Time to Rein in the White House Press Corps

In the aftermath of U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly’s ruling that reinstated the White House press pass of CNN’s Jim Acosta, the President outlined some overdue changes that will implemented. Hereafter, the White House will be “writing up rules and regulations,” according to the President. He also predicted that “if they don’t listen to the rules and regulations, we’ll end up back in court, and we’ll win.”
This is necessary after the grandstanding Acosta made a mockery of the President’s post mid-term election news conference. It was another example of Acosta’s bad behavior. After asking several questions, the President tried to move on to another reporter. Incredibly, Acosta refused to relinquish the microphone to the intern who was trying to allow another reporter to ask a question.
After such antics, the White House was fully justified in revoking Acosta’s press pass. The decision caused an uproar in the press. CNN filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several members of his administration demanding that the press pass be restored. The lawsuit was joined by many other media organizations including Fox News, who filed a “friend of the court” brief backing CNN.
The antics of Acosta and his colleagues were not supported by famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward. He argued that instead of a lawsuit, the remedy was “more serious reporting.” He said too many reporters have become “emotionally unhinged” by President Trump.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders labeled the lawsuit “grandstanding.” She noted that CNN has almost 50 other reporters with White House press credentials. According to Sanders, “Mr. Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment.”
In his ruling, Judge Kelly decided that Acosta’s pass should be temporarily restored, not on First Amendment grounds, but due to a violation of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process.
Judge Kelly did not establish that Jim Acosta and CNN have a constitutional right to a White House press pass. There are thousands of news organizations and tens of thousands of reporters who do not have such a coveted pass. The court did not validate the claims of CNN that Acosta’s “First Amendment rights of freedom of the press” were violated. If the court did make such a decision, every reporter in America would have a claim to a White House press pass.
All Americans should embrace the First Amendment and our precious rights, including the freedom of the press. Clearly, the United States has a free press because 95% of the media are opposed to the President of the United States and there is no effort to prevent them from operating.
No U.S. President has ever faced a more hostile press than Donald Trump. Despite the intense opposition, he provides regular opportunities for the media to ask questions, such as his most recent White House news conference that spanned 87 minutes.
Unfortunately, some members of the press try to take advantage of their opportunity to ask questions. These news conferences should work in an orderly manner with the reporters being identified by the President, then asking a question, an answer being given, and the microphone being passed to another reporter.
Sadly, such good behavior in not apparent in White House news conferences. In today’s anti-Trump media environment, reporters like April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks stand up and shout questions without being asked. At the last press conference, the President refused to answer a question that Ryan shouted. Not surprisingly, some of his critics labeled it racism because Ms. Ryan is African-American. The charge is ridiculous because the President answered questions from other African-American reporters. The President must be the only person conducting the press conference. It must be Donald Trump, not April Ryan or another other reporter, determining who gets to ask questions.
When a reporter like Ryan or Acosta acts like a child and refuses to relinquish the microphone at a press conference, he or she should not be allowed to come back to that type of setting. There are other reporters who have a right to be heard.
There must be a modicum of respect shown toward not only the President, but, also the American people who elected Donald Trump to that office. Henceforth, the President promised that reporters would not be allowed to ask, “three questions and four questions.” In addition, reporters like Acosta will not be able to just “stand up and not sit down.”
These reforms will be crucial for Acosta and his colleagues have treated the President and Sanders in an atrocious manner. It is disgraceful enough for CNN and other networks to allow such bad behavior on their airwaves, but the President and his Press Secretary have a right to prevent it from occurring during their news conferences.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, "Ringside Politics," airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com.
What gives the newspaper reporters the right to behave anyway they so desire and claim it is protected by Amendment 1?
Try reading:
FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND THE PRESS
By Geoffrey R. Stone and Eugene Volokh
“Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” What does this mean today? Generally speaking, it means that the government may not jail, fine, or impose civil liability on people or organizations based on what they say or write, except in exceptional circumstances.
Nothing about protecting the behavior of news reporters behavior.
F.R. Duplantier; you misspelled “big shot”. : )
“…If the court did make such a decision, every reporter in America would have a claim to a White House press pass…” Wrong. Such a decision would give everyone in the US a claim to a White House press pass — There’s nothing special about being a “reporter”
Especially when so many folks “Video-blog”..
