Tim Allen: ‘I love poking’ at liberals’ ‘small window of sense of humor’

Actor and comedian Tim Allen takes great pleasure in irritating liberal viewers with his working-class everyman character Mike Baxter on “Last Man Standing,” because nothing “pisses people off more than a very funny conservative,” he told IndieWire in a new interview.

“I like to mess around because I’ve been a standup fiery comic for 30 years,” Mr. Allen said in the interview released Friday. “And I like pissing people off, and I said there’s nothing, especially in this area, that pisses people off more than a very funny conservative. A smart, funny conservative that takes shots and is certainly self-effacing.

“The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view,” he continued. “I think it’s funny to make fun of people that are full of themselves. Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves, so I love poking at it.”

Mr. Allen said he likes to poke fun at the liberal worldview through his TV character, who is a “pragmatist” and “hates big government.”

“Liberals, particularly progressives, hide behind large concepts,” he said. “If you don’t agree with them, if you don’t agree with that position, then you hate women, and you hate gay people, and you hate pro-choice people, whatever. And I said that doesn’t fit.”

Mr. Allen, a longtime Republican who endorsed Ohio Gov. John Kasich during the 2016 presidential campaign and then supported President Trump’s election, lamented that Hollywood’s hatred for the president is killing comedy.

“‘Murphy Brown,’ unfortunately, I loved that show [but] they’ve kind of stuck along with, forgive me… they’re still stuck in this angst, in this hatred,” he said. “I can’t remember what comedian said it, but comedy’s about surprise. And there’s no surprise anymore.

“I know you hate the current administration. I know there’s hate, venom, we’re all going to hell, and the world’s all racist. I’ve heard this so much there’s no surprise, there’s no joke, there’s no drama. So there’s a lot of us, we’ve moved on. We’re writing a sitcom, we’re not trying to change the world. We’re just having an enjoyable time. Our job is to make you laugh,” he said.

Conservatives launched a boycott against ABC last year after the network announced it was canceling “Last Man Standing” after six successful seasons. The show was picked up by Fox one year later and its Sept. 28 premiere became the network’s highest-rated Friday telecast in 18 years.

