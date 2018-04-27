Thousands of girls moving in on the Cub Scouts

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ten-year-old twins Tatum and Ian Weir aren’t about to let matching, minor injuries deter them from their goal of becoming the first sister-brother pair of Eagle Scouts.
“I cut myself, too!” Tatum said, pausing only briefly during a recent Cub Scout meeting to touch her thumb to her brother’s before continuing on with a woodworking project.
New Hampshire’s Daniel Webster Council, which includes Durham’s Pack 154, is among more than 170 nationwide participating in an early adopter program as the Boy Scouts of America begins welcoming girls into the organization in new ways.
The soft launch followed the Boy Scouts’ announcement in October that it would begin admitting girls into the Cub Scouts starting later this year and would establish a new program next year for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum.
“We heard from our families, ‘OK, you’ve made the decision, can you please give us a way to do this right now because we’ve got families and daughters that are just really excited about it,” said Boy Scouts spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos.
“We heard that so much that we decided to kick off this early adopter program with the understanding that a lot of the materials we’re working on, in terms of uniforms and handbooks and so forth were still in development,” she said. “But folks were very understanding. They just wanted to be able to start.”
About two-thirds of councils nationwide signed up, bringing roughly 3,000 girls into the Cub Scouts so far, she said. Under the new plan, Cub Scout dens — the smallest unit — will be single-gender, either all boys or all girls. The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to remain single-gender or not.
Scouting leaders have some leeway, particularly in smaller communities.
In Durham, for example, den leader Tuck Pescosolido recently led a group of four girls and four boys as they built wooden toolboxes. As the project got underway, the girls raised their hands and waited to be called on, while the boys were somewhat silly, cracking jokes about flying airplanes when asked about drilling pilot holes. But once they settled into the activity, things leveled out.
“I didn’t want to stereotype. But yes, I did expect perhaps the girls would be a little bit calmer, would be a little bit perhaps easier to manage in my role as the den leader, and to a certain extent that has played out,” Pescosolido said. “But it’s done so in a great way. It’s not that the girls are sitting still. It’s that they are very highly engaged in the task and they’re less, perhaps, distracted by other things than the boys are.”
The girls have gotten an enthusiastic welcome from Scout leaders and the boys themselves, he said. Some of the new members are friends the boys recommended, while others are sisters of Scouts. BSA officials have said the changes are aimed, in part, at making things more convenient for busy families, though that notion doesn’t sit well with some leaders at the Girl Scouts of the USA.
“To me, a daughter is not a matter of convenience. You’ve made the choice for your son based on what you thought was best for him, and the daughter should be getting a similar decision. We know facts prove that the Girl Scout program is the better program for the girls and young women we serve,” said Patricia Mellor, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, which serves Vermont and New Hampshire.
“I welcome opportunity for girls, but for years, I’ve been reading the cases and the information coming out from Boy Scouts that their program was specifically designed for boys, only for boys,” she said. “I see that they’re not changing their programming and wonder why they believe a program designed by men for boys is going to meet the needs of today’s girls.”
In Durham, 9-year-old Sadhana Muppala said she didn’t know much about Girl Scouts — “I feel like they make cookies” — but has enjoyed her Cub Scout experience so far. Building the toolbox was even more fun than she expected, she said, “Because we got to do it ourselves.”
Tatum Weir agreed. She had been to a few of her brother’s meetings — their dad is the assistant den leader — and was eager to join.
“I thought it would be pretty cool because I thought it would be a good opportunity to do with my brother,” she said. “There’s a lot of cool activities.”
Asked what he likes about Cub Scouts, Ian Weir ticked off a short list: going places, nature, and “Tatum’s in it.”
“I was a little skeptical because it was me and my dad’s thing, but when Tatum got in it was even more fun,” he said.
