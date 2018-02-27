This mother and daughter were thankful they had the right of self defense

When choosing a Tulsa liquor store to rob, this man severely underestimated the women working inside.

Caught on surveillance video at Forest Acres Liquor’s, watch this mother and daughter team react to the attempted robber’s demands by pulling out two guns.

The man appears to try to pry one of the guns out of the mother’s hands, while the daughter continues shooting at him. After a struggle ensues, the man is ultimately shot twice and the women run out of view.

