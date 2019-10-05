Too Late: Bill Maher shreds ‘ultrawoke’ liberals: ‘I didn’t think it would get this bad on the left’

Late-night talk show host Bill Maher in a new interview railed against “ultrawoke” social justice warriors who salivate at destroying other people’s lives and careers over perceived past misdeeds — a phenomenon known as “cancel culture” that Mr. Maher said has ruined comedy and is tainting the Democratic Party.

“I was woke before some of these people were born,” the HBO host told The New York Times in an interview published Monday. “I grew up in a household with two liberal parents who were ahead of their time.

“The difference is that liberals protect people, and P.C. people protect feelings,” he continued. “They don’t do anything. They’re pointing at other people who are somehow falling short of their standards, which could have changed three weeks ago. They’re constantly moving the goalposts so they can go, “Gotcha!” For example, when I was growing up, the most liberal thing you could do is not see color. Well, that’s wrong now. You see color, always, so you can register your white privilege. But I grew up in the Martin Luther King era: Judge by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. I still think that’s the best way to do it. Not see it.”

Mr. Maher said the media is being largely controlled by social media, which he described as being made up of whiny, entitled millennials who grew up with “helicopter parents” and were raised to be much more “fragile” than previous generations.

“The Twitter-mob mentality has an effect on the rest of the world,” he said. “Everyone fears the wrath of the Twitter mob and the social justice warriors and the P.C. police. Religions always talk about the one true religion. Now on the left, we have the one true opinion. If you go against that, you do so at your peril. That’s why the air on the left is becoming stale. I railed for years against the Fox News bubble, and that is as strong as ever, but I didn’t think it would get this bad on the left. Comedians are afraid to make jokes in clubs, because somebody will tape it and send it out on Twitter and get the mob after you.

“The politically correct people are not concerned about social justice,” he added. “They care about putting scalps on the wall.”

Mr. Maher said the most important strategy that the Democrats could take ahead of the 2020 election would be to “broom this element out” of the party and “stand up to the Twitter mob and the ultrawoke.”

