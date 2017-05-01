Thousands expected to hit the streets for May Day protests

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets Monday in massive May Day events across the USA mostly protesting the policies of President Trump.

May Day — also known as International Worker’s Day — has spawned protests around the globe in past years highlighting workers’ rights. But on Monday, the impetus for the U.S. marches span from immigrants’ rights to LGBT awareness to police misconduct.

“There’s a real galvanization of all the groups this year,” said Fernanda Durand of CASA in Action, which will lead a march of about 10,000 people for immigrants’ rights through downtown Washington.

Dear Comrade: A Trumped Up May Day

Today is the annual high holy day in the Marxist-Leninist liturgical calendar. It is May Day. And the glorious comrades and their wider assortment of brethren on the socialist-progressive-liberal left are celebrating as they usually do, with protest. Whether they are marching for the beleaguered worker or for the beleaguered climate, they are marching nonetheless — and they are rallying in unity against the brooding specter of their newest demon in their never-ending revolution: Donald J. Trump.

As we noted here recently, communist and socialist organizations are claiming membership surges in the months after the election of Donald Trump. Leaders from both Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have heralded the recent presidential election (atop the fading memory of Soviet communism) as a tipping point.