1st the White House needs to take control of who sits where from the White House Correspondents Association. The seating chart needs to be done by the Press Secretary or their deputy. Then if a reporter is getting out of line they can be moved to the back of the room.
2nd the White House needs a sound engineer who can turn the mike off and activate another one. That way when someone gets carried away asking question after question their mike is dead and another reporter has the live mike.
3rd if none of that works then revoke all of the hard passes from everyone. Let them apply for a daily pass. Which by the way Acosta could still do even with his hard pass revoked. When all of the reporters have to go thru the hassle of applying for a daily pass maybe then they’ll rein in any miscreants.
Also, Sarah or the President ending the briefing when a reporter gets out of hand would send a message.
This is a joke and a waste of time for a U.S. District Court Judge to even hear a case like this much less issue a ruling on this issue. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly obviously has too much time on his docket to even hear a case like this. Judges like this need to be reprimanded, or removed from office.
ENEMEDIA
When you’re constantly taking sides
With a narrative that divides,
When you won’t play it straight
As the Fourth Estate,
You’ve surrendered your bona fides.
THIS IS CNN
“Hey! Hello! Over here! Can’t you see?
I’ve a question to ask! Call on me!
Are you totally blind?
Are you out of your mind?
I’m a big shot who’s seen on TV!”
F.R. Duplantier: you misspelled “big shot”. : )
The author plays into a lie that has stuck in my craw for years. “Ms. Ryan is African-American”. Was she born in Africa? Or is she just black, like all the other black Americans. Or should I identify myself (and all others like me) as Western European – American. But of course even bringing up the question makes me racist. Oh well, I’ve been called lots of things, none of which causes me to loose any sleep.
On topic, I hope Acosta plays the fool, it will be quite entertaining to see him and his employer flop and twitch and go crying to mommy again. Freedom of the press is not a license to act like some street punk.
Fake News is the enemy of Free People.
The MSM live by fake news, and the people they mislead make decisions they would not make if they knew the truth.
I’d love to see how this judge feels Acosta’s Due Process was thwarted..
A press pass for the white house is NOT the property of acosta OR CNN, but the white house.. THEY EVEN SAY SO on them.
So stripping him of it, is NOT violating his “Life liberty or property”.
Just when can an appeals court judge have more power than a President? The Supremes alone have the power to check him. If I were Trump I would just ignore his ruling and go directly to an equal. Refusing to hold anymore press conferences until Acosta leaves the room would make his disempowered peers take matters intp their own hands and take Acosta for a trip to the wood shed.
The reasoning is absurd. A press conference is not a legal function or obligation. “Due process” has absolutely nothing to do with the subject. If there is no legal requirement to have a press conference there is no requirement for any “process” of any kind…
One of the most astute lawyers, Brent Olsson, said, “This is a ridiculous ruling ! Who can be present at a presidential press conference is not the duty of a federal judge to decide. The President can decide who can be credentialed for his press conference. This federal judge stepped over the separation of powers. There is no due process right to be a member of the White House press corps. Trump does have to give Acosta a hearing before revoking his press credentials. Plus there is no First Amendment right to ask questions at a presidential press conference. There is no real legal qualification to be a member of the White House press corps. If the First Amendment is invoked, then any American could attend a press conference. The judge’s decision creates a hierarchy not in the First Amendment. Acosta has been given a priority over all Americans. Just because Acosta works for CNN the President cannot exercise his discretion to exclude Acosta for very bad misbehavior. If the President uses poor judgement to arbitrarily exclude members of the media from press conferences , he should suffer political consequences. But from a First Amendment perspective by excluded Acosta from the press conference, Trump has not restrained him from reporting or expressing his opinions. There are other members of the media present to report what goes on at the conference.”
And since there’s what, 40+ OTHER members of CNN with a pass, how can this be ‘silencing’ CNN??
The presidential press conference cannot assure the free speech rights of the press without that right being shared by all the members of the press. That means that right has to be limited by procedure with the president in charge. One reporter cannot take over at the expense of the others. The judge who ruled in those case would not tolerate a witness who was asked to step down from the chair refusing to do so and continuing to speak. If the witness then physically resisted the court officer, there would be no 1st or 5th Amendment defense of the witness that the judge would support.
That the judge told the White House that they must have written rules to follow tells you more about the judge and the press corps than anything or anyone else.
What ever happened to plain common courtesy?
And this judge should spend some time reviewing the principle of separation of powers.