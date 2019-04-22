Tlaib, AOC met with pro-Palestinian activists on Capitol Hill

American Muslims for Palestine, who met with the freshmen US congress members is an alleged Hamas front group according to a lawsuit.

American Muslims for Palestine held their annual Palestine Advocacy Day in Washington DC where they met with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-NY and Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich. The group is accused of being a front group for the Hamas terrorist network which rules Gaza, an Illinois lawsuit claims.

Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez met with the the group which met during their training and advocacy week of April 5 – 8.

Legal documents obtained by the Investigative Project on Terrorism state “a purportedly new organization emerged under a new name, American Muslims for Palestine, or AMP, but with the same fundamental mission and purpose of IAP/AMS,” referring to the Islamic Association of Palestine and American Muslim Society. The groups had ties to Hamas and the Holy Land Foundation, a US-based group which was convicted of sending funds to terrorists in 2008.

The lawsuit was prompted by the murder of David Boim a 17-year-old American yeshiva student who was studying in Israel. His parents were awarded $156 million in damages from the Holy Land Foundation and other Hamas front groups.

But this month’s Palestine Advocacy Day did not mention terrorism. “What is AMP doing about what’s happening at the border? Because to me that’s another form of what’s happening in Gaza, where people are literally ripped, children ripped apart from them but dealing with the fact that they’re being caged, and all of – the tragedy,” stated Rep. Tlaib, whose parents were born in Ramallah and Jerusalem. “That’s what our country is doing right here. And I say this to all of you, like, I think of [Palestine] when I see that,” she stated to the group, as reported by the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

This was the 5th annual Palestine Advocacy Day and AMP reported over 500 people participated. The group advocates to “end the occupation” and compares Israel’s policies to that of South African apartheid.

