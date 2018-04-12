Tillis, Graham join Democrats to protect Mueller from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four senators – two Republicans and two Democrats – are taking a step to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s job as President Donald Trump has angrily mused about firing him.
Legislation offered on Wednesday by Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
The measure, which combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer, signals escalating concerns in Congress as Trump fumes about a Monday FBI raid of the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump has privately pondered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s investigation, and publicly criticized Mueller and his Russia inquiry.
Mueller is investigating potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign, and examining whether the president’s actions constitute obstruction of justice. As the investigation has worn on, Trump has called it a “witch hunt.” On Monday, after the Cohen raid, he said it was “an attack on our country.” In a tweet Wednesday, he said the investigation is “never ending and corrupt.”
The raid was overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and was based in part on a referral from Mueller, said Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan.
Graham said in a statement that the purpose of the bill is to ensure a special counsel isn’t fired for political reasons.
“I think this will serve the country well,” he said.
Coons said it’s time for Republicans and Democrats to “stand up and make it clear that we are committed to the rule of law in this country.”
After introducing similar bills in August, when Trump first began criticizing Mueller’s investigation, Tillis and Graham kept quiet for months about the need for the legislation while Democrats continued to push it. The two GOP senators said they didn’t think Trump would really move to fire Mueller. But the four senators – all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee – moved to push out a new, combined bill in the hours after Trump’s tirade Monday.
Some Republicans still say they see no need for the legislation.
“I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said after the legislation was introduced. “And if it did pass, would the president sign it? I think it’s unlikely that he would.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has similarly shown little interest, saying Tuesday he doesn’t think Mueller will be fired.
Still, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on Wednesday the legislation could come up as soon as next week for a committee vote. He has said in the past he wanted the two bills to be reconciled before the committee could consider it.
Now that has happened, Grassley said he has “some obligation to move along with it.”
On Tuesday, Grassley told the Fox Business Network that “it would be suicide for the president to want to talk about firing Mueller.”
No similar legislation has moved in the House. Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., made a similar comment to McConnell on Wednesday, saying he doesn’t think Mueller will be fired.
“I have assurances that it’s not because I’ve been talking to people in the White House about it,” Ryan said.
The legislation would write into law existing Justice Department regulations that say a special counsel can only be fired for good cause by an senior Justice official. And the expedited review would determine whether the special counsel was fired for good cause.
As the current regulations stand, any dismissal for cause would have to be carried out by Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller in May 2017 and has repeatedly expressed support for him.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared to challenge the existing regulations on Tuesday, telling reporters that Trump “certainly believes he has the power” to fire Mueller, though he isn’t taking that step now.
Not news, given that Tillis and Graham have long been known as Dhimmicrud “sleepers”.
When are the two Rinos going to join the ranks of the Dems? Lindsay and Thom – zip your lips.
Although I realize the spotlight that you rush into every available moment is seductive. Stand with your constituency!!!
***** said, “it’s time for democrats and republicans to stand up and make it clear that we are committed to the rule of law in this country”.
So, is that the same commitment to the rule of law that was applied to hillary, obama, lynch, learner, et al.? democrap hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Firing a government employee for being unable to complete the job or find evidence of malfeasance is not a political act, but one of good responsible executive judgement. Somewhere and in some time as a responsible executive Trump needs to patriotically end what is debilitating and dividing the country and just take the heat. The only political act going on here is the investigators protecting their own malfeasances. Lindsey Graham is just flexing his ability to claim 15 minutes more of media infamy. I’m getting convinced he gets paid for those weekly spots on CNN and MSNBC, Fox news to play the part of the liberal talking pointed concerned Conservative. He has become the Juan Williams of CNN and when finally voted out of office will seek employment to do via the media what he fails to accomplish as an accomplished Senator. Any 10 day judicial review of a firing would be backed by the Supreme Court who knows the law and who has the power in the executive branch to hire and fire. Hint” It’s not the fake news media, nor the Deep State Clintonian bought manipulators. Yes elections are supposed to have consequences. THE PEOPLE have spoken. Let Congress clean their own house first.
Thom RINO Tillis and Lindsey RINO Graham all in bed with the DemoRATS. What a disgrace! RINOS want to destroy and get rid of Trump!
Tillis and Graham are confirmed establishment RINOs. So, what are establishment RINOs? They are GOP politicians about 1/2 step above “moderate” demoncraps. The BIG difference is moderate dems always spout the DNC talking points but once in awhile vote the other way. Establishment RINOs always talk like conservatives but legislate and vote like ********. Class dismissed.
Oh, one more thing. For Tillis and Graham to suddenly take such a stance after so many months talking like conservatives, I can surmise only one thing. BLACKMAIL !!! Someone obviously let Tillis and Graham know Mueller has enough info on them to send them to Leavenworth for “life” unless they joined the demoncraps and completely “divorced” themselves from POTUS Trump. THAT is exactly what they have just done!
The rule of law – what a farce. It does not apply to the “power” elite of America. It is only used
now to silence the no longer silent majority – we the people by intimidation and threat of prison should we dare to speak out. By use of FBI, Dept. of Justice, CIA documents they incarcerate any
political voice that tries to uncover or speak the truth.
Can we puleese stop calling Lindsey Graham a Republican?! The pious little prig can’t even spell conservative, much less act like one.
It’s Trump-hating RINOs like Tillis and Graham that render the Republican Party useless. There is an old expression, “yellow-dog Democrat,” referring to Democrats who assert they would vote for a yellow dog before they would vote for a Republican.
Republican voters should have a similar pledge of “red-dog Republican,” Republicans who would rather vote for a red dog rather than a blue-RINO Republican, like Tillis, Graham, McCain, McConnell…
Can Graham be anymore of a reckless RINO-jerk..?!! Why did SC voters send this saboteur to Washington?!!
what a joke! mule’r just keeps digging for ‘gold’ in a coal mine! he will never find something that was never there…. he will come out dirty!! hopefully soon! vote these stinking rino’s out of office ASAP!
What my opinion of these two RINOs is, particularly Graham, can not be posted here, as there are no adjectives I’d choose that are acceptable in polite company.
I feel very sure this will be Willis last go around. I know my self an fellow NC conservatives hate him and unfortunately this state is turning more Liberal all the time with the indoctrinated college kids and all the transplants from liberal states who keep moving here and telling us how much better it is where they came from (GO BACK). So between conservatives hating Tillis and all the new Dems he will never be voted back in. Can’t say the same for Graham since SC votes him back in every election. Only God knows why.
What is wrong with the people in SC that keep voting for “Lives in my mom’s basement” Graham….It boggles the mind.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t the President have to sign proposed legislation before it becomes law? So what is this grandstanding all about, other than to show how “anti Trump” they are, as if we didn’t now already?
2 Democrats + 2 Republicans (4 alligators) have sided with Mueller against Trump. That means they support the dirty politics of a politicized FBI who tried to pull off a (bloodless) coup d’etat agains lawfully elected president. One must understand the serious future consequences should the conspirators not be indicted by the DOJ. This democrat inspired “which Hunt” makes Watergate look like a Sunday school picnic
This is all BS. Apparently none of the rhinoceros herd has bothered to read Article Two of the Constitution. The President has a constitutional right to fire Mueller any time he sees fit. Same held for that lying @$$h013 Comey. Probably be doing Mueller a favor as he looks to be badly constipated and distraught.