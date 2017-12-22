Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump

Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Brokaw responded to a tweet by Mr. Trump praising Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends” after Mediaite.com named co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as the most influential people in media.

“He watches Fox News because it reinforces what he believes,” Mr. Brokaw said of the president.

“Fox News, after Shepard Smith in the late afternoon, is on a jihad right now on the whole question about whether there’s a fairness about this or not,” he added. “The transfer of uranium, for example, to Iran: Shep Smith has gone in some detail to say it did not happen, [former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton] didn’t have any authority to do that. That ends at 4:30 or 5, or whenever he gets off the air.”

Mr. Brokaw was referring to when Mr. Smith upset Fox News viewers after he disputed a narrative pushed by the network’s opinion hosts that there was a scandal tying the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One to Russia.

Mr. Brokaw clarified that prime-time Fox News is waging Mr. Trump’s “war” in bringing down America’s institutions.

“The whole assault is on the institutions,” he said. “Newt Gingrich, looking into the camera and saying the FBI is a corrupt organization, right? Three months earlier he had said Bob Mueller is one of the great distinguished public servants that we have.

“So we’re at war here and it’s going to be sorted out in the final analysis,” he added.

Tom Brokaw: 'Fox News … Is On A Jihad' To Protect Trump pic.twitter.com/DyL8Pmw0cU — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 21, 2017

