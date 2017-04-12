Three GOP Senators Least Popular

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham has one of the highest disapproval ratings in his home state of any U.S. senator, according to a poll released Tuesday.

South Carolina’s senior senator, a Republican from the Upstate’s Seneca, has a disapproval rating of 40 percent in the Palmetto State, according to a ranking of senators by Morning Consult.

Graham’s approval rating among S.C. voters was 46 percent in the poll. Fourteen percent of the state’s residents voiced no opinion about Graham.

Only two senators have higher disapproval rates in the poll.

— Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the GOP majority leader, has a 47 percent disapproval rating in the Bluegrass State, versus 44 percent who approve.

— Graham’s Senate ally John McCain, R-Ariz., has a 43 percent disapproval rating in his state, versus 51 percent who approve.

South Carolina’s other U.S. senator, Charleston Republican Tim Scott, has the approval of 59 percent of S.C. voters, while only 19 percent disapprove of the state’s junior senator.

The most popular senator in the Morning Consult poll was Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The former presidential candidate has an approval rating of 75 percent in his home state. Vermonters are also happy with the performance of their other senator, Patrick Leahy, who was the poll’s second-most-popular senator with a 70 percent approval rating.

Wyoming’s John Barroso is the nation’s most popular Republican senator, at 69 percent.

Morning Consult also did a ranking of the nation’s governors, but it didn’t include South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, who took over the Governor’s Mansion at the end of January. McMaster succeeded Nikki Haley, who resigned as governor to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

