Thousands run for the exits in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The last straw that convinced Chicago native Marissa Marshall it was time to move away was hearing dangerously close gunfire in the rough neighborhood where she found affordable housing.
The 29-year-old, who’s pregnant with her fifth child, relocated about three years ago to a St. Louis suburb where she more easily found jobs and a home where she felt it was safe to send the kids outside.
“I have boys and I didn’t want to raise them in that environment,” Marshall said. “It is easier to go outside of Chicago to get help than stay in Chicago.”
New census data released Thursday shows she’s not alone, with the Chicago area losing more residents than any other U.S. metropolitan area.
The continuing decline coincided with other Midwestern areas, including St. Louis and Cleveland, as the South and Southwest regions of the country saw gains. Two Texas metropolitan areas – Dallas and Houston – reported the biggest numeric increases between July 2015 and July 2016, adding more than 100,000 residents each.
There are wide-ranging reasons for the shifts, from families’ concerns about violence and schools to dwindling immigration and fertility rates. But demographers said Thursday’s data also suggest the reanimation of a trend that paused during the recession – of Americans on the move from the Snow Belt to the suburbs of big cities, and to the Sun Belt.
The Chicago area, which includes surrounding communities in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, lost more than 19,500 residents in a year’s time. Cook County, which encompasses Chicago, also led all counties in population drops, with roughly 21,300 fewer residents. Trailing were Michigan’s Wayne County, where Detroit is located, with roughly 7,700 fewer residents; and Baltimore County, which lost more than 6,700 residents.
Meanwhile, Arizona’s Maricopa County had the highest annual population increase, gaining over 81,000 residents, followed by Harris County in Texas and Nevada’s Clark County.
Families leaving Chicago cite the nearly-broke city school system that’s closed over 50 schools since 2013 and a soaring violent crime rate with more than 760 homicides last year, the most in two decades. City demographics experts add in longstanding economic trends like fewer entry level jobs and a sagging industrial core, along with the dismantling of dense neighborhood-based public housing.
Lower immigration rates also have impacted the Chicago region’s dwindling population. Immigration, particularly from Mexico, was the key factor behind most of Chicago’s population growth in the 1990s.
In Illinois, the population decline has been ripe fodder for political battles.
The predominantly Democratic state’s first Republican governor in a decade, Bruce Rauner, has repeatedly blamed historic fiscal mismanagement and a lack of business-friendly laws for the decline, with companies choosing to set up shop in Texas and Florida over Illinois. In return, Democrats in charge have pointed fingers at over two years of state budget gridlock during the Republicans tenure.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Thursday called the decline a trend across the Midwest but blamed Illinois politics for exacerbating it and creating fiscal instability.
Demographics experts said one of the drivers behind the population change around the country could be more young people moving than before.
Young people are historically more likely to move around, but the recession put the brakes on the migration. Millenials, roughly 25-to-35-year olds, have moved at lower rates than their predecessors, including Generation-Xers, according to a Pew Research Center analysis last month.
Rolf Pendall of the Urban Institute’s Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center called the trend “a pent-up demand to migrate” by people in their 20s and 30s and a bump in births “in places where families want to move anyway.”
As baby boomers age, U.S. deaths in some regions are expected to rise, which could be contributing to some of the population dips, too.
“In a lot of the colder northern areas – St. Louis, Chicago, but also the northern states – they just don’t have as many young people living there as the rest of the country,” Pendall said.
Kellman reported from Washington.
“The 29-year-old, who’s pregnant with her FIFTH (!!!) child, relocated about three years ago to a St. Louis suburb where she more easily found jobs and a home where she felt it was safe to send the kids outside. “I have boys and I didn’t want to raise them in that environment,” Marshall said.
So, she’s 29 and will soon have FIVE kids for us to support. What she has done is simply spread the problem. She states “It is easier to go outside of Chicago to get help than stay in Chicago.” Meaning that it’s easier to find sympathetic, government-backed welfare workers. Her “boys” will soon be preying on the neighborhood to turn it into the cesspool she “fled” from. She didn’t flee from anything, she is simply taking the problem(s) to an area less immune to that cultural disease.
