This may shock you, America, but I'm a white guy

This may come as a shock to some of you — but I am a white man. It’s true. They tell me I’m pretty fly — but that’s a conversation for another day.
I’m also Southern, drive a pickup truck, eat barbecue, go to church on Sunday and get a little misty whenever I hear Elvis Presley’s “American Trilogy.”
Now, if you listen closely you might be able to hear the sound of MTV’s audience weeping and moaning as they stampede to a safe space. It appears white guys are prone to trigger microaggressions among the network’s delicate viewership.
Case in point — MTV’s “2017 Resolutions for White Guys” video – which has now been removed from the network’s website.
The video starts off with a non-white person instructing pale faces to listen up because “there’s a few things we think you could do a little bit better in 2017.”
One of the things many “palefaces” could do is unsubscribe permanently from Mud/Muck/Manure TV…
(It was originally termed “Music Television” despite of being anything butt by late 1983)
MTV = Motivated To Violence
I am a Southern vet from a heritage of veterans who gave limbs and others their lives in the cause of this great republic and its values. I am told our lineage here goes back shortly before the Battle of New Orleans and my ancestors thought it would be a very good thing that they volunteer in the “battles against the British” so all the males did, but all did not come home. Same in the Spanish-American war, WWI, WWII, Korea, Nam, and those since.
I drive 4 pickup trucks though only one at a time. I love BBQ but generally only that which I slow and long smoke until it falls off the bone. My extended family and I go to church on Sunday (twice!) and on mid-week as often as we are in town. I love my beloved and beautiful redhead bride for all these many decades, all our children and grandchildren. I embrace truth and courage. Anyone who says I enjoy white privilege, I will tell them the things I enjoy have nothing to do about being white but working very hard, rebounding and learning from temporary failures and building for my family and the generations to come. I try to store away much of my treasures in heaven.
Thank you Southernpatriot. It is your last sentence that they seem to struggle with the most.
GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SOUTHERNPATRIOT!!!
My background is very similar to southernpatriot’s, including how I like my barbeque, except I am not Southern, and my father’s side immigrated to the US around 1830 and my mother’s around 1860. In addition, I like to shoot guns, including in competition. I am also in the top 10% of income earners.
Leftists might see this description of me and assume I am White and enjoying White privilege. They would be wrong and I say they are racist themselves. I do think the Left are racist, assuming non-Whites can’t succeed. I find them very offensive – I really do.
The liberal pundits are blaming white people for Hilary’s loss and claiming white people have destroyed America. I wonder if it ever occurred to them that more than HALF the American voters are white people and they have declared all white people to be their enemies? Brilliant strategy, huh?
These people really are about as bright as brown lightbulbs…. and the comment made by Todd Starnes: “Or maybe, just maybe MTV’s “Blame the White Guy” video was the brainchild of a bunch of dimwitted, perpetually-offended racist pinheads.” This hits home like nothing else. Perpetually offended…no kidding.
I am white and proud of it and by no means consider myself a racist but after seeing the video I want to be whiter than ever
I can’t even begin to tell this CHILD how many things that I feel that THEY could do a WHOLE LOT better..!!
I won’t even watch this video out of curiosity. I know what it is.
I can’t wait for the day we get a la carte cable channels. Even if I’m being charged only 1 cent for VIACOM channels (to include MTV) it’s too much. I stopped watching it some 20 years ago because it’s all leftist propaganda and no music. Such a shame, as anyone who remembers how great it was in the 80’s could confirm.
MTV is now unwatchable. I want it unbundled from my other channels.