls and high numbers of arrests do not match up.
In his speech Tuesday, de Blasio promised changes were coming.
“The NYPD will overhaul and reform its policies related to marijuana enforcement within the next 30 days,” he said. “We must and we will end unnecessary arrests and end disparity in enforcement — it’s time for those to be a thing of the past, in New York City and all over this country.”
The NYPD said they had not yet developed a specific plan to change enforcement, and would spend the next month producing one.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the department was putting together a working group to review the policy.
“The NYPD does not target people based on race or other demographics,” O’Neill said, adding that officer observations and local complaints are among the reasons for arrests. “But there are differences in arrest rates, and they have persisted going back many years, long before this current administration. We need an honest assessment about why they exist, and balance it in the context of the public safety needs of all communities.”
“The NYPD has no interest in arresting New Yorkers for marijuana offenses when those arrests have no impact on public safety,” O’Neill added.
He said the working group would include a “diverse” number of police brass, who would consult with experts including advocacy groups and defense lawyers.
The Council did its own analysis of 311 and 911 call data and found it did not match up with arrests. Neighborhoods in southeast Queens, East Harlem and the south Bronx in particular had more arrests than would be predicted based on calls.
Red Hook in Brooklyn had 88 calls to 311 and 911, but 246 arrests. In contrast, the precinct covering Breezy Point and Rockaway Park had 113 calls, but only 22 arrests.
“The grandchild of stop and frisk is marijuana arrests based on race,” Sharpton said.
More and more Democrats in New York have thrown their support behind full legalization of marijuana, though de Blasio still opposes it.
The state Democratic Party expected to formally back legalization, and Gov. Cuomo, who has opposed it, said moves by surrounding states to legalize have changed the equation.
De Blasio began to shift his tone on the issue during an appearance on NY1 Monday night.
“We have to do better, there’s no question about it,” he said. “People have to feel, they have to see that policing is being applied consistently across all different kinds of communities.”
Sharpton said when pot becomes legal, black business people must have access to the market. Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon made the same argument, saying it would be a form of “reparations” — comments criticized by Sharpton and other black leaders.
Sharpton said he disagreed with the use of the term “reparations,” but agreed with the overall point.
“We can’t be the ones who filled up Rikers Island, and they be the ones to fill up the bank if it is legalized,” he said.
Oh, Sharpton’s poor welfare marijuana burnouts. Look at what liberalism has given us. Parasites on welfare. Anyone on welfare who is high on drugs, should immediately have their welfare revoked. Also, these burnouts end up in the emergency room and those of us that are responsible pay higher healthcare premiums as a result.
What he meant who cares and we don’t expend money for jails. In a nearby city to us a man was arrested in an severe auto incident that killed the other car’s driver and probably due to cannabis. Cannabis is not good for the brain, and then again where do they get the money to buy it as it very expensive. Medical use is good, but this let’s open all the gates and let the drugged run the show means the deep state is getting brainless to braindead to not be thinking or of worth so let them kill each other and follow our dictate that cannabis is great – NOT! It does lower the IQ and it definitely keeps you on a high where you are not all there!
That is why i support MANDATED Pee testing for all welfare recipients. If you pop for drugs while on it, congrats you get REMOVED..
First offence is for 1 year. 2nd is for life.
Next they’ll stop prosecuting people for murder because of the disparity between black and white arrests!
. . . or stop prosecuting white police officers when they kill unarmed Black civilians because the don’t prosecute Black police officers for killing white civilians . . . oh, that’s right – Black police officers don’t kill White civilians, but White and Black officers kill Black unarmed citizens with no punishment.
How stupid is your comment? If you actually look into it, you’ll find more whites are actually killed by black cops then blacks killed by white cops. But since we aren’t allowed to have things like the NAAWP, nobody like Sharpton is out protesting it.
Actually, you sniveling moron, about twice as many whites are killed by cops as opposed to blacks in any given year. And considering that blacks represent around 13% of the population but commit around 1/2 of all violent crime, the disparity you Marxist freaks always whine about seems to be flipped on its stupid head.
Looks like we have yet another die hard liberal cool-aid drinker in our midst…
And why doesn’t anybody bring up the black-on-white crime is 115 to 1 compared to the other way around?
that’s alredy his policy. and the blob’s other big idea is to put prisons and homeless shelters everywhere throughout the city so there is no escape from crime and drugs and a subculture that enables it.