Well she is working, and that can’t be easy for her. the real problem is where our The Black Lives Matter, or Rev. Jackson and his church that should help her???
Nowhere in the article does it say she has a job. It only says jobs are more easily found in St Louis. She is quoted as saying it’s easier to get help, translated welfare. Where are all the baby daddies?
“Where are all the baby daddies”
Most likely all in jail, dead or in a gang, just not yet either of the first two options!
Most cities have generated their own problems regarding crime and racial issues. In my own city, I have watched for over 40 years as the city has jockeyed the racial balance of neighborhoods, shifting heavy concentrations of Blacks from downtown to the suburbs, and then watched as the city officials as these officials declared that one crime problem was eradicated. In essence, all they did was spread the criminal element throughout the county/city district, making the criminal element which had been largely centrally located, everybody else’s problem. Neighborhoods that largely had no crime saw a spike in criminal activity.
And the NO FATHER syndrome of the Black culture does not help any of the cities across the country. It merely leaves the rest of us fighting for some semblance of Law and Order so we can live in peace, which is beginning to look more and more elusive.
You can thank the Politicians going back all the way back to FDR, LINDON JOHNSON the worst of all and from there on!!! Unlimited WELFARE for everyone!!! In addition Importing MILLIONS of the poorest, sickest uneducated and some criminals from Country’s all over the World did not help. NOBODY ever QUESTIONS what this does to the AMERICAN CULTURE????
It’s only a matter of time until the IOU’s dry up.
IMO the IOUs are already dried up!
Mayor Rahm Emanuel “… blamed Illinois politics for exacerbating it and creating fiscal instability Translation: Ever Increasing H I G H T A X E S and an ensconced democrat run state legislature that considers it self royalty and beyond reproach. Power hungry democrat politicians (at all levels) are the enemies if common sense and thrive in a fictitious utopian world of their own making.
Someone should have asked Rahm, “AND which political party has been in charge of Illinois for at least 5 straight decades, if not longer. OH YEA Democrats. So if you wanna blame anyone FOR that high tax rate, BLAME YOUR OWN!”
She’s pregnant with her 5th kid. There’s no mention of a husband. Unless she’s a Dr. or something comparable, and I doubt she is, the tax payers are mostly supporting her kids. She makes me sick.
At 29 she is pregnant with her fifth child? And the fathers are where? Nothing said about the high tax rate so guessing she pays no taxes, just lives of welfare.
One of the root causes for this problem is the total lack of usable education in the inner cities. The schools are worthless, the kids have no interest in learning, poor outcomes are inevitable. This traps people in the inner city, where jobs are nearly nonexistent. So, multi-generational welfare, grinding poverty, and bought and paid for Democrat votes.
Frank. AND why is that that these kids lack any interest in learning? Could that be because they see more money in the gang culture GLORIFIED by their films and rap music, and they keep seeing UNcle sam paying them to not BOTHER showing any personal responsibility.. SO WHY WOULD they ever have any sel discipline enough to lean..?
Nothing is too expensive when you are dead. The Liberals tore Chicago to pieces and took a viable, energetic culture and turned them into the Family Welfare Cycle of taking ones respect and pride.
Its a terrible thing this precious woman has to face this situation
While I know that you mean well in expressing sympathy, this “precious woman” already has four children for the taxpayers to support, and is expecting her fifth (and she isn’t yet thirty years old!!). And, many conservatives make a serious mistake in blaming liberals (Democrats) for this poverty- and crime-ridden situation. While the Democrats ENABLE these parasites to continue to procreate and poison society with their self-destructive life-style, no one is holding them down to impregnate them with legions of ******* children – they’re doing that on their own. The Dems are not forcing them to join gangs, to take drugs, to kill one another like feral tomcats. They are doing that to themselves (and the taxpayers are paying the bill).