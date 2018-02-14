Toddler dies after ambulance hit by drunk illegal alien

A toddler riding in an ambulance that was struck by an accused drunken driver on U.S. 52 early Sunday has died, authorities said Monday evening.
Winston-Salem police were notified about the 3-year-old boy’s death about 6:05 p.m. Monday. Investigators will release more information about the case after receiving the results of an autopsy, police said.
Police did not release the toddler’s name.
Lt. Rick Newnum said the boy had been in stable condition before the crash but emerged from the wreck with life-threatening injuries. Newnum didn’t have further information about why the boy was being taken to a hospital before the crash.
The child’s grandfather, Gary Oakes of Wise, Va., spoke in a brief interview before his grandson’s death. “It’s devastating,” Oakes said.
Lyndsay Ann Oakes, 27, also of Wise, Va., the child’s mother who was injured in the crash, declined to comment before the death. She asked for privacy for herself and her family on her Facebook page.
The boy was injured at 1:15 a.m. Sunday when a 2003 Honda Accord crashed into the ambulance that was taking him to Wake Forest Baptist Center, according to court documents and Winston-Salem police.
The Lifecare Ambulance from Wise, Va., overturned on southbound U.S. 52 near the Liberty Street exit.
Police said that both the Honda Accord and the ambulance were traveling south when the Accord collided with the left side of the ambulance, causing both drivers to lose control. The Accord, driven by Jose Martin Duran Romero, 27, of Neston Drive, ran off the road, police said.
Newnum said Romero and the passenger in the Accord, Andres Figueroa Leon, 33, of the 700 block of Anson Street, ran away after the crash. One of the men was immediately detained by one of the witnesses of the crash, Newnum said. Police officers established a perimeter and soon captured the other man.
Romero was charged Sunday with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and having no operator’s license, police said. According to court documents, Romero took a breathalyzer test, which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.19 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08 percent.
Initially, Romero was placed under a $50,000 bond, but the bond was revoked and he was being held in the Forsyth County Jail Monday night with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Romero is being held with an immigration detainer placed on him, authorities said.
Officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Department of Homeland Security use immigration detainers when there are potentially deportable individuals being held jails and prisons nationwide.
Leon was charged with failure to render aid/give information, police said. He has been released from the jail after posting a $1,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Romero and Leon are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 17.
The driver of the ambulance, Joshua Dewayne Church, 34, of Wise, Lyndsay Oakes, and paramedic Rickey Clayton Ratliff, 55, of Appalachia, Va., were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Would anyone be upset if this sack of dog excrement died in custody? That is, other than the usual liberal sacks of dog excrement.
Another one of the illegal aliens that the DemoRATS and RINOS support and an American Citizen is killed, a 3 year old child. Bravo Geraldo and Juan Williams. You two are a disgrace. God rest this child’s soul.
I wonder how many more people have to die before this nation will get serious about deporting illegal aliens?
I don’t think it will end. Most people don’t care, not even conservatives. There are lots more people talking about Obama’s racist portrait than there are about a drunk criminal dreamer who killed a baby.
I watched CNN and MSNBC last night to see what they were spinning.
Totally missed this news of another American killed by a drunk illegal alien.
I also checked out The View yesterday , what a disgusting Joy Behar, and her cast of disgusting women. I thought they were leaving the Country when Trump got elected.
” WHAT HAPPENED”
Nothing happened. They’re just a bunch of big dim blowhards. Did you really expect them to keep their word?
This seems to be a daily thing; illegal immigrants taking the life of U.S. citizens while committing criminal actions. Liberal judges don’t seem to give a damn. They just appease their liberal base and block any conservative actions to correct the problem. This country is going down fast!
8 days ago, Edwin Jackson, Linebacker for the Colts was killed along with his Uber driver by an illegal immigrant.
Now this baby.
Tell me again why I should agree to citizenship for DACA people? Sure, not all are law breakers, but why should an individual be allowed to benefit from the crimes of their parents?
And why haven’t arrest warrants been issued for city officials of sanctuary cities?!
Here you go “Illegal Immigrant and DACA” lovers. How many more lives have to b e taken before you realize the “Illegals and DACA’s” should be thrown out of the Country or put in Labor Camps.