IMO in many liberal cities, they already RUN things by that policy.. Hence the term that’s been pushed around for at least a year.. “Crime, the new black entitlement”..
So instead of arresting more white people for the same crime, we need to just ignore the law? How about we quit worrying about what color people are and just enforce the law?
And if ethnicity X is responsible for more than 50% of the crimes of Y type, then OF COURSE more of them will get arrested…
And too many pedophiles are white, so we must get rid of the pedophilia laws, Idiots.
Na.. Only laws impacting blacks, more than anyone else (even if that’s cause blacks break those laws the most) get ignored..
Ha, we already know that MOST criminals are Black and Illegal Aliens. So why give them a break and let them continue to commit crimes. Lock them up for long sentences, tell the community we will not allow this BS and we will punish these thugs to the full extent of the law! Do the crime, do the time! Race/religion/nationality should have nothing to do with the criminal justice system. Blacks and Illegals commit most crime in America, but who cares? All criminals need the full, maximum punishment and ALL illegals MUST be deported and their US based assets seized. They are felons! They are not welcome here! As to pot, legalize it for ALL – it is not as bad as alcohol.
Not true at all, but nice try at creating an alternative universe.
Yes, it’s very true. But facts are like kryptonite to morons like yourself.
What, exactly, is not true (other than possibly the opinion about alcohol and pot) about the post you reference? I would be very interested in seeing some facts to the contrary.
Basil. Exactly what was untrue about Disq’s post??
The more racist application of the law is in the relative penalties for possession of cocaine vs. crack cocaine. Wealthy (mostly white) people get a much smaller punishment for the more expensive cocaine than poorer (non-white) people get for possession of crack cocaine. Virtually the same substance – but crack cocaine is less expensive, so poorer people (more often non-white) are punished far more for an equivalent crime. How about equalizing the penalties for both and watch how quickly wealthy Congresscritters (nearly all white) decriminalize or lessen the penalties for both. Fair is fair, either way.
Maybe that’s because Crack is
A) More addictive
B) more likely to cause overdoses and
C) Whites who do coke, are not as likley as blacks to do other crimes to feed their habits!
Don’t suppose that the crack users mostly not only USE it, they ALSO make and SELL it to get OTHERS hooked on it, TOO, could it, basil?
Race first. All other issues secondary. That’s racialism, and DiBlasio is a professional racialist. Race is his key to power and wealth.
Listen instead to Candace Owens, Star Parker, Thomas Sowell, and other fine, lesser-known but free-thinking Americans such as those in the article at the link below – simply posting the article on Facebook got me suspended for 30 days from FB, the Democrat-servile social media platform. http://tinyurl.com/DemPlantation
I like the name Rush gives them — race baiters!
I’ve used that name for a LONG TIME..
Might as well; they’re doing the same thing in public schools — and with dreadful results!
Right you are. Look how well giving minorities more leeway worked out in Parkland.
But.. but.. but…
That was not the intent of their brainless scheme… Just ask any good liberal, and they will indoctrinate you properly into how their schemes should have worked..
This is the delusional world of Lefties, where only THEY see how such utterly ridiculous irrationality makes sense. It isn’t that there are disproportionately high numbers of Blacks and Latinos breaking the law, but that, GASP, they’re arrested, also in disproportionately high numbers. Well, all you Lefty nutters, what that so obviously demands is a change in the law, or enforcement, or both, because we just cannot have so many “victims” held to a behavioral standard…it’s, uh, it’s, well, it’s…unfair, racist, police brutality, politically incorrect. Oh, yes, change the law! It always escapes the notice of the Lefty Loonies that rabble rousers, racists, irresponsibly divisive bottom feeders such as Rev. Al, NEVER lecture “his” people about their asocial, illegal, amoral, behavior that MIGHT have something to do with the arrests, but always the evil Whitey and his racist suppression of otherwise innocent, weak, pathetic “victims.” Why is that? Anybody? You know, it’s often said tongue in cheek that the inmates are running the asylum. In NY, CA, IL, MA, NJ, as examples, they are clearly in charge. I very strongly suspect any competent psychiatrist/psychologist would immediately diagnose DeBlasio and his counterpart nutters in the other Loonyvilles, as psychotic, delusional, narcissistic. I do.
How many competent quaks though are left out there??
