Tomi Lahren apologizes for suggesting Kamala Harris slept her ‘way to the top’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am August 2, 2019
Willie Brown and Kamala Harris

Fox Nation personality Tomi Lahren apologized Thursday morning after several colleagues condemned her tweet suggesting Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris slept her “way to the top.”

“Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top,” Ms. Lahren wrote in a tweet Wednesday night that has yet to be deleted.

“Ask Willie Brown how Kamala became AG of CA…,” she added in another still-active tweet.

Fox News personalities Kat Timpf, Janice Dean and Britt McHenry called out Ms. Lahren for the comments, saying they’re demeaning to all women.

“If a male contributor had tweeted this they would probably be suspended with a trip to HR. Pretty disgusting, Tomi,” tweeted “Fox & Friends” co-host Ms. Dean. “Are clicks and retweets worth demeaning women? Would you do the same to a ‘conservative’ female candidate?”

Ms. Lahren initially defended herself by posting a January article by USA Today that quoted Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, as saying he dated Ms. Harris “more than 20 years ago” and “may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.”

But Thursday morning, Ms. Lahren apologized for her “wrong choice of words” in attacking Ms. Harris on a personal level.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” she tweeted to her 1.4 million followers. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

8 Comments

mikeyparks
9:01 am August 2, 2019 at 9:01 am

I’m appalled! Kamala certainly didn’t sleep her way to the top. She’s far from the top and always will be. She slept her way to the middle.

Richard Pierce
9:02 am August 2, 2019 at 9:02 am

Why would you apologize for telling the truth? Can you remember the last time a Liberal apologize to a Conservative for lying about them?

CaptTurbo
9:18 am August 2, 2019 at 9:18 am

One need never apologize for telling the truth.

Danny Lanning
9:22 am August 2, 2019 at 9:22 am

I am shocked Tomi apologized for being truthful with eye witness proof the statement was true. Not only that but socialist Harris is not afro American and is not a natural born citizen. What kind of idiots are the socialist demorat party and why aren’t the conservatives standing up instead of being cowards?

    Sarge E6
    9:31 am August 2, 2019 at 9:31 am

    It is true! I see NO reason to apologize!!! We in California watched it all happen, and willie brown talked about it all over the state! She’s a ****!

FrankC
9:28 am August 2, 2019 at 9:28 am

Please stop apologizing for telling the TRUTH!

Leonidas
9:34 am August 2, 2019 at 9:34 am

Fox News probably made her apologize or lose her job. I don’t think she would have on her own.

Theloanpro
9:40 am August 2, 2019 at 9:40 am

Tomi must have been pressured by Fox execs to post this apology…the only thing that makes sense. Kamelhair Harris is an arrogant, grandstanding, pandering, disrespectful, manipulating **** I wouldn’t give the time of day to.

