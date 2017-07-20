Tim Gill, gay megadonor, on going after Christians: ‘We’re going to punish the wicked’

The megadonor bankrolling the LGBT movement and its allies in the Democratic Party says he will continue to “punish the wicked” who hold traditional views about sexual morality.
Despite the legalization of gay marriage in all 50 states, tech millionaire Tim Gill said he is not satisfied with the movement’s progress. He plans to use his immense wealth, corporate influence and political network to target red states with laws protecting religious people who disagree with the LGBT movement’s worldview.
“We’re going into the hardest states in the country,” Mr. Gill said, according to an interview published by Rolling Stone June 23. “We’re going to punish the wicked.”
Mr. Gill said his effort to block religious-freedom bills in Southern states has already paid off.
Last year, the Gill Foundation rallied more than 100 corporations, including Coca-Cola, Google and Marriott, behind a front group called Georgia Prospers. Threatening to pull business out of the state, the coalition successfully lobbied Republican Gov. Nathan Deal into vetoing a Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
“You can get money from outside, but the state has to own it,” Mr. Gill said of the strategy.
Mr. Gill is a software programmer who made his fortune during the dot-com boom and has since poured more than $400 million into advancing the LGBT movement.
The Rolling Stone article recounts a May 2016 meeting in Manhattan attended by Mr. Gill, other prominent gay-rights donors and then-Vice President Joseph Biden.
At the time, Mr. Gill said he was focused on defeating then-North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, in his reelection bid. Mr. McCrory had signed a state law regulating public restrooms, locker rooms and other intimate facilities on the basis of biological sex. Opponents of the legislation said it discriminated against transgender people.
The strategy in North Carolina mirrored the one employed in Georgia. Companies ranging from Paypal to the National Basketball Association pulled commerce out of the state to pressure lawmakers into repealing the bathroom bill.
Mr. McCrory would go on to lose the race narrowly to the state’s attorney general, Democrat Roy Cooper, who also attended the Manhattan donor meeting.
At the time, Mr. Gill called the race a “must-win.”
you are a very sick man sir and that kinda talk will get you………….
This man, and all his backers is anti-American, anti-normal, and anti-Christian. He makes King George III look like Patrick Henry. Guess what the Founding Fathers would have done to a weirdo like this? Don’t bother, at Common Law and in the local laws of many Colonies sodomy was a capital crime.
Isaiah 5:20 Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! I guess Mr. Gill hasn’t heard what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, yet.
And this is why i will ALWAYS and forever, say that the LGBTQ lobby has Never INTENDED to ever just stop at being equal.. THEY WANT to just PUNISH any and all christians/conservatives… BUT NEVER do you see them going after islam, cause they are too COWARDLY..
Remarkable that a “man” is calling Christians wicked, while trying to justify his wicked behavior. When you spit in God’s Eye, you might forget about the fact that someday you will stand in His Judgement. Good Luck.
“In the world you shall have tribulation, be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (Jesus) Tim Gill has taken on an opponent that has a 100% track record for wins. Not a wise choice. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Prov. 14:34)
I hope this clown continues to boast and wake people up about his activities. When these cowardly corporations start facing boycotts from millions of normal people, we will see which side prevails.
The mincing mandarins and prancing panjandrums of organized sodomy are now tipping their hands. They and their atheist and satanist allies are after the criminalization and suppression of religious belief, starting with practitioners of Christianity. They aim to replace religion with a human-centered cult of secular humanism, gaian paganism, orgiastic communal polyamory, pop-culture mummery and worship of the state. They must be opposed and beaten from one end of the country to the other, and when they launch the violent revolution that we all know they have planned we must stop it unhesitatingly.
Hence, their war against the 2nd Amendment to take away our right to defend ourselves. They will find out they might pick off a few but not many. We can arrange that meeting for Judgement.
Unfortunately, they don’t need to start a violent revolution, though through impatience they might. The servants of Satan have infiltrated all media and government positions, they have managed to become the heads of many powerful corporations. But above all God rules the world. They can enjoy their success and their depravity until God has had enough. .
With all due respect I recall reading in the bible that it stated the Prince of Darkness was the ruler of this world. (Not the people of course, they have free will and can choose)
Exactly Disq. THEY are already working their insane ideology by brainwashing our kids, into accepting THEIR depraved lifestyle… So soon, any who oppose their ways, will just die off from old age..
God will do and set the punishment on Judgment Day. Those men who dole out punishment here, will be punished themselves.
Isaiah 5:20King James Version (KJV): Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
Isaiah was addressing liberals.
Calls for “tolerance” are always a precursor of “compliance.” The left has never been about tolerance; it’s always been about compulsion. They favor anything that is either banned or mandated. “Voluntary” isn’t in their vocabulary.
