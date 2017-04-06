NEW YORK (AP) — Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner’s turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The “Live for Now Moments ” video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.
Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.
In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.
“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the statement said.
This might make you switch to Coke,
I just called Pepsi corporate office and gave them an earful. If I owned their stock, I’d dump it. Most of my life, I considered Coke, RC Cola, and Pepsi pretty much the same. Thirty years ago I got married to a gal who preferred Pepsi, so I drank Pepsi. I’m back to any carbonated cola except for Pepsi.
Here’s a Black Life that Doesn’t Matter: Mumia Abu-Jamal formerly known as Wesley Cook, who murdered Police Officer Daniel Faulkner in cold blood in 1981.
Since i don’t do name brand soda anyway, this is no skin off my nose..
The Movement? More like a bowel movement!
We quite drinking all soda 21 years ago.
This is really funny. Pepsi tried to cuddle up to young blacks and other minority lawbreakers who hate the cops and it blew up all over them.
Way to go, Pepsi. I hope you go broke over it! I don’t think you’ll be selling much Pepsi in the police stations around the country from now on.
Much ado about nothing.
What switch? I have always preferred Coca Cola, except when they tried to eliminate it with new coke. That stuff was nasty. Classic is still not as good as it was. It’s probably the high fructose corn syrup instead of sugar. I know what I like and do not consider the commercials.