IMO the vast majority seem to be SOLIDLY IN the liberals camp..
What we have are people (blacks) who are being defiant and intentionally breaking the law in public, and then playing the race card when arrested. Sadly, they are actually getting their way.
Let’s all start stealing, shoplifting, etc, and the whine that the police are picking on American citizens and demand we be left alone to enjoy our bounty. Absolutely ignorant.
ALl cause the idiots in charge lack a spine..
What we have are people (blacks) who are being defiant and intentionally breaking the law in public, and then playing the race card when arrested. Sadly, they are actually getting their way.
Let’s all start stealing, shoplifting, etc, and then whine that the police are picking on American citizens and demand we be left alone to enjoy our bounty. Absolutely ignorant.
Hey de bozo, why not just have the cops hand out free marijuana in the ghettos so you can appease the ghetto rats and race baiters like sharpton.
OR just pull all cops OUT of those ghettos and seal them off. LET THE black thugs just do as they bloody please.. Just in their OWN damn hoods..
If they stop these arrests, who will make widgets for Wackenhut at slave wages? Got to keep the private prisons full… got to keep arming terrorists… got to keep the cash flow going into the pockets of the oligarchs…
To arrest or not to arrest: the CIA still pockets the $ on this multi-level marketing scheme.
To solve the imbalance of arrests of blacks to whites they should hire Muslim police who live by Sharia law. Then, start distributing free pot to whites who do not indulge. Might help the arrest stat numbers at the end of the year. Is it an election year?
That is what happens when you elect a Communist/Socialist for your Mayor! Voters need to wake up and check the backgrounds of the people they plan to vote for.
Unfortunately they KNOWINGLY voted in this commie lover.. TWICE. There’s no change they will ‘wake up’..
Where’s Commissioner Reagan when you need him? DeBlabio would probably have fired him…
While Frank would have CRUSHED Deballsless…
Great idea. Next let’s make shooting people legal and watch gun crime drop to zero.
Are these the “common sense measures” we keep hearing about.
When enough “people of color” break the rules, the rules change to make “people of color legal” … what a country!
Well, of COURSE they need to give black people a “pass” on the marijuana laws, just like Obama gave them a PASS on everything ELSE. Too many black people are going over the wall and leaving the Democrat plantation in SPITE of all that (in favor of the greater economic opportunity offered by HISTORICALLY LOW black unemployment rates which the Dems get NO CREDIT for), and they are DESPERATE to lure them back. Cue the “special” laws for this Dem-protected “victim class.” What’s next, the FREE POT program for black users?
Isn’t “people of color” just another way of saying colored people?
I thought they found that term offensive.
Correct, it is offensive. That’s why the NAACP changed its name to … Oh, wait … Never mind.
Well, the N word is also offensive. ONLY When its not a black person saying it..
Hmmmm! Do the crime; do the time!! Very few laws on the current books, wherever you go in the US, base the consequences of a law on race. Quit standing on the corner smoking dope and they won’t arrest you! Really quite simple!!
233 blacks killed by police officers (of all races) in 2016. 217 had weapons. Kinda speaks for itself doesn’t it? All of this other crap is just that…….crap!!
IIRC just over a thousand people were supposedly shot last year. ONLY 1/4th of which were black.. So that shows a larger chunk were white…
BUT FACTS like that don’t matter to liberals.
How does one pay for weed with SNAP? So it must be through welfare. NOPE! Paid for by illegal activities! That’s the truth! There is nothing wrong with smoking a little weed. God put it on the Earth. The only true problem we have are junkies! Sure one can say God put poppies on the Earth. But, the difference between weed and heroin is like night and day. We have today, 1/2 of our populace addicted to opioids! Maybe this is where we need to turn our attention?
Mayor Commie deBlasio, I have an idea Democratic Socialist can do easily to cut down on Black arrest. Process them as White, Democrat’s have done much worse than that to advance their garbage agenda.
First of all. You could NOT find a slightly different photo for this story? REALLY?
(The designer in me could not resist)
If we want anarchy, violence and complete chaos, by all means let’s simply quit prosecuting existing laws. Heck- why we’re at it, why don’t we just toss out the existing laws and fire all the lawmakers. At least we’d have more money to clean up the GIGANTIC mess that all these people addicted to the welfare state can cook up. We’re looking at this all wrong.