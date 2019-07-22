Home » News

Tom Perez, DNC chair: ‘Send her back’ voters reflect ‘a minority of people in America’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:35 am July 22, 2019
14

File Photo - Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democrat National Committee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Tom Perez, the head of the Democratic National Committee, said Thursday that Democrats are not targeting the voters that chanted “send her back” at President Trump’s campaign rally in North Carolina this week, saying those people represent a “minority of people” in the United States.

Mr. Perez, who has chaired the DNC since 2017, said Mr. Trump is intent on dividing the nation along racial lines, and Democrats are reaching out to voters who are fed up with that sort of behavior.

“Those voters, I think, are his hardcore base, and so those are not the voters we are focused on,” Mr. Perez said on CNN, alluding to the recent rally chants. “We are focused on the rest of America because those voters reflect a minority of people in America.”

Mr. Trump has dominated the headlines since he took aim at four liberal women of color on the House, known as “The Squad,” saying they should “go back” to their home countries.

The comments sparked outrage from Democrats who called the comments racist and xenophobic, and pointed out that three of the women were born in the United States.

When Mr. Trump mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the only one of the women born outside the United States who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, at a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina, his supporters started chanting “send her back.”

Mr. Perez said Mr. Trump’s attacks are designed to distract away from his administration’s failures.

He predicted voters will see through that in 2020 just as they did in 2018 when Democrats flipped control of the House after Mr. Trump repeatedly warned voters about the threat of migrant caravans approaching the United States border.

“This is conduct unbecoming a president,” Mr. Perez said, arguing that voters are looking for the answer to the question, “Who has my back?”

“And what they’ve seen over the course of this presidency [is] this president has a knife in their back,” he said. “Democrats have their back on the key issues and that is what is so important to the American people.”

14 Comments

darby
8:25 am July 22, 2019 at 8:25 am

I was born here in California and have been told by liberals that if I don’t like it here I should leave. If I identified as a Michiganian-Californian instead of just plain Californian, I wouldn’t be surprised if some liberals told me to “go home” or “go back”. Why the drama when these women identify as something other than only American?

ike036
9:41 am July 22, 2019 at 9:41 am

These communist nutjobs are bat guano crazy. Thinking people DO NOT buy into their hateful, anti-American, unpatriotic, delusional B/S!!

disqus_TVWXS4znsj
9:48 am July 22, 2019 at 9:48 am

I think that every patriot in this nation wants to send her and all the leftist back to being private citizens and out of the government if they are part of those that hate America, work against our president and accuse him with false allegations just for political gains. It’s far past time to see Islamist, socialist and communist out of our nation!

Marmie
9:50 am July 22, 2019 at 9:50 am

No, many if not most Americans don’t want their attitude nor these beliefs in Our Government. First of all, if they don’t agree with our Way of Life and Our Laws they don’t belong here, should not even think about living here, but have the ulterior motive to force people to permit this way of life and ultimately change America into a “Muslim” country, these are the ones who need to Get Out. George Soros is behind all of this with his quest for a one world government. He is the one who forced the Jewish people into death Chambers in WW2. Still, he’s pushing onward. This is a much, much larger problem than most know. Please, search to learn more information. He lost billions of $$$ on Clinton’s loss to President Trump. The demoncrats are very angry.

Isabel D Sanchez
10:01 am July 22, 2019 at 10:01 am

Perez, you are wrong most ppl want omar gone ! !

AmVetUSA
10:02 am July 22, 2019 at 10:02 am

tom perez has it all wrong just as hillary did talking smack about the deplorables. I think the majority of our citizens know what a venomous snake omar is and want to send her back.

Mark Kuykendall
10:14 am July 22, 2019 at 10:14 am

He’s preaching to his choir and he’s changing no minds. It’s the sound of one hand clapping.

crustyoldgeezer
10:19 am July 22, 2019 at 10:19 am

h, toni?

That ‘a minority of people in America’

WON the 2016 Presidential election.

And THAT was before the left began to OPENLY DECLARE WAR on American Citizens.

You know all those homeless AMERICANS living on the streets, while ILLEGAL ALIENS are living in government supplied homes, with government supplied ALL INCLUSIVE LIVING EXPENSES…?

THEY are not your frenz anymore.

freeflowing
10:42 am July 22, 2019 at 10:42 am

This is the richest country in the world. We have the means to help everyone that wants to become an American if they are willing to work hard. It’s not just this president dividing Americans, it’s all people who oppose what God wants and what the Constitution and Bill of Rights granted to us. I will agree that it’s a shame seeing so Americans being homeless. What is Congress doing to tackle this problem. Take care of us before trying to take care of others, i.e. banks,CEOs, other countries… I am an American, born and raised here. I love the passion we have for striving to be excellent. Chanting “send her back” is ridiculous

    Jota_
    11:46 am July 22, 2019 at 11:46 am

    “Chanting “send her back” is ridiculous”

    She spoke, they spoke and you were not forced to agree with either but got to speak too, but now want to ridicule.

    What makes what you said not “ridiculous?” such as “We have the means to help everyone that wants to become an American if they are willing to work hard.”

    Why do you think other people’s wealth should be used for what you want?

    The United States is NOT its borders any more than a fence around a garden is the garden. The fence exist to let what we want to plant have the best chance off flourishing.

    Any who come through the gate need to pledge to protect the fence and are free to plant new flowers but are not free to destroy the flowers others have planted.

    Or get the HELL out and go back to where you came from.

Steve Zawoyski
10:43 am July 22, 2019 at 10:43 am

“deplorable” and now a “minority” …. whats next?

nylottoman
10:48 am July 22, 2019 at 10:48 am

All I have to say is………..WANNA BET!!!!

capricorn1
10:57 am July 22, 2019 at 10:57 am

send them all back. period dot end of story.

muslims first.

Jota_
11:27 am July 22, 2019 at 11:27 am

“send her back” “minority of people” in the United States.

He knows for a fact that is not true and why he feels it oaky to pick on minorities, because he knows they are not. He is just hoping you believe it and will hide your views

Send her back and take him with her

Leave a Reply