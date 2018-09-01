Tiger Woods’ ‘respect’ for all presidents sends ESPN’s Max Kellerman into rage: ‘I’m angry’

Tiger Woods’ desire to show all U.S. presidents a modicum of “respect” enraged ESPN’s Max Kellerman this week.

Stephen A. Smith and his “First Take” co-host were displeased with the golf legend after he took a diplomatic stance on his relationship with President Trump. Mr. Kellerman excoriated an allegedly “thoughtless statement dressed up as a thoughtful statement.”

Mr. Woods told a reporter Sunday that all Americans should “respect the office,” no matter who occupies the White House.

“I want to say something about what Tiger Woods said,” the analyst began Monday. “I’m angry at what Tiger Woods said. “It either holds in contempt the intelligence of people who hear it or else it’s just a stupid thing to say. … To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect onto its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the officeholder should have respect for the office.”

YouTube viewers reacted to the commentary by telling the crew to stick to sports instead of political bromides.

“Perfect example of why so many people have ceased to watch any of the ESPN family of networks,” said one viewer. “A sad decline by a once-great network back when it didn’t politicize sports, what many used as an escape from the divisiveness of politics and race-baiting.”

“Tiger, the Thought Police have decided you require Re-Education,” added another.

You Might Like







Mr. Kellerman went on to say that he didn’t want to hear “slick” comments from the golfer.

“We must respect the office, therefore that confers respect to the occupant,” he said. “Tiger, is that is what you are saying? If that is what you are saying, that is a stupid comment.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]