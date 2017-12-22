Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump

Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Brokaw responded to a tweet by Mr. Trump praising Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends” after Mediaite.com named co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as the most influential people in media.
“He watches Fox News because it reinforces what he believes,” Mr. Brokaw said of the president.
“Fox News, after Shepard Smith in the late afternoon, is on a jihad right now on the whole question about whether there’s a fairness about this or not,” he added. “The transfer of uranium, for example, to Iran: Shep Smith has gone in some detail to say it did not happen, [former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton] didn’t have any authority to do that. That ends at 4:30 or 5, or whenever he gets off the air.”
Mr. Brokaw was referring to when Mr. Smith upset Fox News viewers after he disputed a narrative pushed by the network’s opinion hosts that there was a scandal tying the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One to Russia.
Mr. Brokaw clarified that prime-time Fox News is waging Mr. Trump’s “war” in bringing down America’s institutions.
“The whole assault is on the institutions,” he said. “Newt Gingrich, looking into the camera and saying the FBI is a corrupt organization, right? Three months earlier he had said Bob Mueller is one of the great distinguished public servants that we have.
“So we’re at war here and it’s going to be sorted out in the final analysis,” he added.
Tom Brokaw: 'Fox News … Is On A Jihad' To Protect Trump pic.twitter.com/DyL8Pmw0cU
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 21, 2017
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Even if such an outlandish assertion was true, Lefty-Loony Brokaw totally ignores the veritable worship and passionate defense of one Barack Obama by the very media he represents. Again, the hypocrisy is obvious…but not, of course, to the likes of Brokaw. The Loonies’ precepts are actually very simple, very straightforward; if you’re a card-carrying disciple, then you can neither say, nor do, anything that isn’t righteous, but, if you’re not, then nothing you say, or do, is, or can be, worthwhile in any aspect. It’s the creed of the zealot, the ideological chauvinist, the intentionally deaf, dumb, and blind, to reality, which, for them, only truly exists in their delusional alternative universe.
“…straightforward; if you’re a card-carrying disciple, then you can neither say, nor do, anything that isn’t righteous, but, if you’re not, then nothing you say, or do, is, or can be, worthwhile in any aspect. It’s the creed of the zealot, the ideological chauvinist, the intentionally deaf, dumb, and blind, to reality…” doced
doced, yours is a perfect analysis put into a concise summation of words that exactly sums up the issue. Thank you.
The only reason we MIGHT be on a jihad, is cause the other news outlets are our ENEMY.
Also the public schools, the universities, NPR, Hollywood movies, every late night talk show, and now even Marvel Comics!
Here’s a pic of Marvel showing how Donald Trump is really the supervillain MODOK.
LINK
Yes, Marvel has gone over the SJW cliff. And their sales are in the toilet.
Why, oh why, do you give any ink/time to this broken down old man?…he is just a left wing loonie puppet and always has been….who would care what he says or what his thoughts are?….if you don’t give him time he will just disappear like all of the rest….back under the covers or rock that he slid out from…..
Tom Brokaw you are on a jihad with the MSM, to defend the Clinton / Obama crime family!
I see the liberals found that word ‘jihad’ but only use it to disparage conservatives. Mush-mouth Brokejaw is a has-been who rose to a high point in writing and talking about The Greatest Generation but whose precipitous decline thereafter towards old news and yesterday’s news has led him to now become an irrelevant liberal.
Agreed. THEY will never ever use the word where it’s DUE, on what Mudslimes are waging against us!
Huh? Did I miss something? Who said anything about transferring uranium to “Iran”. Does he mean Russia or is he confused by dementia or what?
Could it have been hidden behind the pallets of $100 bills? We know that the Iranians got that much with Ostupid’s blessings. Maybe they got some fissile material in the deal too. You know, to make up for the time they lost during the pride of Chicago’s “sanctions”.
And all other media outlets are on a jihad against President Trump and the American people. Go home, Brokaw, enjoy your retirement. Most of us aren’t interested in your biased opinion.
That s why i call him Broke jaw!!
And where was Brokaw making these comments? In the Left echo chamber that is MSNBC. Unfortunately, even they will benefit from the President making America great again. It’s too bad that they can’t be made to give up the gains that they believe will not happen.
Tom Brokaw one who I had respect for has got to be kidding us! Morning Joe is nothing but a “hate” show as MSNBC is a leader in the fake news outlets. And he knocks Fox & Freinds? Wow that’s the pot calling the kettle black. These people get paid for this crap…unbelievable! As they say “only in America”.
Wow! Another member of the coup to remove a legally elected President from office has just been revealed. Truth is still stranger than fiction, and this truth is getting most worrisome.
Some people just cannot stand Pres. Trump’s successes. You like Obuma just giving stuff to people instead of having them earn it. Most people would rather work and earn the things they have. You news media types like it when the gov’t gives stuff away. You people would rather keep the poor as poor. The Dems like it because it gets them votes. But give these same poor people a chance to make their lives better by working, and they would rather do that.
IMO its more that Trump beat out their already hand picked, successor, Hillary.. That’s why they are so Rabid against anything he does or even tries to do..
I have now lost ANY respect that I may have had for Tom Brokaw at one time ! He is another one of the LOONEY, LIBERALS, that live in an “Alternative Universe”, NOT the real world !
When are these global warming/climate change idiots going to accept the fact that the smarter American public is onto their global warming/climate change hoax?
And we’ve been onto it for years, and are SICK OF THEM trying to shove it down our throats..
Hey Brokaw, give us all a break and retire already!
Brokaw…once was the “one” to read and listen to…then it seems “they” got to him, and he then was no longer part of “the great generation’s ” voice…in fact I resent him suggesting his being the author of such a story of a great group of people…he falls now into the category of Hillary Clinton…and to him that would be a compliment…
Brokow is such an AH. From my observation, the media (news and entertainment) are on a jihad to take down Trump. CNN will literally spend hours of airtime trying to twist Trump’s words to claim it is an example of some sort of -ism. I remember several months ago a CNN reporter BREATHLESSLY (she was so exciting she had a hard time controlling her breathing and would sometime have no breath to speak the words she intended) going on and on about Carter Page being the smoking gun proving Trump-Russia collusion. And where did that go? Nowhere. I am in my 50s and I have never in my lifetime seen the media report with so much bias and little verification as over the past 10 years.
Tom Brokaw taught Brian Williams most all of his story-telling tricks like misuse some facts to tell a basically false narrative. The use of jihad for and against the progressives makes sense, but a progressive using it for any group is offensive as they are mocking their buddies the Islamists who have no part in terror nor does the concept of jihad (if one is a progressive leftist).
I guess Brokaw should know about media jihads, given that he’s been part of the DNC-media’s for donkeys-years.
Shut up, TB — you’re even less relevant than the disease with those initials!
And at least Tuberculosis can be cured..
As Tom Brokaw was saying this, he was perpetuating another big liberal lie. Trump is not trying to destroy any American institution. The liberals and the liars are doing that! Trump is working to restore these great institutions.