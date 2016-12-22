This may shock you, America, but I'm a white guy

This may come as a shock to some of you — but I am a white man. It’s true. They tell me I’m pretty fly — but that’s a conversation for another day.

I’m also Southern, drive a pickup truck, eat barbecue, go to church on Sunday and get a little misty whenever I hear Elvis Presley’s “American Trilogy.”

Now, if you listen closely you might be able to hear the sound of MTV’s audience weeping and moaning as they stampede to a safe space. It appears white guys are prone to trigger microaggressions among the network’s delicate viewership.

Case in point — MTV’s “2017 Resolutions for White Guys” video – which has now been removed from the network’s website.

The video starts off with a non-white person instructing pale faces to listen up because “there’s a few things we think you could do a little bit better in 2017.”

