Three Muslim women forced to remove hijabs for mug shots get $180G payout from city

New York City will pay a total of $180,000 to three Muslim women who were forced to take off their hijabs for mug shots, the Daily News has learned.
Settlements in the three cases were filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court, with the lawsuits spurring new NYPD procedures on photographing people donning religious head coverings.
The cases date back as far as 2012, when a Brooklyn high school girl identified as “G.E.” was arrested after a scuffle with two girls she thought were spreading rumors about her.
The criminal case was dismissed, but it was the initial mug shots that mattered in the civil rights case that followed.
G.E. was taken to the 62nd Precinct, which covers such neighborhoods as Bensonhurst, Mapleton and Bath Beach, where police told her she’d have to take off her hijab.
The teen refused, and was taken to a private room where a female officer shot the photo outside the presence of any men.
But at Brooklyn central booking, police told her there weren’t any female officers to do the picture and the camera was in a fixed spot, so it couldn’t be privately taken elsewhere.
G.E. said a male officer took her picture without her hijab.
Her suit said she felt “exposed, violated and distraught” being forced to take off her headscarf for some 20 minutes as male police and prisoners watched.
Court rulings show in March 2015, police issued an order that changed the rules when people refused to take off religious head coverings. Arresting officers had to tell the person they had the choice of getting a private photo — without the head covering, and with an officer of the same gender.
In 2015 and 2016, G.E.’s lawyer, Tahanie Aboushi, filed two similar cases — both for incidents that happened after the new police rules on head coverings.
One woman said she had to remove her veil at Brooklyn Central Booking. Another said her hijab was removed at the scene of her arrest, where she was knocked unconscious in an altercation with a neighbor over a parking spot.
At Brooklyn Central Booking, police denied the woman’s request for a female photographer.
Last year, judges let parts of the three cases go ahead. All three settled for $60,000 apiece, according to the Law Department.
On Tuesday, Aboushi told the Daily News the police department sent out additional directives in December 2017 on religious headwear. She credited the city and police, saying the end result was a “collaborative” effort and a “great first step.”
“We did our best to establish good precedent,” said Aboushi, noting several religions have headwear requirements.
“On the one hand, it gives officers guidance, and on the other hand, it protects the exercise of religious freedom,” Aboushi said.
A Law Department rep said “the resolution of these matters were in the best interest of all parties involved.”
the people who run new york city have completeley lost there minds and the constituents are just as stupid.
this is the united states of america if mudslimes dont like it then get out!!.
hell just get out anyway you do not belong here.
If she felt “exposed, violated and distraught” being forced to take off her religious headscarf for some 20 minutes, she should speak to American Christian, Jewish and Muslim men who also feel “Exposed, violated and distraught” when being forced to permanently remove our foreskins when circumcised for similar religious reasons, but we grow up and get over it.
So Christians get ZERO religious accommodation in any government or government funded organization, but these same government organizations bend over backwards to accommodate the Muslims? Something is VERY WRONG with this picture!
Madness
Glad to see that New York taxpayers have this kind of money to throw away on mindless political correctness. When in Rome you do as the Romans, when in America you take off your Hijab for a mugshot, which if you are really a religious person, would give you that much more incentive not to break the laws in the first place which tells me it was really all about the money. Oh how fast and furiously these immigrants learn how to play the system which shows you they did not come over to live and breath free, but EAT free. The Supremes would overturn this in a heartbeat. Just call it the cost of being Democrat.
Another politically correct city, bowing down to scum criminal Muslims!
This should not be allowed. The police were doing there jobs. If your religion goes against freedom like we have then don’t live here or change your life style. NYC lost and has open doors to loose more money. I am glad my daughter has learned how to become an illegal immigrant as her diversity has held her back. Maybe she can learn from this and sue because as a citizen we get no rights.
And if you have issues removing religious garb, DON’T break the law to where you would have to remove it when getting a mug shot!
I’m almost at a loss to say anything about this! The psychotic Libs have reached yet another level of total absurdity, pathetic confusion, and separation from their thin thread to reality. If I was a resident of the U.S. Lib capitals, New York among them, I would do everything in my power to escape the madness…as I actually did decades ago!
Note to the plaintiffs: I you don’t want to remove your hijab, don’t commit the crime! The suits, and the settlement, are ridiculous!
While Trump is at it appointing judges, here’s more that need replaced. Maybe we should just let NYC continue to eat the settlements.
Trump certainly needs to clean out all libtard idiot judges.. STARTING IMO with the 9th circus!
In America, something like this is disgusting..!!
There’s no reason for any woman not to be completely covered in a mug shot now.
These settlements and “consent judgments” are a well-exercised machinery for stealing money from the taxpayers and handing it to favored constituencies of left-wing city administrations.
It is astonishing that things like this are going on in this country. Their claim of religious discrimination should take a back seat to the necessity of being able to recognize the person who is being photographed. It is no different than a driver’s license showing the face of the person.
In the case of Christian bakers who who lost their business and had to pay a massive fine for not wanting to decorate a cake for a same-sex wedding the authorities had not problem with homosexual rights trumping the religious rights of moral conviction. Yet when a Muslim complains about anything the authorities bend over backward to not offend them because they are Muslim. Are American so blind they cannot see a double standard here?