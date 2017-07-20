Time is running out

Loading posts...
  1. Only liberal voters care about the factless Russia scandal. We want the GOP agenda (actually the Trump agenda) enacted and not have the GOP fight him at every turn.

    The GOP politicians remind me of the Scottish nobles in Braveheart who showed up for battle but then deserted when William Wallace was mired in battle. As you may recall, he returned and ganked all of the traitorous cowards. They deserved no less.

    We need a political solution similar to that. A grass-roots effort at the State level to repeal and replace the turncoat GOP politicians who won’t honor their campaign promises. Get rid of McCain and Graham, who smile in the camera with glee and go on a rant every time they’re asked if they disapprove of Trump.

    We. Don’t. Need. Them.

    They are servants for the will of the people, not for their own personal power. They disgust me.

