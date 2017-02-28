Toll of dead and wounded continues to climb in Chicago

Four people were killed and 10 others were wounded over the weekend in Chicago as violence this year continues to outpace last year.

As of Monday morning, the city had logged 103 homicides, compared with 101 this time a year ago, according to data compiled by the Tribune. At least 513 people have been shot this year, compared with 466 over the same time last year.

Homicides had been lagging behind last year, but that changed last week when the city experienced its deadliest day this year with seven people shot to death.

Over the weekend, the city recorded its 100th and 101st homicides when shots were fired early Saturday at a house party in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Samuel Head, 38, and Lance A. Jefferson, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene after someone inside the house in the 6500 block of South Drexel Avenue opened fire, authorities said.

Head was hit in the chest, and Jefferson was shot in the face and torso, police said. A 29-year-old woman was grazed in the thigh.

Among those wounded over the weekend were two teens shot in separate attacks.

A 15-year-old boy was shot several times about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the first block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

About 8:05 a.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was one of three people shot while in a black Toyota van in the 7400 block of South Baldwin Avenue, police said. The girl was hit in the left buttock, and her condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

