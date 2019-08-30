Three Stooges

This is how I see it. In 2016 nobody was sure if Trump was the real deal. He’s proved it many times over since.
Trump blew away all the competition in 2016 when he was an unknown quantity. I tracked his poll numbers carefully. He was crushing it in every demographic, at every level. I’ve never seen anyone nail it so expertly across all political dimensions like he did.
In 2016 we gave some leeway to the never-Trumpers. After all, Trump had not proven himself yet. But he has now. If you’re still a never-Trumper, then you hate America. There’s no getting around that. The only way for these nothings to distance themselves from Trump is to distance themselves from America. That’s not a formula for victory. At least not on the Right.
In a few weeks, nobody will remember these idiots’ names. Nobody will care. They can all get back to their meaningless lives.
