Tom Cotton on Mexican tariffs: ‘Americans realize some sacrifice might be called for’

Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday that tariffs on Chinese products will have “some negative impact” on the U.S. but added that Americans believe in sacrifice to keep America’s economic power.

“Obviously tariffs have some negative impact on our country whether it’s people who are trying to export their product overseas or consumers who are paying a little bit more at the cash register,” the Arkansas Republican said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“But when you’re dealing with a country like China that has mounted an all-out trade war against the United States for 40 years … I think all Americans realize some sacrifice might be called for if we want to defend ourselves and our interests in the world in the long term,” Mr. Cotton said.

“I hope the sacrifices for all Americans will be very short term but in the long term, we want to preserve America’s role as the world’s most dominant economy and a world superpower,” he said.

Mr. Cotton said farmers, ranchers and foresters in his state know that China has “been waging a 40-year trade war against the United States” and are willing to work with President Trump to get a better deal with China.

“This is not something that the president started, this is something the president joined and the entire effort he has launched against China is to get more trade on better and fairer terms for all Americans,” he said.

Mr. Cotton said in May the sacrifices by farmers who could suffer due to the nation’s trade war with China are “pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas.”

The Arkansas senator explained the comment, saying it was a part of a larger conversation regarding his book, “Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery.”

