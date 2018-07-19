Tim Allen gets last laugh, zings ABC in new ‘Last Man Standing’ teaser for Fox

Tim Allen of “Last Man Standing” let fans know this week — with a smile — that ABC couldn’t keep him down.

“Mike Baxter” and his family will soon be back on the airwaves to the delight of millions of fans. An extra bonus for those who protested ABC’s sudden cancellation in May 2016, however, came with a teaser released Tuesday.

“Look at that. Look! It’s a fox,” actress Nancy Travis, who plays wife Vanessa Baxter, says during the promo.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t hear you. What is that?” Mr. Allen replies.

“Yeah, a fox,” Ms. Travis’ Vanessa Baxter responds multiple times.

“I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times,” Mr. Allen then says with a grin.

ABC dropped “Last Man Standing” in a controversial move that prompted petitions among the show’s 8.3 million viewers. Critics said that Mr. Allen’s personal politics sparked the decision, given that the show was the network’s second most-watched comedy.

Disney, the network’s parent company, denied acting according to political biases.

Season seven of the hit show premiers this fall at 8 p.m. EDT.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)