Tlaib blasts coverage of Gaza attacks, calls to ‘Free Palestine’

GOPUSA StaffArutz Sheva Posted On 7:42 am May 6, 2019
File Photo - (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib excoriated Israel and news coverage of the ongoing wave of rocket attacks on the Jewish state while calling to “Free Palestine” in a tweet Sunday.

Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th district in the US House of Representatives, blasted coverage of ongoing rocket and missile attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups on Israel, calling the news reports on the attacks “dehumanizing” to Palestinian Arabs.

“When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free? Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families,” Tlaib tweeted, adding “#FreePalestine.”

The comments came Sunday in response to a tweet by Yousef Munayyer, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Munayyer had tweeted a screenshot of a news article on the Gaza attacks on Israel which read “Gaza militants fire 250 rockets, and Israel responds with airstrikes.”

In his tweet, Munayyer called the headline “stunningly irresponsible” and “misleading”, saying it ignored Israeli efforts to defend its border from rioters in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

“Israel shot dozens of unarmed Palestinian protestors in Gaza on Friday and killed 4 Palestinians, including two protesters, in Gaza before any projectiles were launched.”

Despite Munayyer’s claim that the rioters were unarmed, two Israeli soldiers were shot and wounded during the riots, prompting IDF forces to return fire.

Five Israelis have been killed in the rocket and missile attacks since Saturday, with dozens more wounded.

Thirteen Gazans, including six who have been identified as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, were killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.

capricorn1
8:02 am May 6, 2019 at 8:02 am

get these demons out of our government and our country.

now!

disqus_uRDhNeJbHn
8:40 am May 6, 2019 at 8:40 am

Wait a minute ! Why is she saying “Our Palestinian people”? I thought she was supposed to be an American ! If that isn’t true then what is she doing in Congress ?
She is supposed to be Working for the American populace , not getting paid $174,000.00 Annually for representing and Defending Palestine and Hamas and whatever other Islamist Terrorist groups that are Killing ,Maiming,innocent Civilians and Destroying their Property ! This Arrogant Individual along with Ilhan Omar and AOC need to be removed from Congress for preaching their own Agendas and doing Absolutely Nothing for America except taking a paycheck and Space There is also a matter of corruption there regarding the misappropriation and Illegal use of Campaign Funds Which needs to be Investigated ASAP

MJBadagliacco
8:43 am May 6, 2019 at 8:43 am

Israel is a RECOGNIZED nation… Palestine is NOT!

Just like in the USA where we conquered or “obtained” land once belonging to another nation, it is now ours as it is in Israel…

Sit down and shut up Rep Tlaib… Whether you like it or not, Israel is here to stay!

LibsRvermin
8:49 am May 6, 2019 at 8:49 am

Israel would be remiss if it did not defend itself from Palestinian thugs. I believe that the Israelies have shown remarkable restraint in not wiping out these vermin.

