Tim Ryan on gun legislation: ‘Bulls***! Do something!’

Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan went on a tear against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans Wednesday, expressing his “outrage” for their apathy toward passing gun-control measures.

Mr. Ryan, who’s state of Ohio recently experienced a shooting that took the lives of nine people, predicted the president would promise gun control and then “slow walk” until people forget, with help from Mr. McConnell.

“Mitch McConnell is going to do what he’s done every damn time. He just follows the president and what he has to recognize is he is in a co-equal branch of government,” the Ohio Democrat told CNN.

“I can’t tell you how sick we are about this. This is happening in too many communities. It’s happening in Dayton and El Paso and all of this other stuff, and we’re sitting around waiting for Mitch McConnell to get his marching orders from Donald Trump who’s causing white nationalists to go around shooting people of color in the United States. I mean give me a break, come on Mitch McConnell! Where are your guts?” he said.

Mr. Ryan told the Kentucky Republican to “get your cullions, grab ’em and do something” about gun control while it’s in the minds of Republican lawmakers who are more likely to be swayed so shootings like this don’t happen again.

He also blasted Republicans for putting their “political interests” ahead of the lives of Americans in an effort to avoid facing a GOP primary opponent.

“Isn’t it worth it? What are you going to tell your kids? ‘Yeah, I was in Congress. I got an extra term out of it because I didn’t do anything on gun control.’ Bulls***. Do something! Like what are we here for? This is a citizen’s legislature. Why are you in Congress? Why are you in Congress? You have the opportunity to actually save lives,” he said.

Congress is experiencing fallout after two weekend mass shooting within hours of each other — one in El Paso, Texas, and one in Dayton — left over 30 people dead.

Mr. McConnell has receiving increased pressure to call Congress back into session to pass gun legislation, including more thorough background checks and red flag laws.