And notice, how many “Conservative gay groups” were DENIED entrance into their many gay pride parades this year.. That shows just how INTOLERANT they are.
The article has one major fallacy, and that is Same Sex Marriage is not Legal in all 50 States. There is no bill ever been voted on by both houses of Congress and Signed into Law by ANY sitting POTUS that make same sex Marriage legal by Federal Law. The Supreme Court CANNOT make law their only authority is to rule on the Constitutionality of Existing Law. Besides they violated their own opinion from just 2 years before where they stated that the federal govt has no authority to define marriage such as in the Defense of Marriage Act signed into Law by Pres. Bill Clinton. The Supreme Court ruled that that power is left up to the individual States.
k9mace: Please find and READ the Constitution at Article One, Section One. It is a very short (one sentence) provision clearly prohibiting ALL “rules and regulations” and ALL “Executive Orders” and ALL “legislating from the bench.” Any of the “laws” thus issued are, in fact, null and void. Defiance of any or all of these bogus “laws” is an act of patriotism and freedom from oppression.
“according to an interview published by Rolling Stone June 23. ”
This is exactly the reason I dropped RS years ago, I don’t need them touting their political agenda, I can get that crap off the “news”.
As far as the wicked being punished, I think Mr. Gill will experience that.
People wake up. The federal government is fascist and this proves it because this demon rallied big corporate businesses (Coke, Google, etc..) to threaten to leave the state of North Carolina if the bill didn’t pass.
Where in the Constitution does it grant corporate buisness the RIGHT to economically sabotage a state if a bill doesn’t pass to their liking? THIS IS A MUCH BIGGER ISSUE THAN MOST REALIZE.
Don’t worry this man if you want to call him that has condemned himself to HELL. I wouldn’t want to be him on judgement day.
And that is why google, coke and all those other companies, have FOREVER lost my business.. CAUSE WHAT they did was imo Blackmail, which last i checked, was STILL a crime.
When evil increases and “good people” do nothing to stop it then the “good people” are accomplices in the commission of the horrific acts set loose as a result.
Truly good people will resist, even defy, immoral laws and evil government officials. Such an event is very similar to the meeting between Pontius Pilate and Jesus Christ…who there (in the final analysis) was the “judge” and who was the “defendant?” (Your personal answer to this must dictate how you live the rest of your life.)
Tim Gill, you are the wicked and God will punish the wicked.
We must not allow the gay lobby to gain one more inch on their march to stamp out our rights as Christians! Together we can defeat their evil plan to turn our nation into a modern day Sodom and Gormorrah. They forced gay marriage on us and we must undo that abomination before God lowers the boom on our great country. He won’t stand for such a blasphemy much longer. Who could blame Him?
This idiot hasn’t gotten the so called “email” that WE THE PEOPLE voted for President Trump and WE THE PEOPLE joined united in prayer for this to happen. The tide is a turning Gill so it ain’t gonna be as easy as you think your money can buy anymore!!!!!!! WE THE PEOPLE are no longer sitting by idly and now have a true leader of the people. We are wide eyed and bushy tailed and the pushing we have patiently been taking has now brought us it’s time to shove back and I promise you and your weirdo friends the shove is way more than you will be able to handle and much much more than you anticipated. It’s our time and your time has ran out. GOD BLESS AMERICA and GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!!!!!!
I pray that President Trump will have the chance to appoint at least two more Supreme Court justices in the mold of Justice Scalia. The Court will reverse that dastardly gay marriage decision and also trash the unholy Roe V. Wade. I’d like to read Tim Gill’s blood pressure right after these decisions become the law of the land! Off the chart, I presume.
This is a sick prk.
BRING IT ON, you limp wristed faggg.
And just HOW is he gong to do this when the Hodges decision (allowing SSM) states on Page 27-Article 4 last paragraph, the following:
“Finally, it must be emphasized that religions, and those who adhere to religious doctrines, may
continue to advocate with utmost, sincere conviction that, by divine precepts, same-sex marriage should not be condoned. The First Amendment ensures that religious organizations and persons are given proper protection as they seek to teach the principles that are so fulfilling and so central to their lives and faiths, and to their own deep aspirations to continue the family structure they have long revered.”
Meaning that the states and the people inside same can do EXACTLY what he is trying to say we cant. So either he accepts the whole of the Supreme Court decision, or he does not. You cant pick and choose people. Not to mention the Freedom of Religion Act has passed in the House and is before the US Senate and Trump has said he WILL sign it into law if it hits his desk. And since it is gong to be based on a Supreme Court decision, care to guess how ballistic this is going to make the leftys and the LGBT community as if they dare try and fight against this they are fighting against the SSM decision.