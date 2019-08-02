Tomi Lahren apologizes for suggesting Kamala Harris slept her ‘way to the top’

Fox Nation personality Tomi Lahren apologized Thursday morning after several colleagues condemned her tweet suggesting Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris slept her “way to the top.”

“Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top,” Ms. Lahren wrote in a tweet Wednesday night that has yet to be deleted.

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

“Ask Willie Brown how Kamala became AG of CA…,” she added in another still-active tweet.

I didn’t make this up. Willie Brown admitted it. The truth hurts. https://t.co/WvmhXWa5kO — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Fox News personalities Kat Timpf, Janice Dean and Britt McHenry called out Ms. Lahren for the comments, saying they’re demeaning to all women.

“If a male contributor had tweeted this they would probably be suspended with a trip to HR. Pretty disgusting, Tomi,” tweeted “Fox & Friends” co-host Ms. Dean. “Are clicks and retweets worth demeaning women? Would you do the same to a ‘conservative’ female candidate?”

Ms. Lahren initially defended herself by posting a January article by USA Today that quoted Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, as saying he dated Ms. Harris “more than 20 years ago” and “may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.”

But Thursday morning, Ms. Lahren apologized for her “wrong choice of words” in attacking Ms. Harris on a personal level.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” she tweeted to her 1.4 million followers. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