Why do liberals feel that boys and girls have to everything together? They have different interests, different needs, different learning speeds, different skills, different personalities, and different anatomy. They do need to learn to work together, but that too should not be dictated at a young age and they get enough of that at school. The girl and boy scout troop leaders should interact to do more parallel endeavors so that the kids can learn the same skills. Boys do need to learn to cook and sew and likewise, girls need to learn to build and hunt, but they don’t need to do those things together. In elementary school, hormones don’t play as big a part in development but once middle school starts, that all changes. I think that the biggest challenge will be for the girl scouts as their leadership is generally women that don’t really care about outdoor stuff that some of the girls obviously want. As far as being able to drop off the kids for cub scouts or brownies, a lot of sponsors have space for both so there could be parallel times.
Which group of “liberals” are you accusing of doing something here? This decision to allow girls into Cub Scouts was made by the Boy Scouts of America. So that’s your “liberal” group! Of course it might be nice to at some point have a discussion about any topic on here that didn’t immediately go to the “liberal” vs. “conservative” angle, but that’s probably hoping for too much. The reality is that the Boy Scouts have had a steady and significant decline in membership. So in order to address that decline, they seem to have tried to find ways to attract more children – and admitting girls is one option Whether that’s to the ultimate benefit of the organization or the children (boys or girls) will have to be seen. But this has more to do with economics and survival than it does political ideology (and your misplaced / reactionary blame on anything different being as a result of those ‘damn liberals’).
Jmotte3: Of course it might be nice to at some point have a discussion about any topic on here that didn’t immediately go to the “liberal” vs. “conservative” angle, but that’s probably hoping for too much.
If you don’t want to hear what conservatives think don’t come to a conservative website. Problem solved. See how easy that was.
Whole damned country has lost it’s mind.
Make that the whole damned WORLD!
Agree… the senseless loony liberals are destroying it…
Better the Trump-girls be tom-boys than the Obama-boys be brownies. Someone needs to be man of the house when they grow up.
This is so incrediably WRONG!! Are the boys & girls going to sleep together in tents when they go on a camping trip!! Need to start a Christian Boy Scouts of America and a Christian Girl Scouts of America! When I was a kid in Girl Scouts didn’t want to be around a bunch of boys!
what’s wrong with girls being in girl scouts and boys in boy scouts? WHY do they need to intermix? What is wrong with it as it has been for years.. they both are good organizations…
the country is being torn upside down and apart… girls in boy’s bathrooms, boy’s in girl’s bathrooms, boys thinking they are girls and girls thinking they are boys, girls dressing up like boys and boys dressing up like girls…. now girls want to be boy scouts… are boys now going to also join the girl scouts? the world of loonies thinking there are more genders than male and female… their grasp of reality is gone… they live in a fantasy world.
Heaven help this country… it’s filled with insanity!!!
No, boys will not be joining Girl Scouts, because Girl Scouts isn’t accepting/inviting boys to join Girl Scouts. They have always been very clear on that, and will continue to hold true to that fundamental position. Your questions and frustrations should be guided at Boy Scouts of America – they had no requirement to allow girls into their Cub Scout troops, but made the decision to do so. Apparently they believe that this is a) beneficial to their programs (?), b) responsive to the wishes of their constituents (?), or c) a way to address declining membership.
This won’t look like such a great idea when these girls start filing charges of rape and sexual harassment.
“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive”. Deceive the young boys and girls, that is. We have gone way too far down the slippery slope to return to normal. God help us.
A bit of background. I was a Cubmaster for 5 years and a den leader for 8 years. I was also involved in a Boy Scout troop for several years, as my son earned his Eagle. The Chartered Organization I volunteer for has NOT embraced the progressive agenda of Robert (don’t ask, don’t tell) Gates and Randall Stephenson, chair of AT&T.
I would recommend American Heritage Girls (AHG) for girls over the Girl Scouts (or Cub Scouts), if you can find a troop. (When my daughters’ joined it was rather expensive, but that was around a decade ago).
I hear good things about Trail Life USA for boys, but I do not have personal experience.
As for girls in the Cub Scouts…
If AHG is not available or not affordable…
AND
If the Cub Scouts are chartered by a conservative organization, I don’t have a problem with a girl-only dens. This would be preferable to anything related to the Girl Scouts.
We set up these unnecessary opportunities for sexual friction and then are amazed when they turn out badly.