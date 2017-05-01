Thousands expected to hit the streets for May Day protests

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets Monday in massive May Day events across the USA mostly protesting the policies of President Trump.
May Day — also known as International Worker’s Day — has spawned protests around the globe in past years highlighting workers’ rights. But on Monday, the impetus for the U.S. marches span from immigrants’ rights to LGBT awareness to police misconduct.
“There’s a real galvanization of all the groups this year,” said Fernanda Durand of CASA in Action, which will lead a march of about 10,000 people for immigrants’ rights through downtown Washington.
Dear Comrade: A Trumped Up May Day
Today is the annual high holy day in the Marxist-Leninist liturgical calendar. It is May Day. And the glorious comrades and their wider assortment of brethren on the socialist-progressive-liberal left are celebrating as they usually do, with protest. Whether they are marching for the beleaguered worker or for the beleaguered climate, they are marching nonetheless — and they are rallying in unity against the brooding specter of their newest demon in their never-ending revolution: Donald J. Trump.
As we noted here recently, communist and socialist organizations are claiming membership surges in the months after the election of Donald Trump. Leaders from both Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have heralded the recent presidential election (atop the fading memory of Soviet communism) as a tipping point.
There is a certain amount of irony in the mostly unemployed marching on a “worker’s day.”
Plus i thought THIS IS what we have Unions for, to advocate for worker’s rights.
SO WHY DO we still keep having these damnable May day riots/protests??
The world is flat, the sky is falling, global warming… I mean climate change, too many humans to eat all our food, oh my, run for your lives. The democRat’s hoaxes and their related get rich quick schemes are finally being exposed.
Raining off and on here in Western Washington today. Should keep some of the little butt pirates at home. We can only hope, I grow weary of seeing them and their little black clad window breakers hooting and hollering in the street. We need to build a wall. In the streets of every major city in the country. A wall of deplorables, that tells them “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!
Another Monday non-holiday. Unfortunately the deplorables will be at work. It is noted that our dedicated teachers will be absent and their classrooms empty. The heck with the students who are only important when the teachers want more money and any other perk they can grab. Will the liberal volunteer doctors be there to write excuse notes for these truant teachers, or will they actually be attending patients. One fine day Atlas will actually shrug and these liberals are going to land at the end of the bread line. When I was in school 65 years ago, I remember May Day we were on the school playground doing the May Pole Dance, having cookies and juice, before the school bell rang and the TEACHERS dismissed us. Now we need Truant Officers for the teachers.
[ The heck with the students who are only important when the teachers want more money and any other perk they can grab. ]
That is why every time i see ‘teachers’ on the tv saying “vote for XYZ bill, do it for the kids”, i have to just laugh.. LIKE THEY CARE about the kids, other than as pawns in their machinations..
Just think you used to have to travel to the Soviet Union to find the big May Day matches. And now with the rise of the leftists, aka communists, you can go to the nearest big city and see the support for Marxism right down main street USA. Looks like biggest loss of any war was the Cold War, we can see how many lives were lost in those marches.