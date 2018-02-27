When choosing a Tulsa liquor store to rob, this man severely underestimated the women working inside.
Caught on surveillance video at Forest Acres Liquor’s, watch this mother and daughter team react to the attempted robber’s demands by pulling out two guns.
The man appears to try to pry one of the guns out of the mother’s hands, while the daughter continues shooting at him. After a struggle ensues, the man is ultimately shot twice and the women run out of view.
___
(c)2018 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]This mother and daughter were thankful they had the right of self defense,
Join the discussion
Watch this and tell me we should take guns away from law abiding citizens and members of the NRA.
WHERE WERE THE COPS? Your self defense is YOUR responsibility.
I saw this many a times on both Fox and CBS’s local news station. AND i fully agree, that whole video took what, 50 seconds?? HOW OFTEN do you know of cops showing up that quickly??
NEVER!
Or to put it in terms Libs might understand,
Why do we want to disarm all the women?
A guy would have no problem robbing from a store staffed with two unarmed women. He doesn’t even need a gun. A knife would do. A tire iron would do. Bare fists would do.
People who want to ban guns are essentially saying, “Let’s make sure to beat up and rape all the women in the country. We’ll take their guns so they can’t fight back.”
Because this is what I’m hearing. Women don’t normally go on shooting sprees (although this could change 6 months from now). But women do often buy small firearms that can fit in a purse, or larger firearms for behind the counter.
“Gun Control” really means “Open season on women”. And the Libs are all for it.
Isn’t amazing how weapons can be used defensively. It’s a tragedy it’s not yet possible in those gun free zones known as schools.
And if the idiots in charge, TRACKED instances like this, where guns WERE USED TO STOP o prevent a crime, rather than ONLY TRACKING how many crimes guns cause, we would have ACTUAL FIGURES TO combat the leftist’s rhetoric.
BUT CAUSE the media often ignores cases like this, and the idiots in charge of local/state PDs, dont track it, we wont HAVE numbers..
Amazing also how the majority of the Lame Stream Media totally ignored this story. Once again it takes a good person with a gun to stop an evil person with a gun.
ABC showed it in the nightly news. That same clip could be watched on Yahoo news.
The daughter shot the robber once when he had his back turned towards the daughter while wrestling the gun from the mother. Why the daughter did not empty her pistol on the guys back i do not understand. She could have been killed or injured when the guy got the gun and shot at her while she ducked behind the counter.
People who arm themselves should shoot to kill—- or you could be killed!
When i was stationed out in CA at the fleet training center there, i heard of 8 cases in my 7 weeks of schooling, where some store owner used a gun to PREVENT a robbery.. Local news had it, but if you didn’t LIVE THERE< and thus hear it FROM the local stations, you wouldn't have ever heard of it..
THIS IS imo why so many cases like this, are ignored by the media.. SO THEY CAN make it seem like "Good guys with guns prevent crime" is a fallacy..
Come on Media show what responsible law abiding citizens can do with the guns they own !! Great to here they are safe and took a stand.
That flies in the face of the lame stream media’s “ANTI_GUN Agenda” though..
Black Trash Matters is in the hospital. I am sure Obama will visit this thug, won’t you Barack?
I hope these ladies learned their lesson. Empty the gun into the criminal !!!