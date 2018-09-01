Tiger Woods’ ‘respect’ for all presidents sends ESPN’s Max Kellerman into rage: ‘I’m angry’

Tiger Woods’ desire to show all U.S. presidents a modicum of “respect” enraged ESPN’s Max Kellerman this week.
Stephen A. Smith and his “First Take” co-host were displeased with the golf legend after he took a diplomatic stance on his relationship with President Trump. Mr. Kellerman excoriated an allegedly “thoughtless statement dressed up as a thoughtful statement.”
Mr. Woods told a reporter Sunday that all Americans should “respect the office,” no matter who occupies the White House.
“I want to say something about what Tiger Woods said,” the analyst began Monday. “I’m angry at what Tiger Woods said. “It either holds in contempt the intelligence of people who hear it or else it’s just a stupid thing to say. … To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect onto its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the officeholder should have respect for the office.”
YouTube viewers reacted to the commentary by telling the crew to stick to sports instead of political bromides.
“Perfect example of why so many people have ceased to watch any of the ESPN family of networks,” said one viewer. “A sad decline by a once-great network back when it didn’t politicize sports, what many used as an escape from the divisiveness of politics and race-baiting.”
“Tiger, the Thought Police have decided you require Re-Education,” added another.
Mr. Kellerman went on to say that he didn’t want to hear “slick” comments from the golfer.
“We must respect the office, therefore that confers respect to the occupant,” he said. “Tiger, is that is what you are saying? If that is what you are saying, that is a stupid comment.”
Kellerman, nobody gives a rats A_ about what you think. You are a disrespectful twit. Tiger has class and you don’t. I had not heard of you before this and if I don’t hear of you again, that will be fine with me.
Time to go after Woods for his “hateful” remarks about respecting all Presidents. If this isn’t the epitome of hypocrisy and intolerance from the supposedly tolerant Left! Respect is hateful now?
Ask Dave Chappelle how they treat black people who tested the leash and questioned the Narrative. They loved him 10 years ago. Now he’s on the Hate List.
Or Roseanne Barr. We saw what they did with her.
These were both big-time Liberals and they threw them right under the bus for not being rabid moonbat enough for their low standards. Tiger Woods is next. Expect hateful mobs to show up at his house screaming. You know the drill.
This is what passes for entertainment these days on the Left.