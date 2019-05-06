Tlaib blasts coverage of Gaza attacks, calls to ‘Free Palestine’

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib excoriated Israel and news coverage of the ongoing wave of rocket attacks on the Jewish state while calling to “Free Palestine” in a tweet Sunday.

Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th district in the US House of Representatives, blasted coverage of ongoing rocket and missile attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups on Israel, calling the news reports on the attacks “dehumanizing” to Palestinian Arabs.

“When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free? Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families,” Tlaib tweeted, adding “#FreePalestine.”

When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free? Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families. #FreePalestine https://t.co/p3X3j8WtwM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 5, 2019

Related Story: U.S. DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES REFRAIN FROM CONDEMNING HAMAS

Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

The last 48 hours in Israel: 690 rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians

240 Iron Dome Aerial Defense System interceptions

210,000 children had school cancelled

4 Israeli civilians killed — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2019

The comments came Sunday in response to a tweet by Yousef Munayyer, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Munayyer had tweeted a screenshot of a news article on the Gaza attacks on Israel which read “Gaza militants fire 250 rockets, and Israel responds with airstrikes.”

In his tweet, Munayyer called the headline “stunningly irresponsible” and “misleading”, saying it ignored Israeli efforts to defend its border from rioters in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

“Israel shot dozens of unarmed Palestinian protestors in Gaza on Friday and killed 4 Palestinians, including two protesters, in Gaza before any projectiles were launched.”

Despite Munayyer’s claim that the rioters were unarmed, two Israeli soldiers were shot and wounded during the riots, prompting IDF forces to return fire.

Five Israelis have been killed in the rocket and missile attacks since Saturday, with dozens more wounded.

Thirteen Gazans, including six who have been identified as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, were killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians in Gaza cheer and chant "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as rockets targeting Israeli civilians are launched from nearby. pic.twitter.com/I7vA5dpRfU — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 4, 2019

Three Israelis, including Moshe Agadi z’l, have been killed today by #Hamas terror rockets. Israel will keep acting decisively in order to protect its citizens . The terror organizations in Gaza will pay a heavy price for their aggression. pic.twitter.com/N6r9fOboAN — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 5, 2019

🔺430 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel. IDF has struck terror targets in Gaza, including: • Rocket launchers

• Attack tunnel shafts

• PIJ & Hamas weapons manufacturing factories

• PIJ training compound & command center located INSIDE a mosque

• Hamas weapons depot — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

200+ rockets rained down on the homes of Israeli families today. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/XZoqPabuQ6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

(c) 2019 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 2.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating