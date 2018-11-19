Tijuana residents protest, call caravan an ‘invasion’, shout ‘out’

What started out as a peaceful march in Tijuana Sunday turned tense as hundreds of anti-caravan protestors marched to a shelter where a couple thousand Honduran migrants were staying.

Protestors threw beer cans at riot police who blocked their entrance to the shelter as the crowd shouted, “Hondurans get out, we don’t want you here,” around noon in Tijuana’s Zona Norte.

The march against the caravan began at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Organizers said the event was not necessarily anti-migrant but anti-invasion.

“”Legal migration, yes — illegal invasions, no,” said organizer Fidel Ernesto Gonzalez Hernandez. “That is our message.”

More than 1,000 demonstrators showed up. Many wore Mexican soccer jerseys, waved Mexican flags, and sang the Mexican anthem.

Children carried signs that read, “Mexico first,” and “No more caravans.

“The demonstrators’ main gripe with the Central American caravan is that the migrants are undocumented, therefore residents do not know how many members of the caravan have criminal records and may pose a threat.

“I’m not of the opinion that all of them should leave,” said Tijuana resident Veronica Esquivel, 45. “I think that the criminals should be deported, and the ones who want to stay or go to the United States should do so legally.”

Protestors also accused some of the migrants of smoking marijuana, trashing the streets of Tijuana and not being appreciative of the city’s generosity.

“They are entitled, they even complain about the food,” said Javier Alvarez, 48, of Tijuana.

On Friday, Mexico’s National Migration Institute reported that 2,679 migrants had arrived in Tijuana and 1,500 more were already in Mexicali and planned to go to Tijuana.

Customs and Border Protection closed several vehicle lanes of the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry. Military personnel set up barriers and barbed wire along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also on Friday, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said the city isn’t in a position to handle the influx of migrants, which could reach up to 10,000, according to estimates from the Mexican government. Gastelum also criticized the migrants’ behavior.

“Supposedly they are fleeing catastrophe, mistreatment in their countries of origin,” he said. “How is it possible that they arrive here and, if they want, create disorder?”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said via Twitter that the situation in Tijuana is already getting out of hand.

“The Mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, just stated that “the City is ill-prepared to handle this many migrants, the backlog could last 6 months,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!”

Anti-caravan demonstrators said the situation is tense and they worry that President Trump might close the border.

“If they close the border because of what the migrants are doing this will become a big problem,” said Alvarez. “It’s going to be chaos.”

Many people who live in Tijuana work in San Diego and vice versa. Therefore closing the border would have drastic economic consequences, said Alejandra Garcia, 52, of Tijuana.

“I’m scared and worried,” she said. “What will happen to Tijuana if they close the border like Trump threatened to?”

The protestors also criticized the government’s response to the migrant caravan, saying . Their criticism was both that the Mexican government is doing too much and too little.

Too much because more than 53 million people live in poverty in Mexico and resources should be spent on Mexicans, not migrants.

Too little because the government’s response has been disorganized and ineffective.

“Why doesn’t our government set up a tent city outside Tijuana where they can provide food, shelter, and water to the migrants,” said Rafael Lario Juarez, 63, of Tijuana.

The group marched from Tijuana’s Zona Rio to the makeshift shelter in a sports complex near the border about 11 a.m.

The original plan was to finish the march outside a government building. But protestors decided to head to the shelter where many of the migrants are staying.Gonzalez, one of the march organizers, tried to stop the crowd to no avail.

“The march ends here!” he shouted at the marchers. “Don’t go to the shelter, that’s a provocation.”

Men and women carrying signs and Mexican flags walked by Gonzalez.Some shouted back, “Shut up, we’re going to the shelters.”

At the shelter, the marchers were met with police barricades. Although some threw beer cans and tried to rush the police barricade, the march did not turn violent.

Those staying at the shelter were not allowed to leave because of the anti-caravan march.

“Everyone here is nervous because of those people,” said James Pena, 30, of Honduras. “There are a lot of women and children here.”

Pena said this is the first time since he joined the caravan in Honduras that people have been hostile toward the migrants.

When a group of people crossed the police barricade to bring donated water bottles and food to the migrant shelter, the crowd jeered at the volunteers and threw plastic bottles at them.

City News Service contributed to this report.

